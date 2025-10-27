Is Bob Chicherillo the Most Hated Man in Bodybuilding?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When you think of controversial figures in bodybuilding, a few names probably come to mind, but none stir up as much heated debate as Bob Chicherillo.

For years, he’s been at the center of drama in the industry, known for arguing with athletes, fans, and even fellow officials. Whether it’s on podcasts, social media, or backstage at competitions, it seems like Bob can’t help but find himself in conflict.

He and I have gone back and forth online a few years ago, and the man simply can’t say he’s wrong. It’s his opinion, and to him, that’s the only one that matters (even when it’s completely wrong).

I saw lately he’s been feuding with Marc Lobliner. Even taking things as far as saying no one knows who Marc is, meanwhile, Marc has a considerably higher number of followers on all social media platforms.

But this is all after the whole Nick Walker drama seemed to finally die down. I really don’t understand what mental condition this man has, but he needs to go get some help.

So, the question we should all be asking is, “Has Bob Chicherillo become the most hated man in bodybuilding?” And even more so, should he continue to be the “Voice of Bodybuilding” and be employed by the IFBB?

The King of Arguments

If there’s one thing you can always count on from Bob Chicherillo, it’s that he’ll have an opinion on everything (and he’ll fight tooth and nail to defend it — even when he’s wrong). Having an opinion isn’t the issue. The problem is the way he goes about it.

He’s known for getting into heated debates with anyone who challenges him. From competitors to commentators to fans (like me), nobody’s off-limits.

Even when it’s clear that he’s wrong, Bob refuses to back down or admit fault. Instead, he doubles down, often turning discussions into full-blown arguments.

This pattern has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In a sport built around respect and camaraderie, his aggressive approach has alienated many who once supported him.

Bob Chicherillo’s Limited Success on Stage

Let’s be honest… Bob Chicherillo’s competitive career wasn’t exactly legendary. When it comes to bodybuilding, no one will ever remember who he is because he truly never really accomplished much of anything as a bodybuilder.

And the funniest thing is, Marc Lobliner calls himself a mediocre bodybuilder, yet, he’s on par with Bob Chicherillo, which doesn’t say much for Bob, who seems to have a big head like he was somebody as a competitor.

Newsflash: Bob was a nobody as an IFBB Pro.

While he did manage to earn his pro card in an era that didn’t give out pro cards like candy on Halloween and step on some of the biggest stages, he never made a real impact as a competitor.

He wasn’t a major contender, didn’t win significant titles, and never became a name that fans associated with elite-level bodybuilding success. Yet, despite a modest competitive resume, Bob carries himself as if he were one of the greats.

This disconnect between his achievements and his attitude adds fuel to the fire. Many athletes and fans question why he feels so entitled to speak down to others who have accomplished far more in the sport.

The Failed “Athlete’s Rep”

Bob Chicherillo has long held the title of “Athlete’s Representative,” but if you ask most pros, they’ll tell you he’s done little to actually represent them. And a large portion of them never even knew he was the “Athlete’s Rep.”

The role of an Athlete’s Rep is to advocate for competitors — to be their voice, push for fairness, and make sure their interests are being heard by the federation. Unfortunately, Bob has gained a reputation for doing the opposite. But then again, it’s hard to side with the athletes when the IFBB is cutting his checks.

Instead of standing up for athletes, many feel he sides with officials and promoters. When competitors raise legitimate concerns, Bob often dismisses them or argues against them publicly. That’s not leadership… it’s self-promotion.

Over time, this behavior has destroyed trust between him and the athletes he’s supposed to represent. It’s hard to call yourself an “Athlete’s Rep” when most athletes don’t even want you representing them.

Bob Chicherillo and the Habit of Badmouthing Competitors

Another big reason Bob Chicherillo has become such a polarizing figure is his tendency to badmouth athletes. It doesn’t matter who the athlete is. Whether it’s critiquing physiques, questioning work ethic, or taking unnecessary personal shots, he often crosses the line.

Constructive criticism is part of bodybuilding commentary, but Bob frequently makes things personal. He seems more interested in stirring up drama than offering fair analysis.

When you publicly trash athletes who are working hard to build their careers, it doesn’t just look unprofessional… it’s disrespectful. And that’s exactly how many in the bodybuilding community see it.

The Ego That Overshadows Everything

There’s no denying that Bob Chicherillo has knowledge of the sport. He’s been around for decades and has seen bodybuilding evolve firsthand. The issue isn’t experience — it’s ego.

He constantly puts himself at the center of every conversation, often making things about him rather than the athletes or the sport itself. It’s almost as if he thrives on being controversial because it keeps him relevant.

But at what cost? Over time, his constant need to be right and his inability to admit fault have turned what could’ve been a respected voice in bodybuilding into a divisive one.

The Bodybuilding Community Has Had Enough

We are living in a time of transparency and social media, and it’s hard to hide behind a persona. Fans and athletes alike can see through the act. And when someone consistently stirs the pot, disrespects others, and fails to show humility, it catches up to them.

That’s where Bob Chicherillo finds himself now. The bodybuilding community has grown tired of the constant arguments, the arrogance, and the lack of accountability.

He’s managed to alienate nearly every corner of the industry — from IFBB pros to commentators to fans online. The respect that once surrounded his name has largely evaporated.

Has Bob Chicherillo Gone Too Far? It May Be Time to Replace Him

Bodybuilding needs strong voices. People who can guide, inspire, and help the sport grow. But when ego overtakes purpose, credibility is lost.

Bob Chicherillo could’ve used his platform to elevate the athletes and strengthen the community. Heck, he could have grown the sport with “his voice.”

Instead, he’s used it to argue, divide, and promote himself.

So, is Bob Chicherillo the most hated man in bodybuilding? Many would say yes, and it’s a title he’s earned all on his own. Perhaps it’s time to replace him at the Olympia and forget about him in the industry altogether.