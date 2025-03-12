Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Overrated?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When people think of bodybuilding, one name comes to mind — Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But is he overrated?

Arnold Schwarzenegger dominated the sport in the 1970s, winning seven Mr. Olympia titles. His combination of size, symmetry, and charisma made him an icon. But was it that the competition wasn’t as fierce back then, or was it his personality that gained him so much notoriety?

One thing is for certain: Arnold had massive arms, a wide chest, and a tight waist. His posing routines were unmatched, and he knew how to command the stage like no one else.

At the time, his physique was considered nearly perfect. Compared to his competitors, he was bigger, leaner, and more aesthetic. He set the standard for what a champion should look like.

But would Arnold’s physique hold up today?

Now, some people may read this article and think I’m hating on Arnold Schwarzenegger. I’m not. But I am looking through critical eyes and lens of how Arnold built himself up not only in the bodybuilding world but also on the big screen and beyond.

So, if you want to say I’m hating on him or I’m some sort of hater, be my guest. I have a ton of respect for what he’s done in the sport and in films. But I think it would be a fun discussion to debate whether or not Arnold Schwarzenegger is overrated.

Let’s get ready to rumble!

The Sport of Bodybuilding is Always Evolving

Bodybuilding has changed a lot since Arnold’s time. Today’s competitors are bigger, drier, and more conditioned than ever.

Guys like Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, and Phil Heath took muscle mass to an entirely new level. Modern bodybuilders have freakish size, insane vascularity, and ultra-shredded conditioning.

Did Arnold Schwarzenegger ever look as conditioned as someone like Hadi Choopan? Nope. Does that mean Arnold wasn’t a good bodybuilder? Nope. It’s just the times have changed, the drugs have changed, and it’s an entirely different sport than it was back then.

Arnold Schwarzenegger competed at around 235 pounds with a more classic look. In comparison, today’s Mr. Olympia winners often step on stage at 260-290 pounds with razor-thin skin.

If Arnold were to step on stage today, he’d be obviously best fit for Classic Physique. That said, if you put him up next to someone like Chris Bumstead, I’d say the nod would go to Cbum. And that’s not a knock on Arnold, it’s just the truth based on both packages that these two competitors would bring to the stage.

Arnold’s legs, once considered strong, would be a weak point today. Modern pros have tree-trunk quads and striated glutes — things that weren’t even a focus back then.

That said, I would love to see a younger Arnold Schwarzenegger using today’s protocols and see what Arnold would look like. Honestly, if I had to guess, I’d say he would look a lot like Cbum.

Would Arnold Schwarzenegger Earn a Pro Card Today?

Here’s the harsh truth — Arnold Schwarzenegger wouldn’t get a pro card today. Not even in Classic Physique. He wasn’t lean enough, in my opinion.

But I guess if you look at how many pro cards they’re giving out today, perhaps he would. I mean, the IFBB is giving out pro cards like free gifts on an Oprah Winfrey Show.

That’s not an insult. It’s just reality. The sport has evolved, and the standards have changed.

Judges today reward extreme muscle mass and conditioning. While Arnold had incredible aesthetics, he wouldn’t be competitive in modern open bodybuilding. Perhaps he wouldn’t even meet today’s standards for Classic Physique.

When I look at someone who has the closest physique to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger, I’d look no further than Logan Franklin. I think this man has one of the most classic physiques on the planet, yet he gets no love from the judges. If Logan were to stand next to Arnold back in the day, (in my opinion) I would be like looking in a mirror.

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Still Stands Above the Rest

Even if his physique wouldn’t hold up today, Arnold’s legacy is untouchable.

He brought bodybuilding to the mainstream. He made it cool. His impact on fitness, movies, and even politics is unmatched.

Without Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding wouldn’t be what it is today. He inspired generations to lift weights and chase greatness.

Does he have one of the biggest legacies of all time in the sport? Without a doubt.

So, Is Arnold the Best Ever or Is He Overrated?

It depends on how you define “best.”

If we’re talking about impact and influence, Arnold Schwarzenegger is number one (cue the “Arnold Is Numero Uno” shirt that he wore in Pumping Iron). There’s absolutely no debate.

If we’re talking purely about physique and competition standards, guys like Ronnie Coleman, Dorian Yates, and Phil Heath have surpassed him.

But bodybuilding isn’t just about size. It’s about legacy. And no one has a greater legacy than Arnold Schwarzenegger.