What’s the Difference Between a Dietitian and Nutritionist?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When seeking professional help with your diet and nutrition, it’s crucial to understand the difference between dietitians and nutritionists. While both professionals help people make informed food choices for better health, their qualifications and capabilities differ significantly.

In the United States, registered dietitians (RDs) or registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) must meet rigorous educational and professional standards, including a bachelor’s degree, supervised practice, and passing a national registration exam. These credentials qualify them to treat clinical conditions.

On the other hand, the term “nutritionist” lacks standardized requirements, so individuals should carefully consider credentials when seeking nutrition guidance.

Dietitians and nutritionists are experts in nutrition and its impact on health, but their roles differ. Both are healthcare professionals, yet the terms are not interchangeable. Understanding these distinctions can help you choose the right professional for your needs.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and get a better understanding of the difference between a dietitian and nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Who is a Dietitian?

You can think of a dietitian as your personal food and health guide. They help people eat better based on their health needs and personal goals.

However, becoming a dietitian is not as simple as giving diet advice; dietitians need comprehensive training and credentials.

To become a qualified dietitian in the US, you need three main things:

A college degree in nutrition

Hands-on training at a healthcare facility or food company

Passing a big national test.

Also, they need to keep learning and updating their knowledge every year to keep their certification.

You can spot a qualified dietitian by the letters after their name: “RD” or “RDN.” Most work in hospitals or clinics as part of healthcare teams, while others teach at universities or in public health programs.

There is also another type of professional called a nutrition dietetic technician. They usually have a two-year degree and work alongside dietitians. You will see “NDTR” after their names.

What makes dietitians special is that they are part of the medical world. They don’t just give general food advice; they can actually work with doctors to help treat medical conditions through diet.

Who is a Nutritionist?

In the United States, the title “nutritionist” can be given to anyone who provides general nutritional advice. Nutritionists are not as regulated as dietitians, and even those who do not have professional training can legally address themselves as nutritionists.

Unlike dietitians, who are trained to diagnose eating disorders and create medical treatment plans, nutritionists focus on general dietary habits and nutritional guidance. They often work in schools, hospitals, cafeterias, long-term care facilities, or sports organizations.

However, some nutritionists pursue advanced qualifications, such as the Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) credential, particularly in fields like sports nutrition. The Certification Board for Nutrition Specialists (CBNS) regulates the CNS title.

To earn this designation, candidates must hold a master’s degree in nutrition or a related field and complete at least 1,000 hours of supervised practical experience before taking the certification exam.

Using myself as an example, I’m a certified sports nutritionist with CSN after my name. I work with athletes of all levels and need to do continuing education every year in order to maintain my certification (I also have to pay a fee every year to maintain my active certification). That also goes for my strength and conditioning certification as well as my personal training cert.

Nutritionists and Dietitians: The Similarities and Differences

The terms “dietitian” and “nutritionist” are frequently confused due to their interchangeable use.

While every registered dietitian (RD) qualifies as a nutritionist, not every nutritionist holds the registered dietitian status.

Moreover, the term “dietitian” is sometimes incorrectly spelled as “dietician.”

However, “dietitian” remains the correct and preferred spelling both in the US and globally.

Similarities

Both dietitians and nutritionists aim to help individuals adopt healthier eating habits to improve their overall well-being.

Differences

“Registered Dietitian” (RD) and “Registered Dietitian Nutritionist” (RDN) are protected titles.

“Nutritionist” is not a protected title in many places, which means anyone can use it without specific qualifications.

Dietitians undergo rigorous education and training, including earning a bachelor’s degree in nutrition or dietetics, completing an accredited dietetic internship, and passing a national certification exam. Many states also require licensure.

Nutritionists may or may not have formal training. Some may obtain certifications like the Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) from the Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (BCNS), but requirements vary and are often unregulated.

Which is Better for Managing Weight?

The choice between a dietitian and a nutritionist depends on individual health needs.

A registered dietitian is best suited for people with complex health conditions, eating disorders, food allergies, or pregnancy-related needs. Their extensive medical training allows them to provide specialized nutrition care and specific meal plans.

Nutritionists are ideal for those in good health seeking general wellness guidance. They can help with basic nutrition advice and accountability for health goals.

However, in some states, non-credentialed nutritionists can only provide general nutrition information, not personalized meal plans or specific health guidance.

Before making a choice, people should consider their health situation and check their state’s requirements for nutrition professionals.