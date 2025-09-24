Should You Use an Air Fryer to Improve Weight Loss?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Air fryers have become quite a popular kitchen appliance as people look for healthier ways to enjoy crispy foods. With Americans eating more potatoes than any other vegetable and 40% of this coming from frozen products, such as French fries, this appliance has become very useful.

Manufacturers market air fryers as a healthier alternative to deep frying. Since air-fried foods use minimal oil, they contain less fat than their traditionally fried counterparts.

However, some wonder about the potential health risks of this cooking method, particularly regarding toxicity and cancer, while others question if air-fried foods are genuinely healthier.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about air fryers, how they can support your weight loss journey, and other benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

How Does an Air Fryer Work?

Unlike their name suggests, air fryers don’t actually fry food. Instead, they are compact, powerful ovens that cook through hot air circulation. While regular ovens slowly warm the air around your food, air fryers speed up this process.

Air fryers use fast-moving hot air that constantly flows around your food, making the cooking process faster and more efficient than traditional ovens. It’s like having the high-speed ovens restaurants use right in your own kitchen, empowering you to cook crispy, delicious meals with ease.

Air Fryer vs. Other Cooking Methods

Air fryers offer a middle ground between deep-fried and traditionally cooked foods. While they were not created to replace healthy cooking methods like grilling or roasting, they provide a better option for those craving fried foods.

A deep-fried chicken breast contains about 13.2g of fat, while an oven-roasted one has only 0.39g. Air fryers use less oil, which allows you to enjoy similar crispy textures with less fat. This matters because high vegetable oil consumption has been linked to heart problems and inflammation.

But let’s be clear: air-fried food isn’t automatically healthier than grilled, roasted, or pan-seared options. Each cooking method has its benefits. Air fryers stand out by creating that crispy texture people love while using less oil than deep frying.

Air Fryer and Weight Loss

Air fryers can significantly reduce fat in your cooking compared to deep fryers. While deep-fried chicken has much more fat than roasted chicken, air fryers need only a tablespoon (15 mL) of oil instead of several cups (up to 750 mL) used in deep frying, which is 50 times less oil. Some brands claim this can cut fat content by up to 75%.

Research shows that air-fried French fries maintain similar moisture and color to deep-fried ones, though they’re less crispy and contain much less fat. Even though food doesn’t absorb all the oil used in deep frying, using an air fryer still significantly reduces overall fat content.

This reduced fat content matters for both health and weight. Studies show mixed results about the health impacts of vegetable oil. Some link higher intake to increased heart disease and inflammation risks, while other reviews suggest possible heart benefits.

Since fat contains 9 calories per gram, more than twice that of protein or carbs, cutting back can help manage weight.

A large research review found that eating more fried foods increases obesity risk. This makes sense, as deep-fried foods pack more calories along with their higher fat content.

If you’re working to maintain a healthy weight, switching from deep-fried to air-fried foods could be a helpful change.

Other Benefits of Air Fryers

Below are some of the other benefits of air fryers:

1. It is safe

Air fryers offer a safer cooking option compared to traditional deep fryers. While deep fryers require large amounts of hot oil that can splash, spill, or burn, air fryers eliminate these risks. Though air fryers still heat up during use, you won’t face dangers from handling or disposing of hot oil, providing a secure and confident cooking experience.

2. It reduces the risk of chronic diseases

Using an air fryer helps cut fat and calories in your meals, which can boost your overall health.

Eating less fat helps keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar at healthy levels. This reduced risk of developing serious health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension makes air frying a smart cooking choice.

3. It reduces the risk of toxic acrylamide formation

Frying food in oil can cause hazardous compounds to develop, such as acrylamide. This compound is produced in certain foods during high-heat cooking practices, such as deep frying.

Acrylamide may have links to some cancer developments, such as ovarian, endometrial, breast, pancreatic, and esophageal cancer.

According to a 2014 study, dietary acrylamide has links to kidney, endometrial, or ovarian cancers. When you switch to air frying, you can reduce the risk of having acrylamides and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in your food.