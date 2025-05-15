by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

No one likes bloating, and you’re not alone in this experience. Yet, many of us experience it without understanding why. What many people don’t understand is that there are common foods we all eat daily that can cause uncomfortable bloating.



There are many foods, such as carbonated drinks and beans, that can cause digestive issues like bloating. While this is more prevalent for people with food intolerances or sensitivities, it can happen to anyone without warning.

If you make changes to your diet, it may help ease symptoms of bloating.

Bloating is a common issue, affecting around 13% of the US population. Many individuals who often suffer from bloating have linked it to dietary factors. While it is rarely a sign of a serious medical issue, it can cause discomfort and pain.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss foods that commonly cause bloating so you can avoid them and prevent yourself from this discomfort feeling.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Bloating?

The last meal you consumed is sitting deep inside your stomach right now, churning and breaking down in a soup of enzymes and acid. This digestive process generally moves things along pretty efficiently.

However, some food can linger longer than it is supposed to in your intestinal tract. Food that sits starts to decompose and ferment. That leads to bloating, a gassiness in your stomach.

The bloated feeling you get after consuming a certain food is caused by gasses building up internally. So, you are basically inflating like a balloon from the inside, and it can make you feel like you are about to burst (which is quite discomforting).

7 Common Foods That Cause Bloating

Below are some foods that can cause bloating:

1. Beans

Beans are nutritional powerhouses full of protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. However, they can cause bloating due to complex sugars and high fiber content.

To reduce digestive discomfort, consider easier-to-digest varieties like adzuki and mung beans or explore alternatives such as quinoa and lentils. Soaking beans before cooking can reduce gas production.

By gradually introducing beans into your diet and consuming small amounts daily, you can build helpful gut bacteria and significantly improve your digestive tolerance. This shows that with simple dietary changes, you can take control of your digestive health and reduce discomfort.

Research suggests that consistent bean consumption over 8-12 weeks can lead to reduced digestive symptoms, making beans a manageable and nutritious addition to your diet.

2. Legumes

Beans, along with lentils, peas, and soybeans, are known to be gas-causing foods. Although they consist of enough protein, they also contain fibers and sugars that your body cannot absorb. This lack of absorption can lead to gas and bloating.

You can combine legumes with easy-to-digest whole grains, like quinoa and rice, and drink enough water to avoid bloating. Your body will slowly get used to fiber-rich foods, which can reduce the symptoms.

3. Carbonated beverages

Carbonated beverages contain carbon dioxide gas that can directly lead to digestive bloating and discomfort. Beyond immediate digestive issues, excessive soda consumption poses significant health risks.

Research links these drinks to increased diabetes risk and obesity. Healthier alternatives include plain or flavored water, fresh fruit and vegetable juices, seltzer with natural flavors, milk, and herbal teas like green tea.

When selecting substitute beverages, it’s important that you avoid high-sugar options. Making mindful drink choices can support both your digestive comfort and overall health.

4. Dairy

If you experience bloating after consuming dairy products, it might indicate lactose intolerance. This condition occurs when your body lacks the enzymes needed to break down lactose, the natural sugar in milk and dairy.

Without proper enzyme production, consuming dairy can lead to gas formation and uncomfortable bloating in the gastrointestinal tract. Fortunately, individuals with lactose intolerance have multiple ways to manage it.

These include avoiding dairy products, exploring lactose-free alternatives, and using lactase enzyme tablets that help digest lactose-containing foods. These are the ways that can significantly reduce digestive discomfort and help individuals enjoy a more comfortable diet.

5. FODMAP foods

FODMAP refers to specific carbohydrates that the small intestine struggles to absorb completely. These fermentable compounds, including oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols, can create digestive challenges.

When undigested, these carbohydrates accumulate in the small intestine, attracting excess gas and liquid, which directly contribute to bloating.

High-FODMAP foods known to trigger digestive discomfort include:

Apricots

Peas

Beets

Cherries

Peaches

Artichokes

6. Wheat

Wheat, a staple in numerous foods like bread, pasta, and baked goods, contains gluten, a protein that causes significant digestive challenges for some individuals. People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity experience serious symptoms, including bloating, gas, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

Also, wheat contains FODMAPs, which contribute to digestive issues for sensitive individuals.

7. Onion and garlic

Onions and garlic are full of soluble fibers called fructans. Our body is not very good at digesting foods that contain fructans, and it may lead to many digestive issues.

Fructan intolerance can affect some individuals, much like non-celiac gluten sensitivity. When fructans ferment in the intestines, they draw water into the colon, leading to bloating and gas.