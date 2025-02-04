Should You Become More Data-Driven with Fitness Tech?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For those who were unaware, I have been doing a lot of work in the firearms and preparedness community and industry over the last few years. And one of the biggest things they look at is data. This made me wonder why we don’t leverage more data from our fitness tech to help improve our health and fitness.

I’m a huge advocate of the whole “be harder to kill” mentality, and there is a huge crossover between fitness and firearms. Sure, firearms are still somewhat of a taboo topic, but the information in this article is relevant to both.

To be a better shooter, you need data. From that data, you can analyze what you’re doing right and wrong and take action to fix any issues. Why aren’t more people doing this with their health and fitness?

With things like Mantis for the firearms community, you get an app that tracks all of your training data and allows you to see where you’re struggling and where you’re improving. This data-driven platform is something more people need to leverage with their fitness tech because we have easy access to it so long as we’re willing to invest a little money upfront.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into fitness tech and unpack why it’s so important (today more than ever) that we use the technology that’s in front of us to improve our health and fitness. No one else is going to improve your health other than you putting in the work, and I believe data is the future as long as you know what you’re looking at and use things like wearable fitness tech.

Why Data Matters in Fitness

The saying “what gets measured gets managed” couldn’t be more true for health and fitness. Think about it: how do you know if you’re improving if you’re not tracking your progress? Data provides clarity. It’s the difference between guessing and knowing.

Tracking your workouts, nutrition, sleep, and recovery can reveal patterns you might miss otherwise. You might think you’re training hard, but is your heart rate where it should be? Are you actually in a caloric deficit? Is your recovery on point? Fitness tech answers these questions.

Fitness Tech and Tools to Track Your Progress

The rise of fitness tech has made tracking easier than ever. From phone apps to smartwatches, fitness rings, and other wearables, you have countless options at your fingertips. Each tool provides valuable insights into your body’s performance.

Smartwatches: Great for monitoring heart rate, calories burned, and activity levels. Many also track sleep and offer guided workouts.

Small but powerful, these measure your heart rate variability, sleep quality, and overall readiness to train.

Small but powerful, these measure your heart rate variability, sleep quality, and overall readiness to train. Phone Apps: Whether it’s counting macros, logging workouts, or tracking steps, apps are indispensable for keeping your goals on track.

These pieces of fitness tech and tools don’t just give you numbers — they help you make informed decisions about your training, recovery, and overall health.

The Importance of Being Data-Driven

Data helps you see where you stand and where you need to improve. It’s like having a GPS for your fitness journey. Without it, you might wander aimlessly, hoping you’re on the right track. With it, you know exactly what to do to reach your goals.

For example, if your fitness tech shows your sleep score is low, you can make changes to improve recovery. If your heart rate variability indicates stress, you might scale back intensity for a day or two. Data allows you to adjust your training and lifestyle for maximum results.

Why Now Is the Time to Embrace Fitness Tech

The fitness tech industry is booming, and I believe that 2025 is going to take it to the next level.

Companies are pouring resources into innovation, and the technology is only getting better. We’re talking about smarter algorithms, more accurate tracking, and fitness tech and tools that integrate seamlessly into your life.

But the real game-changer is accessibility. What was once reserved for elite athletes or those with a bunch of money sitting around is now available to anyone with a smartphone or wearable. There’s no excuse not to leverage these pieces of fitness tech and tools to better your health and fitness.

A Better Grasp on Your Health

Your health is your responsibility. While I like what I’m hearing coming from RFK Jr. in regard to helping improve the health of Americans, the bottom line is that people still need to put in the effort and make wise choices.

It’s not like he’s going to stand there and hold your hand. And if you’re relying on the government to save you from anything, you’ll be sadly disappointed.

But the good news is that fitness tech gives you the tools to take control. Whether your goal is to lose weight, gain muscle, or simply stay active, tracking your progress is essential.

In the tactical world, data-driven decisions can mean the difference between success and failure (or even life and death).

In fitness, it’s no different. The more you know about your body, the better equipped you are to push your limits safely and effectively.

The Future of Fitness Tech

We’re living in a time when fitness tech can measure things we couldn’t even imagine a decade ago. Sleep tracking, recovery scores, real-time heart rate monitoring, and even blood oxygen levels are just the beginning.

As technology evolves, so will our ability to optimize every aspect of our health. And we should be thrilled to do so. Why? Because getting and being sick sucks.

But here’s the catch: technology is only as good as how you use it. Simply wearing a smartwatch won’t make you fitter. You need to act on the data it provides. That’s the real power of fitness tech — it empowers you to make smarter decisions for your health.

So, figure out what you’re willing to invest in. Go out and buy it. Learn everything you can about how to leverage all the data you can collect with your new fitness tech. And get out there and get after it to improve your health, fitness, and life.