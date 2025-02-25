Athletes Beware: Are Omega-3’s Helping or Hurting Your Performance?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re an athlete, you’re probably focused on things like protein intake, optimizing hydration, leveraging the use of carbs, etc. But have you ever thought about whether or not you’re getting enough omega-3s?

Probably not, right? After all, what could omega-3s do to help improve your performance and help you as an athlete? It’s just a fatty acid, correct?

Well, researchers have taken a deep dive and found that many athletes are actually deficient in omega-3s and that it’s ACTUALLY hurting their overall health and performance because of it.

In this article, we will take a deeper dive into some newer research out there that looks at deficiencies in athletes as they relate specifically to omega-3s. We’ll discuss how being deficient in omega-3s can hurt athletes and the benefits they can experience by putting a greater focus into this amazing fatty acid.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Do Omega-3s Matter for Athletes?

Athletes are a different breed when compared to typical Americans walking the streets. They push their bodies to the limit and demand the ultimate in performance.

But many don’t realize they may be running low on a crucial nutrient — omega-3 fatty acids. These essential fats play a major role in optimizing their performance, recovery, and overall health.

Deficiencies in omega-3s can impact an athlete’s endurance, strength, immune function, inflammation, and even sleep.

There has been quite a bit of research lately that has looked at how omega-3s play a key role in helping athletes. The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) has been extremely active, and it’s important that we look at some key pieces of research.

The Overlooked Deficiency in Athletes

Despite their importance, many athletes don’t get enough omega-3s from their diet or even through proper supplementation.

A study of over 400 NCAA Division I football players found that 34% had a dangerously low omega-3 index, putting them at a higher risk for cardiovascular problems.

And there’s even additional research that shows a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease in football players (as well as head injuries).

The remaining 66% fell into the intermediate risk category — meaning none of them had optimal omega-3 levels.

This is really concerning.

Omega-3s support heart health, brain function, and recovery. For athletes who endure high-impact sports, omega-3s may even provide neuroprotection against head injuries. Without adequate intake, their bodies are missing a key component of peak performance.

Additionally, I wrote an article several years ago on how NBA players were found to have low omega-3 levels. Perhaps I was ahead of the times in looking at how omega-3s play a role in health and performance benefits for athletes.

How Do Omega-3s Benefit Athletes?

If I didn’t do a good enough lead-up to the answer already, I guess I’ll just be direct at this point. Omega-3s are amazing for athletes.

Unfortunately, most athletes don’t give them a second thought — and that’s a mistake.

Let’s unpack all the benefits to better understand why they can help athletes get a leg up on their competition.

1. Boosting Endurance and Cardiovascular Health

For endurance athletes, oxygen efficiency and cardiovascular health are critical.

Omega-3s, particularly DHA and EPA, help improve blood flow and reduce blood pressure, allowing muscles to receive more oxygen during prolonged exercise. This can delay fatigue and enhance overall performance.

2. Reducing Muscle Soreness and Inflammation

Intense training leads to muscle breakdown and inflammation.

Omega-3s have been shown to reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery by lowering inflammatory markers. Athletes who supplement with omega-3s may experience less post-workout stiffness and get back to training sooner.

3. Supporting Joint Health

Joint pain is a common issue among athletes, especially in contact sports or repetitive motion activities.

Omega-3s help support joint function, lubricate joints, reduce stiffness, and may lower the risk of joint degeneration. This can be particularly beneficial for runners, weightlifters, and older athletes looking to stay active longer.

4. Enhancing Brain Function and Neuroprotection

Athletes in high-impact sports like football, hockey, and MMA are at risk for concussions and brain injuries.

Omega-3s play a role in protecting brain cells and reducing inflammation after head trauma. Regular intake may support cognitive function and even help with long-term brain health.

5. Improving Sleep Quality

Good sleep is essential for recovery and performance.

Omega-3s have been linked to improved sleep quality by regulating melatonin production and reducing stress hormones. Athletes who struggle with rest may benefit from increasing their omega-3 intake.

The Omega-3 Gut Connection

Gut health is a growing area of research in sports nutrition.

The ISSN highlights omega-3s as potential prebiotics — compounds that feed beneficial gut bacteria. Then you have the gut microbiome, which further helps omega-3s provide additional heart health benefits.

During intense exercise, blood flow to the gut can drop by as much as 80%. This can lead to a “leaky gut,” where the intestinal barrier becomes compromised. When that happens, inflammation increases, and digestion takes a hit.

Omega-3s may help by reducing inflammation, promoting gut diversity, and supporting overall digestive health.

What Are the Best Sources of Omega-3s?

So, how can athletes increase their omega-3 intake? The best sources include fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. Plant-based sources, such as flaxseeds and walnuts, also provide omega-3s but in a different form that the body must convert.

For those who struggle to get enough through diet alone, supplements are a convenient option. Fish oil and krill oil are popular choices, but algal oil is gaining attention as a sustainable, plant-based alternative with fewer contaminants.

Athletes Need to Leverage Omega-3s

Omega-3s aren’t just another health trend or snake oil — they’re extremely helpful for athletes (better yet… ALL Americans).

From improving endurance and recovery to protecting the brain and heart, these fatty acids are a must for athletes looking for a way to improve their overall health and performance.

Whether through food or supplements, making omega-3s a priority as an athlete can take you to the next level and help give you the edge you need to stay ahead of your competition.