The Many Health Benefits of Golden Berries

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’ve never tried golden berries, you don’t know what you’re missing out on. These little gems are amazing and contain a ton of health benefits.

Unfortunately, not many people have heard about golden berries.

Golden berries are a tangy and vibrant fruit originating from the Andean regions of Peru and Ecuador and offer a unique and delicious experience.

Resembling small marble-sized cherry tomatoes, these orange-colored delicacies have a distinctive flavor profile that blends tartness with a sweetness reminiscent of pineapple and mango. Honestly, it’s the perfect flavor combination.

Despite their name, golden berries are not actual berries but are instead related to tomatillos, another ground-dwelling fruit. These berries are enclosed in a delicate, papery husk called a calyx. It has various names, such as Inca berry, Peruvian groundcherry, and cape gooseberry.

Before enjoying golden berries, you must first remove the protective husk that surrounds these mouth-watering treats.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about golden berries and their many health benefits.

Nutrient Profile of Golden Berries

Golden berries are rich in nutrients along with bioactive compounds, which makes them a healthy option to snack on. These are:

High in vitamins A, C, and D

Low in calories

Rich in antioxidants

Half a cup of raw golden berries has the following nutritional value:

Calories: 53 grams

Protein: 2 grams

Carbohydrates: 11 grams

Fiber: 5 grams

Sugar: 6 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Fat: 1 gram

Sodium: 0 milligrams

Health Benefits of Golden Berries

Golden berries might just be the hidden gem you’re missing in your diet. These small, vibrant fruits are more than just a tasty snack; they are a nutritional powerhouse waiting to transform your eating habits.

Whether you’re a health enthusiast or want to try something new, these little orange treasures are worth exploring. Here are some of the health benefits you may experience:

1. Reduces inflammation

Golden berries belong to the Solanaceae family, which contains unique plant compounds called withanolides. These natural steroids show promise in potentially reducing inflammation associated with chronic conditions like arthritis, autoimmune disorders, and certain neurodegenerative diseases.

2. It may boost immunity

While direct human studies on golden berries and immune function are lacking, preliminary test-tube research suggests intriguing potential. These fruits contain polyphenols that may help regulate immune responses by blocking certain inflammatory markers.

Golden berries also provide a notable vitamin C boost, with one cup delivering 15.4 mg, approximately 21% of the recommended daily intake for women and 17% for men.

Vitamin C is crucial for supporting immune system function and may enhance the body’s natural defense mechanisms.

3. It may fight cancer

Golden berries are rich in antioxidant vitamins A and C, which help protect cells from harmful free radicals.

Some laboratory studies have shown promising results, with golden berry extracts demonstrating potential in inhibiting the growth of lung, breast, and oral cancer cells. These findings suggest a possible role in cancer prevention.

4. It may improve vision

Golden berries are packed with beneficial carotenoids like lutein and beta-carotene, which play a crucial role in eye health.

Research suggests that a diet rich in these nutrients may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the primary cause of blindness.

Lutein, in particular, is renowned for its potential to prevent eye diseases. Studies also indicate that carotenoids like lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene could help protect against vision loss associated with diabetes.

5. Improves memory

Golden berries contain powerful compounds like lutein, quercetin, myricetin, and kaempferol. These are antioxidant pigments that may support brain health. These nutrients protect neurons from free radical damage, potentially helping preserve cognitive function and memory.

These compounds could protect brain cells from oxidative stress, maintaining mental clarity and slowing age-related cognitive decline.

6. It may improve cholesterol

Golden berries offer potential heart health benefits through their phytosterol content, which can help lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels. Like many fruits, they also provide dietary fiber, which supports cholesterol management.

These plant-based compounds work together to promote cardiovascular wellness, making golden berries a heart-friendly addition to your diet.

7. Bone health benefits

Golden berries are rich in vitamin K, a crucial nutrient for bone health. This fat-soluble vitamin plays a key role in bone metabolism, supporting the formation and maintenance of bone and cartilage.

Vitamin K is essential for healthy bone turnover, the process by which bones continuously break down and rebuild themselves.

Recent research suggests that vitamin K is most effective when combined with vitamin D, which may help enhance overall bone strength and density.

8. Prevents pre-mature aging

Golden berries offer promising anti-aging benefits through their nutrient-rich composition. High in vitamin C, they support collagen production, which helps maintain skin elasticity and prevent sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines.

Furthermore, compounds like rutin and quercetin act as powerful antioxidants, combating free radicals responsible for skin damage. Golden berries protect skin cells from oxidative stress and promote natural protein production, which leads to a more youthful, radiant complexion.