Nitrate and L-Arginine: New Study Shows Performance Benefits

While nitrate and L-arginine are nothing new in the industry, the research has seemed to go back and forth over the years — especially as it relates to L-arginine.

When you think of these ingredients, the first thing that probably comes to mind is their muscle pump properties.

Personally, I’ve been a fan of L-arginine for many years. In fact, back when it first came on the scene as a supplement, I was mega-dosing it to see what would happen and see if the old (but terrible idea of) “more is better” produces even more vasodilation and pump.

Then you have nitrate. For a while, you couldn’t have nitrate in supplements, and they were deemed “not safe.” Today, more research has come out looking at nitrate as a solid supplement with many benefits.

So, where do we stand currently?

In this article, I want to dive deeper into the topic of nitrate and L-arginine and some new research that came out showing when stacked together, they have some really impressive performance benefits outside of just the increased blood flow and muscle pump benefits we’re used to seeing.

What Are Nitrate and L-Arginine?

Nitrate is found naturally in leafy greens we commonly consume through our diet, like spinach. It helps widen and expand blood vessels, lower blood pressure, and optimize oxygen use.

Studies suggest nitrate can also fight muscle fatigue, enhance endurance, and improve overall muscle performance.

Then, you have L-arginine, an amino acid commonly present in protein-rich foods. It plays a role in growth hormone release, vasodilation, and post-workout recovery. It also helps remove ammonia from the blood, which can speed up your recovery after intense training.

Although past research on these compounds has been mixed, this new study offers extremely strong evidence of their benefits for athletic performance.

The Power of Nitrate and L-Arginine when Stacked Together

A new study was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition that found combining nitrate and L-arginine can enhance athletic performance.

Researchers looked at and tested elite taekwondo athletes and found improvements in endurance, power, balance, and agility. This is interesting as we all commonly thought nitrate and L-arginine were really just for blood flow enhancement and a catalyst for crazy muscle pumps.

According to the study, peak oxygen uptake (VO2 max), blood lactate levels, and agility scores of the athletes significantly improved after taking the nitrate and L-arginine supplement combo.

When compared to the placebo group, the results were far superior across the board.

What Does the Research Show?

This study was a double-blind, randomized, crossover study. It involved 15 experienced male taekwondo athletes. The study is the first of its kind to test the combined effects of nitrate and L-arginine on multiple performance metrics.

We are used to seeing these ingredients pop up in various pre-workout supplements but not stacked together in the same formula.

Athletes participated in eight testing sessions, each separated by 72 hours in between. Sessions started with a 10-minute warm-up, followed by physical fatigue tests, agility drills, and balance assessments.

Participants were randomly assigned one of four supplements:

Nitrate from fresh spinach L-arginine powder A combination of nitrate and L-arginine A maltodextrin placebo

Each supplement was taken three hours before exercise. To keep results accurate, participants followed a controlled diet, avoiding nitrate- and L-arginine-rich foods, caffeine, and other stimulants for 48 hours before testing.

Performance Benefits from Stacking Nitrate and L-Arginine

I’m always down to try new supplements if it means getting closer to my goals. As mentioned earlier, I’ve tried a ton of supplements over the 20+ years I’ve been in the industry, and I’ve had success with nitrate and L-arginine supplements in the past — just never together.

Let’s look at some of the key performance benefits you can experience when you combine these two ingredients and stack them in the same formula.

1. Increased Power Output

One of the key findings came from the Wingate test, which measured peak and average power during a 30-second sprint. Athletes who took both nitrate and L-arginine hit the highest peak power levels. Their results were significantly better than those in the placebo group.

2. Better Blood Lactate Levels

After completing the Wingate and shuttle run tests, blood lactate levels were analyzed. Those who took the nitrate and L-arginine combo showed the best results, indicating enhanced endurance and quicker recovery.

3. Improved Agility

Agility tests showed that athletes in the combination group moved faster and reacted quicker compared to those who took only one supplement or the placebo. The researchers noted this is particularly beneficial for athletes who rely on quick movements and reaction time.

4. Balance Findings

Right-side dynamic balance improved significantly in the combination group after the Wingate test. However, after the shuttle run test, no major balance differences were observed between groups.

What Does This Mean for Athletes?

While the exact mechanisms aren’t fully understood, the results suggest that nitrate and L-arginine, when combined, can help athletes improve performance, endurance, and recovery.

The researchers did mention that further research with larger sample sizes is needed to confirm these findings. But for now, this study provides solid evidence that combining nitrate and L-arginine can be huge for athletes looking to optimize their training and competition results.

Personally, I’m down to trying this combination and think many athletes would benefit from stacking nitrate and L-arginine together. Being somewhat selfish, I’d like to see a supplement company come out with a pre-workout that includes both of them. If I can get my hands on the ingredients, I may create my own stack and then report back with my findings and experience.

But if you’ve already tried this combo, how did it go? Did you notice any difference in stacking nitrate and L-arginine? Let us know down in the comments.