The 4 Most Common Deadlift Mistakes and How to Fix Them

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Let’s be real, the deadlift is one of the ultimate tests of strength. It is a direct challenge between the lifter and the loaded barbell. A massive deadlift pull will draw attention in any gym. While it may seem straightforward to grip the bar and lift, many lifters make major deadlift mistakes that not only limit progress but also increase the risk of injury.

Despite seeming simple, poor deadlift execution is a common issue in gyms and competitions. Many lifters unknowingly create injury risks, particularly potential disc herniation, through flawed technique and setup approaches.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about common deadlift mistakes and how you can fix them to help prevent injuries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

4 Common Deadlift Mistakes and How to Correct Them

Your approach sets the foundation for successful deadlifting. This initial setup forms the backbone of the entire movement, determining whether you get perfect execution or create injury risk.

Several common setup mistakes prevent proper deadlift performance and limit your lifting potential. Let’s look at four of the most common deadlift mistakes and how you can fix them.

1. Poor foot placement and inactive feet

Your feet do more than keep you standing. They are actually the foundation of your deadlift. A common deadlift mistake is taking too wide of a stance, assuming it provides more stability.

In reality, doing this throws off your balance, reduces power, and limits the contribution of your glutes and hamstrings. It also shortens your range of motion, making it harder to pull efficiently.

Feet that shift during the lift or rotate under pressure create instability. This breaks your connection with the floor and disrupts the transfer of force through your body.

Fix:

Start with your feet about hip-width apart. This setup allows for maximum strength and balance. Position the bar directly over the mid-foot, keeping your shins about an inch away.

From the beginning to the end of the lift, keep your feet engaged. Push evenly into the ground. Do not shift or rotate. Stay grounded and consistent, and you will notice a stronger, more stable pull.

2. Back rounding

A common reason the back rounds or arches during the deadlift is a lack of leg engagement. When the legs aren’t contributing enough, the back muscles try to take over, which pulls the spine out of alignment. This often leads to poor form and increased risk of injury.

Another reason is a weak or unbraced core. Without proper tension through the midsection, the spine lacks support, which makes it harder to maintain a stable position from the start.

Fix:

Push into the ground with your feet as you begin the lift. This activates the legs and shifts the load away from the lower back.

Tuck your pelvis slightly to avoid an exaggerated arch. Then, brace your core as if you were in a plank. With your lower body driving the movement and your core locked in, your spine remains neutral, making the lift safer and stronger.

3. Misaligned shoulders

When the shoulders are positioned too far forward or backward of the bar, balance is disrupted. This shifts your center of gravity and can make the lift feel heavier than it is. More importantly, it increases strain on the wrong muscle groups and raises the risk of injury.

Proper shoulder alignment sets the tone for the entire lift. Without it, even a strong grip and solid stance won’t be enough to stabilize the movement.

Fix:

Before initiating the pull, make sure your shoulders are stacked directly over the bar. Imagine a straight line running from your head to your tailbone. That alignment keeps your weight centered and ensures the load is distributed evenly across the right muscles. With your shoulders locked in, the lift becomes more efficient and far safer.

4. Pulling the weight too fast

Unlike squats or bench presses, deadlifts require building enough force to overcome gravity and lift weight from the floor. Many lifters mistakenly believe they must yank the weight up to beat gravity.

This creates problems similar to aggressively starting a lawn mower — the sudden jerking motion puts you in an awkward position. Once the weight moves a few inches, you must control it. Without proper control, the risk of injury increases significantly.

Fix:

Grip the bar firmly and engage your lats by squeezing them tight. Take a deep breath, brace your core, and slowly lift the barbell about one inch off the floor while maintaining upper body tension.

Keep this tension throughout the movement to avoid losing control of the weight. Once the bar clears the floor, you can accelerate and stand up quickly.

The first inch should be controlled and deliberate. This approach proves much safer and more effective than jerking the weight off the ground.