Is Mouth Taping REALLY a Good Idea?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Mouth taping is a trend that I’m not sure how long it will stay around. Personally, the thought of covering my mouth will give me nightmares.

Even the thought of “gently” taping my mouth shut during sleep to encourage nasal breathing makes me question if getting enough oxygen is really worth it. That’s somewhat of a joke.

While many link it with reducing snoring, its potential benefits go much further, which include improving sleep quality, supporting better breathing habits, and even enhancing overall well-being.

And truthfully, my nose seems somewhat clogged at night, and I question if it would actually benefit me or not. But this article isn’t for me. It’s for YOU.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and learn more about mouth taping, the benefits it has to offer, and if it’s actually worth the hype.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Mouth Taping?

Mouth taping involves placing a small strip of tape over the lips before sleep to keep the mouth closed and encourage nasal breathing. This simple technique is believed to offer several health benefits.

For those wondering, yes, there is some research to support its use.

A 2020 study tested how well people could tolerate lip taping and whether it could help identify mouth breathing habits. The study involved 315 children aged 3 to 11. Each child was asked to breathe through the nose for three minutes while their mouth was taped.

The results showed that even those with frequent mouth breathing or moderate nasal issues could still breathe through the nose for the full duration. In fact, over 80% of children who mostly breathed through their mouths while awake completed the test successfully. I still think I’d suffocate myself, but that’s just me.

Those who use mouth taping believe it can help reduce several issues linked to mouth breathing during sleep. They say it may strengthen immunity and even ease conditions like sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep.

What Are the Benefits of Mouth Taping?

Let’s look at some of the benefits of the popular trend of mouth taping below:

1. Nasal breathing

The main benefit of mouth taping is that it promotes nasal breathing, which is important in our overall health. The nose filters out dust, allergens, and other particles, which helps to deliver cleaner air to the lungs. It also adjusts the temperature and moisture of the air, making it easier for the body to process.

Nasal breathing also helps produce nitric oxide, a molecule that improves blood flow and supports the immune system. This can lead to better oxygen delivery and stronger protection against infections.

2. It supports deep sleep and recovery

Nasal breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body relax, slow the heart rate, and calm the mind. It signals the body to shift into rest and recovery mode, making it easier to wind down, recharge, and support essential overnight repair processes.

3. Reduces snoring and sleep apnea

Snoring and sleep apnea are both linked to mouth breathing and can seriously affect sleep quality. These conditions often lead to fatigue, poor focus, and long-term health issues if left unmanaged.

Mouth taping may help reduce snoring and support better breathing during sleep. By keeping the mouth closed, it encourages the body to rely on the nose for breathing, even while asleep. This shift can improve airflow and reduce interruptions in breathing.

A 2022 study looked at people with mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and found that many of them were mouth breathers. After using mouth tape for just one week, 65% of participants saw their apnea events drop from 8.3 to 4.7 per hour. Their snoring also dropped by nearly half. The results show that mouth taping could help ease symptoms and work alongside treatments like CPAP.

What Are the Risks of Mouth Taping?

Mouth taping can be risky for people with nasal breathing issues.

Blocking the mouth when the nose is already restricted can lower oxygen levels, trigger stress responses, and disrupt sleep. It may worsen undiagnosed sleep apnea and increase the risk of choking.

Experts also warn that the tape can come loose and pose a hazard.

It’s Time to Rip Off the Mouth Tape

While mouth taping has gained popularity, and some users report benefits, current research offers limited support for its effectiveness.

A recent review looked at 86 studies on mouth taping and its effects on mouth breathing, nasal obstruction, and sleep-related breathing issues. Out of those, only 10 studies covering 233 people were considered reliable enough to evaluate. Just one was a randomized controlled trial.

Most of the findings didn’t show clear health benefits. Eight studies reported no meaningful improvements. Four highlighted risks, especially for people with nasal blockages, who could face reduced oxygen intake. Only two studies noted slight benefits for people with mild obstructive sleep apnea, though the results weren’t strong enough to be clinically useful.

Overall, mouth taping may help some individuals, but it’s important to approach it with caution and understand the risks before trying it.