Should You Swap Your Desk Chair for an Exercise Ball Chair?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re anything like me, you sit ALL DAY LONG. As a writer, I have my butt planted in front of my computer screens, typing away for 10+ hours every day. And let me tell you, desk chairs are not created equal (I even published an article on how to avoid office chair butt that you should check out). But is an exercise ball chair the answer?

As a fitness buff, I think using an exercise ball as a chair seems cool. After all, I then get to take equipment from my gym and use it in my office. Heck, maybe I’ll bust out some crunches between writing articles throughout the day.

But there are actually many studies that confirm the harmful effects of sitting for a prolonged period. It can slow down your metabolism and increase your risk of diabetes. As an alternative to traditional desk chairs, some individuals have started using exercise balls to promote “active sitting.”

The concept behind this is that an unstable ball forces your body to continuously make minor stabilizing movements in your core and lower body. Unlike standard ergonomic chairs that lead to poor posture, an exercise ball keeps muscles engaged and improves core strength.

Some people even go as far as spending hundreds (sometimes thousands) on a sit-stand desk. I haven’t gotten to the point where I want to shell out that kind of money (at least not yet).

Researchers agree that sitting for a long period can be unhealthy, but as far as the effectiveness of an exercise ball chair as a replacement for your typical desk chair, the results are mixed.

In this article, we will dive deeper into what an exercise ball chair is as well as the pros and cons to consider before you run out and buy one.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is an Exercise Ball Chair?

An exercise ball chair combines a regular office chair with a stability ball. It’s designed to make sitting more active and help improve posture and core strength. Typical chairs lead to sitting still and slouching, whereas an exercise ball chair keeps you moving.

When you sit on an exercise ball chair, your body constantly makes small movements to stay balanced. This helps engage your core muscles, including your abs and back muscles. The goal is to make sitting less static and more comfortable.

These chairs come with some helpful features:

Adjustable height to fit different people and desks

A stable base to keep the ball from rolling

Strong, puncture-resistant material for safety

Optional back support

Wheels for easy movement

The idea is to turn sitting from a passive activity into something that keeps your body slightly active throughout the day.

Pros of an Exercise Ball Chair

Here are a few benefits of using an exercise ball chair to sit and work.

1. Improves posture

It is important to maintain good posture at work, especially since you spend around 40 hours a week sitting. Those hours add up quickly and can impact your long-term health.

Sitting straight might seem simple, but it takes conscious effort. A regular office chair makes it easy to slouch without realizing it.

An exercise ball, however, forces you to pay attention to how you’re sitting. As you constantly make small adjustments to stay balanced, you naturally engage and strengthen your core muscles and spinal support muscles.

Improved posture can help prevent or reduce chronic lower back pain, which affects 80% of adults in the United States.

2. Better core strength and stability

The beauty of using an exercise ball chair is that you must continuously engage your core to remain stable. It requires core activation, so you are sure to work out your core muscle strength in no time.

You can also burn extra calories while working, as balancing on a stability ball can be tricky. You will have to use all your muscles, including your quads.

3. Increasing energy

Sitting still all day drains your energy. Moving, even slightly, can help boost focus and motivation. An exercise ball chair encourages small, constant movements that keep your body active during work hours, potentially improving your overall work experience and well-being.

4. Active sitting

An exercise ball promotes active sitting by keeping your body dynamic and in motion. The inherent instability of the ball necessitates constant engagement of your core muscles to maintain balance. This continuous micro-movement acts as a subtle, ongoing workout while you’re simply sitting and working.

Cons of an Exercise Ball Chair

While an exercise ball chair seems promising, it comes with several significant limitations:

1. Posture and pain

Sitting on a stability ball requires constant core engagement without back support. The moment you relax, your posture can suffer, potentially leading to aches and discomfort. This continuous muscle tension can cause more strain than relief.

2. Muscle tightness

You’re still fundamentally sitting despite the ball’s movement. This means you remain at risk for hip flexor and hamstring tightness. Sitting on a ball isn’t enough to counteract the health risks associated with prolonged sitting.

3. Limited ergonomic support

Traditional ergonomic chairs offer features an exercise ball cannot match. Adjustable seat depth, angle, lumbar support, and armrests provide comprehensive comfort that a basic ball lacks. These supportive elements are crucial for long-term workplace comfort and body alignment.

An exercise ball chair isn’t a magical solution for workplace health. While it introduces some movement, it cannot replace comprehensive strategies for staying active and maintaining proper body mechanics during work hours.