The Toxic Side of Bodybuilding: When Fitness Becomes an Obsession

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m either going to make some friends or some enemies with this article, but it needs to be said. There’s a toxic side of bodybuilding. If you’ve been in the industry for 20+ years like I have, it’s undeniable.

I’ve had the luxury of working with some of the top bodybuilders in the world back when I worked for MET-Rx. Guys like Phil Heath and Greg Plitt. And ladies like Nicole Wilkins. There’s an unpleasant and obsessive side.

Bodybuilding is supposed to be about self-improvement. About pushing limits, building muscle, and getting stronger — both physically and mentally. But there’s a dark side. One that doesn’t get talked about enough.

The toxic side of bodybuilding is real. And it’s ugly.

In this article, I want to unpack the toxic side of bodybuilding that not many people understand.

And this isn’t to deter you away from competing. I’m not looking to take a dump on the sport of bodybuilding (even though I feel it’s going in the wrong direction). I just want to give my feedback, experience, and opinion on the things that I’ve seen with my own eyes over the years.

The Never-Ending Chase for Perfection

No matter how much muscle is packed on, it’s never enough. A bodybuilder can diet for months, step on stage in peak condition, and still walk away feeling small at 265 pounds and 3% body fat.

Every glance in the mirror becomes an inspection. Not in a “Hey, I look good” kind of way. More like, “My shoulders aren’t capped enough,” or “I need more size on my hamstrings.”

It’s an obsession. And it messes with your head. You’re trying to chase perfection. The only problem is, once you have the ideal body in the eyes of everyone, your own eyes tell you that you aren’t good enough. It’s an extremely sickening and toxic side of bodybuilding.

I’ve been around the sport for years — 20+ years, to be exact. Writing about it, working with athletes, and training myself. I’ve seen guys and girls destroy their confidence, all because they can’t see what the rest of the world does. They chase a version of themselves that doesn’t exist other than in their head.

And trust me — there’s no finish line.

Even when guys like Phil Heath won the Olympia over and over again, he and Hany Rambod continued to go back to the drawing board and figure out where he could improve before next year’s Olympia. He was the best bodybuilder in the world and kept looking to make changes to his body.

It’s honestly a mental illness, but many will call it chasing perfection.

Body Dysmorphia: When the Mirror Lies

Speaking of mental illnesses… body dysmorphia is a MFer in the bodybuilding industry. It sneaks in slowly, then completely takes over.

One day, you’re excited about hitting a PR in the gym. The next, you’re picking apart every little flaw in your physique. Even when other people say you look great, it doesn’t matter. The mirror tells a different story to your brain.

This is a huge part of the toxic side of bodybuilding. The pursuit of a better body should be motivating, not crippling. But when body dysmorphia kicks in, it turns into self-destruction.

I’ve seen people take extreme measures to fix “flaws” that aren’t even there. Extra cardio. Dangerous fat burners (illegal substances). Even starving themselves just to see a little more cuts in their ab definition.

But at what cost?

The Drug Problem No One Wants to Talk About

Steroids. SARMs. Insulin. Growth hormone. Pick your poison.

These items are no longer the dirty little secrets of bodybuilding. In fact, many recreational lifters are using these substances because bodybuilders today are so open to discussing their cycles and posting them online for the whole world to see.

I’m all about being transparent, but going over exact cycles is a great way to mess up someone’s health who has no clue what they are doing but follows a protocol they found online by purchasing underground gear and blasting.

There’s a massive pressure to be bigger, leaner, and more shredded than ever before. And let’s be real — most of the physiques you see on social media and the Olympia stage aren’t built on just chicken, rice, and hard work (if you get what I’m saying).

The competitive and toxic side of bodybuilding pushes some people to cross the line. First, it’s “just a cycle to break through a plateau.” Then, it turns into a dependency.

I’m not here to tell people what to do with their bodies. But I’ve seen lives ruined by this. Health problems. Hormonal shutdown. Depression. Even death.

It’s a harsh reality, but it’s part of the toxic side of bodybuilding that many people don’t want to talk about.

Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword

Scroll through Instagram, and you’ll see nothing but shredded physiques, perfect lighting, and insane gym lifts.

What you won’t see? The bloating from carb depletion, the mood swings from extreme dieting, or the exhaustion from training twice a day.

Social media fuels an unrealistic expectation of what a body “should” look like. People compare themselves to filtered, enhanced versions of fitness influencers and pros. And when they don’t measure up, they feel like failures.

I’ve worked with countless brands in the fitness and supplement industry, both when I worked for MET-Rx and now as I work with tons of brands writing their content and copy. I know how marketing works. It’s all about selling an image. And for those who don’t understand that, it can do serious damage to their self-esteem.

Relationships Take a Backseat

Bodybuilding is a selfish sport. It has to be. It’s essentially you versus you every day trying to improve your physique.

The training, the meal prepping, the recovery — it all revolves around one thing: YOU.

That’s fine if you’re in it for personal growth. But when bodybuilding becomes an obsession, relationships start falling apart. Friends stop inviting you out because “you can’t eat that.” Family gets tired of hearing about your macros or how much weight you’re pushing. Romantic partners feel like they’re competing with your gym schedule.

I’ve seen it happen. And I’ve been guilty of it, too, back when I first got into bodybuilding. I was that dude in the gym first thing before my college classes and then going back again in the afternoon to put my body through a second dose of hell. I’d bring my own meals to holidays so that I wouldn’t cheat on my diet. I’d alienate myself from friends because they “weren’t like me.” It’s truly the toxic side of bodybuilding.

And just to be clear… I gave all of that stuff up at the time with the intent of never stepping on a bodybuilding stage ever. Go ahead and tell me I’m stupid. I deserve it, and looking back, I see that none of it was worth it.

Finding balance is key, but for some, the toxic side of bodybuilding makes that impossible.

When Health Takes a Hit

Bodybuilding is supposed to be about health, right?

Then why do so many bodybuilders end up with messed-up hormones, debilitating joint pain, and digestive issues from eating the same five foods every day? Heck, Ronnie Coleman can’t even walk these days from wrecking his body from bodybuilding.

Extreme dieting, overtraining, and chemical enhancements take a toll. The body can only handle so much. And when things start breaking down, many athletes ignore the warning signs because quitting isn’t an option.

Finding a Healthier Approach to the Toxic Side of Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding doesn’t have to be toxic. But for many, it turns into an all-consuming obsession.

If you find yourself stressing over every gram of carbs, avoiding social events because of your diet, or feeling like your body is never good enough — it’s time to take a step back.

Fitness should enhance your life, not control it.

I’ve been in this industry long enough to know that the happiest, healthiest athletes are the ones who find balance. They train hard, but they also live their lives. They eat clean, but they also enjoy food. They push their limits, but they also know when to rest.

If bodybuilding is making you miserable, ask yourself: Is it really worth it?

The toxic side of bodybuilding is real. But it doesn’t have to be your reality.