The Public Health Disaster: We Need to Fire the People in Charge

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m just going to forewarn you… this article is going to trigger some people. And for the sake of public health, it needs to be said.

If you follow my content, you know I’m an open book, and I speak my mind based on what I see in front of me. When it comes to the public health disaster we’ve seen unfold over the last decade (or more), major change is needed.

And when I say major change, I mean we need to absolutely gut those in the government who refuse to take action and support public health improvement.

Need an example?

Look around. Do people look healthier than they did 20 years ago? Nope. If anything, things have gotten worse. Obesity rates are through the roof. Chronic diseases are at an all-time high. And what’s being done about it? Not much — unless you count handing out more prescription drugs as a solution (spoiler: it’s not).

Public health officials (the ones calling the shots) have done little to improve our nation’s well-being. Instead of pushing for better nutrition and exercise, they’re busy keeping the pharmaceutical industry booming. It’s time to clean house and get rid of the people who are failing us.

In this article, I’m going to light the fuse and help everyone understand that public health is about to explode. If change doesn’t happen, we are going to see more deaths from poor lifestyles and health choices than ever before. And in order to fix this epidemic in the US, we need to fire the people in charge.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Public Health Should Be About Health — Not Pills

Let’s be real. The American healthcare system isn’t really about health. It’s about treating symptoms, not preventing disease. Big Pharma loves this system. You get sick, they sell you a drug. You develop side effects, they sell you another drug for that. Rinse and repeat.

You understand this, right?

Meanwhile, public health officials barely mention the stuff that could actually prevent disease — like eating real food and moving your body. Why? Because there’s no money in healthy people. A nation hooked on prescriptions is far more profitable than one that doesn’t need them.

What We Need to Do to Make America Healthy Again

First off, bringing in RFK Jr. is going to absolutely shake up the system. In fact, he’s already firing people, which is amazing. We need to fire every single person in the government who has a role in the health of the American people and is failing at their role.

If we actually care about public health, we need to shift the focus. Here’s how:

1. Fix Our Food Supply

Ever read the ingredient list on packaged foods? Half of it sounds like a science experiment (and that’s because it is). Have you ever wondered why ingredients and foods in the UK are banned due to health concerns, yet here in the US, we push them as much as these deadly vaccines?

There’s a reason!

Artificial additives, seed oils, and sugar in everything. It’s mind-blowing the number of chemicals that other countries have banned, but America still allows in our food. It should be enough to have you hate and distrust the government.

We need stricter regulations on what’s allowed in our food and drinks. No more cutting corners for profit while people get sicker. If it’s banned in Europe, it shouldn’t be in our grocery stores. Period.

2. Make Nutrition a Priority

The food pyramid? What a joke. I exposed this horrid “guide” several years ago in a few articles I published. The government’s nutrition advice? A mess. And look at most of the people in our government. Would you take health advice from them?

Hell no!

We’ve been told to fear fat, load up on grains, and trust processed “healthy” foods. And where has that gotten us? More obesity, more diabetes, and more health problems across the board.

Nearly 50% of American adults are considered obese these days, with around 75% of adults in the US being overweight. You can’t tell me these are good statistics.

The government is failing us!

It’s time to rewrite the playbook. We need to educate people on eating real, whole foods — protein, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. No more food industry influence on what gets labeled as “healthy.”

3. Make Exercise Non-Negotiable

If there’s one thing that can dramatically improve public health, it’s exercise. Yet, most Americans barely move. The recommendation? At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week. That’s 30 minutes, five days a week. Totally doable.

But instead of encouraging people to exercise, we’ve created a culture of convenience. Escalators instead of stairs. Cars instead of walking. Screens instead of outdoor play. It’s time to make movement part of daily life again.

And stop making the excuse that you don’t have or can’t afford a gym membership. You can get healthy right in the privacy of your own home through bodyweight exercises and cardio workouts as simple as walking around your neighborhood or up and down your stairs.

4. Fire the People Who Are Failing Us

If public health officials were running a business, they’d be fired for incompetence. The health of Americans has been declining for decades, yet they keep pushing the same failed policies and still get a paycheck.

That needs to end and end right now!

We need leaders who actually prioritize health over profits (enter RFK Jr.). People who advocate for clean food, real nutrition, and exercise — not just more prescriptions.

If current officials can’t do that, they need to go. Simple as that.

The Public Health Disaster Is at a Tipping Point

America is getting sicker every year, and the people in charge of public health are doing little to stop it. Instead of focusing on prevention, they push more drugs.

Instead of cleaning up our food supply, they let corporations pump out cheap, unhealthy products.

The solution? Fire the ones who are failing us and bring in people who actually care about making America healthy again. We need a public health system that prioritizes real food, daily movement, and prevention — not just symptom management. It’s time for a change.