Nick Walker Fires His Coach

by Christian Duque

Look, who knows who Nick Walker will work with next? Before we start talking about who the next person might be, we have bigger dialog to fry. This article isn’t so much about who Nick’s new coach will be, but more so on why coaches should probably steer clear from this guy. Now more than ever, I believe The Mutant cursed out on those two fans. Just like Kyle Wilkes, Walker’s ex-coach states, Nick tends to make irrational decisions and act overly emotional.



To quote the famous YouTuber IvanBodybuilding, Nick is acting very childish as of late. I mean even the way he let Wilkes go is so immature. Is this guy really supposed to be a role model? He’s a 3x NY Pro champion, a former Arnold champion, and a current Top 6 Olympian, but he lacks the professionalism to have grown-up conversations with members of his team. Oh yeah, you haven’t even heard the tip of the iceberg. So let’s dive into action, but before I say what I feel I must, let me lay my cards on the table.

As most of you know, Nick has me blocked. I met him one and only one time. This was at the 2022 Natural Vitamins Epic Block Party in Ozone Park, NY. When I met him, he was cautiously nice, but he was also paranoid. I don’t know if he thought after shaking my hand that Ashton Kutcher was going to spring into the room with a film crew – or – if he’s just like that all the time, but his demeanor was wild. The guy seemed overly prudent to even talk to me. I had no idea I was that dangerous. Up until that point, I had sent several Instagram audio messages giving him my feedback and very humbly offering up some unsolicited advice. He seemed to be receptive and we spoke back and forth a bit. But when he met me, he warned me to “keep things positive.” Keep things positive?

In any event, the first time I posted an article he didn’t like – that wasn’t even about him – he blocked me. And that’s exactly along the lines of what he did to Wilkes. He didn’t fire him at a meeting. He didn’t provide him with any sort of documentation. He literally unfollowed him and removed the guy from his followers. Who does that? And the guy had taken total responsibility for a miscalculation at the O where Walker finished 6th. Personally, I had him at 7th and Brandon Curry at 6th, but Walker still made Top 6 in the world. He even had the audacity, according to Ivan Bodybuilding’s show, to say he was unhappy with his look in Pittsburgh, too. PITTSBURGH, TOO? Is he crazy?

Pittsburgh was Nick’s best look ever. I mean, ever! And Wilkes was part of that. But I guess Nick thinks he’s got way more potential and Wilkes isn’t the guy to draw it out. Perhaps in Nick’s mind he will eventually win the Mr Olympia. I’m here to tell him, he’s not. As Fitzwater gets better and better and Andrew Jacked is pounding on the door, you’ve got Derek and Hadi locked in a stalemate. I think both Samson and Nick will have to work for dear life just to stay in the Top 6. Could Nick have been better? Sure, but he has no aesthetics to speak of. How does a coach fix that? And then there’s that gut.

Nick Walker looks bloated! He may not have the stereotypical bubblegut just yet, but he’s well on his way. And don’t give me digestion issues. That’s an HGH gut. And if he doesn’t use it, then I’m totally wrong, but that’s what it looks like to me. So maybe Nick won’t work with Matt again, maybe he won’t work with Kyle, either. I sincerely feel bad for the next person he works with.

What’s ironic is that Kyle talked about this on the wildly popular Unracked Podcast. Apparently he had worked with Nick about 3 years ago and got burned back then as well. I knew they worked together but I didn’t know that he got burned. And for some reason he thought now was different. He had a feeling, maybe he thought Nick was going to be a better friend to him, but in the end, it was the same old same old.

We’ve always heard that it’s a bad idea to get into business with family and friends. But a lot of times it’s family and friends that will stick their neck out for you. It’s family and friends that will never turn their back on you. And maybe Kyle thought that this time around Nick was going to be a better friend. Listen, it’s one thing if they don’t work together, but there’s a way to go about parting the relationship. There’s a way about being a professional. And Nick Walker leaves a lot to be desired in that capacity.

And what’s to say that it was all on Kyle? What’s to say that Nick wasn’t following Kyle’s protocol to the t? Because if he wasn’t, if he cheated on his diet, if he kept second-guessing his coach, then how much blame does this coach actually bear? I think it’s the coach taking 100% of the responsibility in some way, shape, or form, that coddles Walker. People need to stop coddling this guy. He’s not a kid, he doesn’t need special treatment, he’s just a gigantic bodybuilder with an extremely huge ego. And unfortunately it sounds like he’s an absolute pain in the ass to work with.

Now, everybody’s going to be talking about who Nick’s next coach will be, but at the end of the day, I do not believe Nick can be Mr Olympia given the quality of competitors vying for that prestigious title as we speak. Could he move up a placing or two? Probably, but I’m also not going to say definitively. I feel very bad for poor Kyle and the way that Nick fired him. It was very public, very cold, and highly unprofessional.

And like I said earlier in the article, I don’t think anyone’s off limits. I get that Nick is totally flabbergasted that any media outlet would report that he is cursing out fans, but if the fans said it happened, I tend to believe the fans a lot more than I believe The Mutant. Not only is Nick a bullshiter, but I think he’s a liar. I think he lies quite a bit. And the reality of the matter is the next coach that works with him had better get a contract of some sort because getting fired the way that Nick fired Kyle would not make me want to work with him. I’m not a coach, I’m just a writer, but if I were a coach, I would want some assurances before working with a Karen like Nick Walker.

As always, I leave the final word to you, the loyal readers of IronMag. What say you? Do you approve of how Nick fired Kyle? Who do you think Nick’s next coach will be? I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It is bound to generate lively conversation.