Are Pet Supplements the Next Big Trend?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Walk into any pet store, and you’ll see something surprising—entire shelves stocked with pet supplements. It’s not just food and treats anymore. From joint health to digestion and even stress relief, supplements for pets are becoming a booming business.

But why now? And do our furry friends really need them?

As someone who has spent decades in the health and fitness space, I’ve always been passionate about helping people live healthier lives. But recently, I’ve noticed the same shift happening for pets.

I have a dog myself and trust me, I want him to live as long as possible. He’s currently 15 (which is super old for a puggle). That’s why I started looking into pet supplements — and what I found makes total sense.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into pet supplements, why they are popping up in retail and online, what benefits they can provide your pets, if they’re worth it, and what the future of the pet supplement industry may hold.

Let’s jump into things as you’re in for a real “treat” (a little pet humor to kickstart things).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Are Pet Supplements Booming?

Just like in the human supplement industry, the pet supplement market is driven by one thing: people want to keep their loved ones healthy. And yes, that includes their four-legged companions.

And let’s be real: Some pet owners love their furry friends more than their spouses. So, if your spouse is buying pet supplements and not health supplements for you… here’s your sign.

The trend of pet supplements isn’t just hype. More pet owners are treating their pets like family members (as they should). That means they’re investing in high-quality food, vet care, and now, supplements to help their pets thrive. If we take vitamins and minerals to support our health, why wouldn’t we do the same for our pets?

Another reason? Pets are living longer, and with longer lifespans come more age-related issues like arthritis, digestion problems, and even anxiety. Supplements can help manage these problems before they become major concerns.

Do Pet Supplements Make Sense?

Here’s a sad reality you need to be aware of: most pet food isn’t exactly the pinnacle of nutrition. Sure, there are high-quality brands, but many mainstream options are packed with fillers and low-grade ingredients.

That’s where supplements come in. They help fill the gaps and provide essential nutrients your pet might be missing. That said, if you’re buying low-quality pet food, STOP.

Plus, even if you feed your pet the best diet possible, some health issues go beyond what food alone can fix. Just like we take omega-3s for heart health or probiotics for gut health, pets can benefit from targeted supplementation, too.

The Benefits of Pet Supplements

Many of us have furry little friends that we care about. And the fact that we use health supplements only makes sense to look after them as well, right? Let’s look at some of the benefits of pet supplements.

1. Joint Health and Mobility

Older dogs and cats often struggle with arthritis and joint pain. Ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin can help maintain cartilage and improve mobility. If you’ve ever seen a senior dog struggle to get up, you know how important this is.

I started giving my puggle glucosamine and chondroitin, and his hip issues seemed to go away incredibly quickly.

2. Better Digestion and Gut Health

Ever dealt with a pet that has an upset stomach? That sound of your dog throwing up in the middle of the night is enough to make the dead wake up and jump out of bed. Not fun!

Probiotics and digestive enzymes can keep their gut in check, reducing bloating, gas, and other tummy troubles.

3. Shinier Coat and Healthier Skin

Omega-3 fatty acids aren’t just great for humans. They help pets maintain a glossy coat and reduce skin irritation. If your dog is constantly scratching or shedding like crazy, this could drastically improve their overall skin health and clear up any issues.

4. Stronger Immune System

Just like us, pets need a strong immune system to fight off illness. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help keep their defenses up, especially as they age.

I truly credit my dog’s amazing health (knock on wood) to quality dog food and the pet supplements I give him. In 15 years, he’s never been sick to where he needed to go to the vet. I think that says something.

5. Stress and Anxiety Support

Yes, pets get stressed! Whether it’s separation anxiety, loud noises, or a trip to the vet, certain pet supplements (like chamomile or L-theanine) can help calm their nerves.

Have you ever tried to comfort a panicked dog during fireworks? You’ll wish you had these on hand. I’ve seen what fireworks do to neighbors’ dogs, and it’s sad to see what they go through.

Are Pet Supplements Worth It?

The short answer? Absolutely — if you choose them wisely and don’t simply go out and buy everything you find in your local pet store that sounds like your pet needs it.

Not all pet supplements are created equal. Just like in the human supplement world, there’s a mix of high-quality options and total garbage. Always look for reputable brands that use science-backed ingredients. Avoid products with unnecessary fillers or artificial junk.

You should also talk to your vet before adding anything new to your pet’s routine. They can help you choose the right supplement based on your pet’s needs, age, and breed.

The Future of Pet Supplements

With more pet owners looking for ways to improve their pets’ health, this trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Expect to see even more innovation in the pet supplement space, from personalized nutrition to advanced formulas designed to target specific health concerns.

Personally, I think this is just the beginning. If we prioritize our own health and wellness, why wouldn’t we do the same for the animals we love? My dog, for one, is going to be living his best life for as long as possible.

So, if you haven’t looked into pet supplements yet, maybe now’s the time.