Stop Blaming Steroids & Start Blaming Yourself for Poor Health

Trigger warning… this article is going to make some blood pressure readings increase. But that’s fine, I never shy away from content that is somewhat controversial. And when it comes to people blaming steroids for their health issues, it’s hard for me to sit here and feel bad for them.

What am I talking about?

I saw a UK bodybuilder named Joey Farrell blaming steroids for giving him heart failure at the age of 30.

Now, this article is going to seem like I’m dogging on Joey. And I guess I am slightly. But something needs to be said here. It goes along with my stance that we need to stop blaming guns for murder and start blaming people who pull the trigger.

I truly see blaming steroids as the same thing. At some point, we need to sit back and look at the big picture and start holding these people accountable. They need to start blaming themselves for their poor health. They made the decision to put chemicals in their body. No one held a gun to their head and forced them.

So, in this article, we’re going to dive deeper into the topic and explain how ridiculous it is that people today are blaming steroids for “allegedly” doing harm to their overall health. Buckle up because we’re about to hurt some feelings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

A Harsh Reality Check for Joey Farrell

Again, I’m not looking to pick on Joey Farrell, but he seems to be the latest person who has come out blaming steroids for failing health. Farrell is one of an estimated 500,000 people in the UK using anabolic steroids.

At just 30 years old, Farrell is allegedly suffering from heart failure and believes steroids have shaved at least 20 years off his life. But instead of quitting, he continues using them “for the sake of his career.”

Does this make sense to anyone? He’s blaming steroids for heart failure but is continuing to use them to keep his career intact. Make it make sense. I fully understand that there are people willing to die doing what they love but come on. You have to be some sort of moron if you can hear yourself say that out loud, and it still sounds like a good idea.

The facts are that Joey knew the risks of taking steroids. He’s not some noob injecting. He’s a bodybuilder, and he made the choice, so he can’t be blaming steroids. And now, he’s paying the price and only has himself to blame.

Own the Consequences & Stop Blaming Steroids

Blaming steroids for his health problems is a cop-out. Steroids didn’t inject themselves into his body — he did that. He wanted the benefits: muscle growth, strength, and success in bodybuilding. But he didn’t achieve the dream he was chasing. Instead, he got a nightmare.

This isn’t about ignorance. Joey knew exactly what he was doing. He knew the dangers. He just assumed he’d be the exception and not the example. Well, how’d that play out for him?

Now that his body is breaking down, he’s trying to warn others — but still won’t take his own advice.

Steroids Come with a Cost

Doctors diagnosed Farrell with steroid-induced dilated cardiomyopathy. His heart was weak, something you’d expect in a 75-year-old heavy smoker, not a young bodybuilder. But what did he expect?

Steroids put stress on the heart. That’s not news. That’s biology.

Still, Joey went back to competing just 16 weeks later, against medical advice. He claims to have cut back on steroid use, but he’s still injecting testosterone because his body no longer produces it naturally.

That’s the price of long-term steroid use — your body stops making what you keep supplying artificially. This leads people to start using TRT.

And to be extremely clear, I’ve said it a million times already and even wrote content on the topic that I couldn’t care less if you use steroids or not. You should be able to put whatever you want into your body.

But you also need to know there are risks, and you can only blame yourself if something happens. You can’t all of a sudden start blaming steroids as if it’s like hidden fluoride in your drinking water.

The Risks Were Always There & You Can Only Blame Yourself

Here’s a news flash for those who aren’t educated on the subject… Steroid use is linked to heart problems, infertility, erectile dysfunction, baldness, and addiction.

Joey isn’t alone in experiencing health issues. There are a ton of people who roll the dice and push a little too far with the drugs, and it comes back to bite them in the ass. But again, you can’t be blaming steroids for blasting month after month. You can only blame yourself.

I just find it extremely odd that you have someone like Farrell who is saying, “Don’t do what I did, but I’m still doing it.” It’s hard to take that seriously.

Steroids Aren’t the Problem — Your Choices Are

Steroids aren’t forcing themselves into people’s systems. There’s no weird chemical in the air that you’re unknowingly breathing in.

Taking steroids is 100% on the individuals making the choice. The real problem is the mentality — people willing to risk their health for muscle size and social media clout, then acting surprised when the consequences punch them in the mouth.

Farrell isn’t a victim. He’s an example. And not the kind young gym rats should aspire to be.

Start Accepting Responsibility & Stop Blaming Steroids

It’s time to stop blaming steroids and start blaming personal decisions. No one is holding a syringe and telling people to bend over to stick it in their ass.

If you take steroids, you’re making a choice. If that choice comes with consequences, own them. That’s on you and only you.

You should learn from Farrell’s story — but not with the continuation of what’s causing him irreversible damage to his heart.

Don’t just acknowledge the risks — accept that if you take steroids, whatever happens next is on you. No excuses. No blaming steroids. Just the reality of your own decisions.