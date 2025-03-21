by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Look around. Everywhere you go, kids are glued to their phones, tablets, or video game consoles. What happened to playing outside, riding bikes, or simply using imagination? Is this making kids dumb and unhealthy?

When I go out to eat with my family, I look around at the tables only to see kids glued to devices rather than being social with their parents/family members.

As a fitness expert and parent, I can’t ignore the impact of technology on today’s youth. It’s a double-edged sword. Sure, technology can be educational and entertaining. But is it making kids dumber? And, let’s be honest, fatter?

Childhood obesity is on the rise, and it’s a scary statistic to think about — especially considering over 70% of adults are considered overweight and teetering at nearly 50% of them being obese.

Let’s break this all down and see if we can come to terms on whether we agree or not that electronics are making kids dumb and unhealthy.

The Problem with Too Much Screen Time

Screens are addictive. Apps, games, and social media are designed to keep kids hooked. But that addiction comes with a price:

Cognitive Decline

Kids aren’t learning problem-solving or critical thinking like they used to. Instead of figuring things out on their own, they just Google it. While knowledge is at their fingertips, the act of thinking deeply is taking a backseat. Social Skills Are Fading

Remember when kids would talk, laugh, and play together? Now, they’re communicating through memes and emojis. Face-to-face interaction is becoming a lost art.

And I’m sure you all saw videos or even in real life where when parents take away electronics, the kid goes absolutely bonkers. It’s mind-blowing that kids think they need to live on these things.

Physical Activity? What’s That?

The CDC recommends that kids get at least an hour of physical activity daily. Yet, most barely move for 10 minutes unless forced. Why? Because it’s easier (and more fun) to sit on the couch and play Fortnite or scroll TikTok.

Even schools are seeing that kids are standing around at recess talking rather than playing. Heck, when I was a kid, they had to drag me back inside the school, or I’d be out there playing sports all day. Times have definitely changed.

Here’s what happens when physical activity is swapped for screens:

Weight Gain : Kids burn fewer calories when they’re sedentary. Combine that with junk food snacks, and the pounds pile on fast.

: Kids burn fewer calories when they’re sedentary. Combine that with junk food snacks, and the pounds pile on fast. Weak Muscles and Bones : Without regular movement, kids miss out on strengthening their muscles and bones. They’re trading playtime for screen time and paying the price physically.

: Without regular movement, kids miss out on strengthening their muscles and bones. They’re trading playtime for screen time and paying the price physically. Poor Posture: Hours hunched over devices are leading to “tech neck” and back problems in kids — issues we never had growing up because we were too busy climbing trees.

It’s Not Just Physical, It’s Mental

Excessive screen time also affects mental health. Studies show links between too much tech and anxiety, depression, and lower self-esteem. Kids start comparing themselves to influencers online, which leads to unrealistic expectations and insecurity.

And then there’s the dopamine hit. Every like, every notification triggers a “feel-good” response in their brains. But like any addiction, it’s short-lived and leaves them wanting more.

Don’t even get me started on how toxic social media is for kids to be on. I could write an entire article just on that topic.

Parents, We’re Part of the Problem

Let’s be honest — many parents hand over devices to keep kids occupied. It’s an easy way to avoid tantrums or buy a moment of peace. But at what cost?

Instead of guiding kids toward healthier habits, we’re letting screens babysit them. That needs to change.

What Can We Do About It?

We can’t ban electronics completely — they’re part of modern life. But we can create balance. Here’s how:

Set Limits on Screen Time: Create rules for how long and when kids can use devices. Use apps that monitor and control their usage if needed. Encourage Outdoor Play: Get your kids outside. Take them to the park, play catch, or go for a bike ride. Make physical activity a family priority. Be a Role Model: Kids mimic what they see. If you’re always on your phone, they’ll do the same. Put your devices down and engage with them. Involve Them in Sports or Activities: Sign them up for a sport or hobby that gets them moving. Whether it’s soccer, martial arts, or dance, find something they love. Teach Healthy Eating Habits: Limit junk food in the house. Focus on whole, nutritious foods that fuel their bodies and minds.

What’s the Bottom Line? Are Electronics Making Kids Dumb and Unhealthy?

Electronics aren’t inherently evil, but too much of anything is bad. It’s up to us as parents, teachers, and role models to guide kids in using technology responsibly.

We need to show them there’s more to life than screens. Let’s encourage them to move, think, and engage with the world around them.

Because the last thing we want is a generation that’s dumb, fat, and disconnected. It’s time to act.