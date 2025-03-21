by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Supplement store events used to be a big deal many moons ago, way back in the early 2000s when I was working with MET-Rx. They were packed with energy, samples, and brand reps shaking hands like politicians.

But in a world where e-commerce is dominating, do supplement store events still work today?

Short answer: Absolutely.

In fact, I was just at one this weekend with Trinity Nutrition in Wyomissing, PA. The place was packed, there were tons of vendors, free samples, meals, and more. Guys like Guy Cisternino and Goob (John Dorsey) were there. Everyone had a fun time — me included.

I’ve been in the industry for over two decades, and I’ve seen firsthand how supplement store events can move products, build relationships, and create loyal customers. The unfortunate thing is that many store owners and managers don’t leverage them enough.

In this article, let’s dive deeper and break down why these events are still worth the time and effort to put on.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Can Supplement Store Events Do for the Retailer and Supplement Brand?

There are many benefits that both a retailer and supplement brand can experience when supplement store events are held for the public. Let’s look at some of the ways below.

1. Boost Sales and Brand Awareness

One of the biggest reasons supplement brands should support in-store events is simple — sales. When a brand shows up, interacts with customers, educates them on their products, and lets the consumer try the products, sales can naturally increase.

Think about it. A customer walks into the store and sees a brand repping their product. They get to taste a sample, ask questions, and maybe even score some free swag. That personal connection builds trust, and that trust can lead to sales.

Even if customers don’t buy that day, they remember the experience and how they were treated. The next time they’re shopping, guess which brand they’re more likely to grab off the shelf? The one they actually talked to in person.

2. Shows Support for the Industry

Let’s be real — brick-and-mortar supplement stores are struggling. E-commerce has made it too easy to click, buy, and wait for a package to arrive at their doorstep. But supplement store events keep the local scene alive.

When brands invest in these events, they’re not just pushing products. They’re showing support for the stores that helped build the industry in the first place. It’s about keeping that community vibe alive. And trust me, customers notice when a brand actually cares.

3. Creates Brand Loyalty

Ever had a bad experience with a supplement? You probably never bought it again. But a positive, in-person interaction? That sticks with you.

Supplement store events allow brands to humanize themselves. Customers get to meet the people behind the products. They hear the why behind the formulations. That personal touch creates brand loyalty that no online ad can match.

I’ve seen it firsthand (even as recently as this past weekend). I’ve talked to customers at these events who became die-hard fans of a brand just because they had a great conversation with a rep. That’s powerful.

Which this should come as a notice to supplement brands that you need to have personable reps at supplement store events. If you have someone who never talks, hates smiling, and doesn’t want to be there, it’s going to hurt your brand massively.

4. Engage with Hardcore Supplement Shoppers

Let’s not forget that people who shop at supplement stores are serious about their products. These aren’t your average “I just need a multivitamin” customer. These are the gym rats, the bodybuilders, the health enthusiasts.

Getting face-to-face with these customers gives brands direct access to their core demographic. And if you can win over the hardcore supplement shoppers? They’ll become your biggest word-of-mouth marketers.

Are They Worth It Even with E-Commerce Taking Over?

Some brands argue that supplement store events aren’t worth it anymore because so much business is done online. But that’s exactly why these events matter more than ever.

E-commerce is convenient, but it’s impersonal. There’s no face-to-face connection. No in-depth product education. No experience. Supplement store events fill that gap. They create the personal touch that e-commerce just can’t replicate.

And let’s not forget many supplement store shoppers still buy online. If a brand makes an impression at an in-store event, that customer is more likely to search for them online later.

How to Make Supplement Store Events More Effective

If a brand is going to invest in an event, they need to do it right. Below are a few tips to make supplement store events more effective:

1. Bring the Energy

No one wants to walk into a store and see a rep sitting behind a table, scrolling on their phone. Engage. Be upbeat. Make it fun.

2. Offer Samples

If customers can try the product, they’re more likely to buy it. Simple as that.

3. Educate, Don’t Just Sell

Pushy sales tactics don’t work. Educate customers on what makes your product different and why they need it.

4. Give Away Some Swag

Branded shaker bottles, gym towels, or even stickers — people love free stuff. And when they use it, they remember your brand.

5. Promote the Event Beforehand

Use social media, email lists, and even in-store signage to let people know when and where your supplement store events are happening. The more buzz, the better the turnout.

Don’t Give Up on Supplement Store Events (At Least Not Yet…)

Supplement store events are still valuable, even in an e-commerce-driven world. They help brands boost sales, create loyalty, and show support for the industry. While brick-and-mortar stores may be shrinking, the power of personal connection is still alive and well.

I’ve been in this industry long enough to know that brands that engage with their customers win. So, if you’re a supplement company wondering if these events are worth it, my advice? Get out there, shake some hands, and make it happen. It’ll pay off.

And if you’re a customer? Next time you see an in-store event, stop by. Ask questions. Try the samples. You might just find your new favorite product.

What do you think? Are supplement store events still worth it? Let’s hear your thoughts!