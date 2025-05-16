Bodybuilding + Pilates = Lagree Fitness

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’ve been around the fitness industry long enough, you know trends come and go. I’ve seen some completely ridiculous things during my time in the industry, and I’m not sure what to think about Lagree Fitness, but we’re going to talk about it.

Lagree Fitness, or the Lagree Method, has been gaining some traction in gyms and studios, primarily on the West Coast (California). It blends the sculpting power of bodybuilding with the core focus and control of Pilates.

Is it for you? I guess we’re going to find out.

Now, I’m not here to say it’s going to work or not work, I’m just spittin’ the facts about it. I’m one to support entrepreneurs (for the most part, unless they’re shady individuals), so let’s give the guy a chance.

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper into Lagree Fitness and find out whether or not this is something worth trying or not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Is Lagree Fitness?

Lagree Fitness is essentially a high-intensity, low-impact workout. It was created by Sebastien Lagree with one goal in mind — to build a method that delivers results without beating up your joints (yes, that’s a shot at CrossFit).

The workouts are done on a machine called the Megaformer, which sounds like something out of a Transformer movie. It looks like a cousin of the Pilates Reformer, but it’s designed for more resistance, more instability, and way more intensity.

It’s slow. It’s controlled. And it apparently burns like hell (from what I’m told).

Why Lagree Fitness is Not Just Pilates

Yes, Lagree Fitness borrows some principles from Pilates. Think: core engagement, balance, and controlled movements.

But Pilates was never designed to torch your muscles the way a bodybuilding session ever could.

Lagree Fitness brings in that muscle-building intensity. You’re constantly under tension, and there’s little to no rest between moves. So, what you’re doing is hitting failure without the need for super heavy weights.

This “Lagree Method” forces your muscles to work in ways they’re not used to. And that’s where the “supposed” change happens.

The Bodybuilding Side of Lagree Fitness

If you lift weights, you already understand the power of time under tension (TUT). That’s what the Lagree Method is built around.

You move slowly — sometimes taking four seconds up, four seconds down. That extended time under tension helps create micro-tears in the muscle, which in turn triggers growth.

You’re using resistance from springs on the Megaformer. It’s not the same as a barbell, but the effect is real. The burn is real. And so are the apparent results.

Lagree Fitness hits every major muscle group. It supposedly causes your legs to shake, your core to scream, and your arms will feel like jelly.

But I have yet to verify for myself as I can’t find anywhere near me that hosts it.

The Pilates Influence

Here’s where Lagree Fitness takes a “smarter” (air quotes) approach than most training methods.

It forces you to slow down. You’re not rushing through reps or chasing numbers.

You’re focusing on form, alignment, and control. In case you need a refresher, that’s classic Pilates.

But when you combine that with the intensity of bodybuilding-style tension and burnout, you get a hybrid that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

You’re getting strength, stability, and endurance all at once.

Who Should Try Lagree Fitness?

If you can find it near you, I’d say anything is worth a try.

Lagree Fitness is for anyone who wants results without wrecking their joints. That includes bodybuilders, runners, desk jockeys, weekend warriors, and beginners.

Because it’s low-impact, it’s joint-friendly. But don’t let that fool you. People have said you’ll be sweating buckets and sore in muscles you didn’t even know existed.

It’s scalable, too. Resistance levels can be adjusted. So, whether you’re a beast in the gym or just starting out, Lagree Fitness can meet you where you are.

What Makes Lagree Different from Other Workouts?

Here’s what separates Lagree Fitness from the typical gym session:

It’s full-body every time

Every move combines strength, core, and balance

It’s nonstop — you’re working through the entire session

It’s low-impact, so recovery is faster

It’s mentally engaging — you have to focus, or you’ll fall behind

It’s not a casual stroll on the treadmill or a set of curls between phone scrolls on social media checking out profiles of people you don’t even know.

You’re locked in the entire time.

Why Guys Should Pay Attention

Let’s be real — most guys think Pilates is for women (I’m one of those people). Lagree Fitness is different, and that’s probably a good thing for the guys interested in this training style.

Seasoned lifters have tried it and actually like it. You’ll build strength. You’ll improve mobility. You’ll hammer your core harder than any ab machine ever could.

And you’ll do it all while protecting your joints, tendons, and lower back.

You Have Nothing to Lose Trying Lagree Fitness

Lagree Fitness isn’t a fad. It’s not fluff. It’s a method that seems to work. At least, it’s the innocent until proven guilty motto.

It combines the best parts of bodybuilding (muscle-building intensity and time under tension) with the intelligence and control of Pilates.

It’s efficient. It’s effective. And it should leave you smoked in under an hour.

So, if you’re looking to shake up your routine, step away from the bench press, and hit your muscles in a new way, Lagree Fitness might just be something worth trying.