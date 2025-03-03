Grocery Prices Are Skyrocketing – Here’s How You Can Save Big!

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Grocery prices keep going up, and it’s hitting everyone hard. But that doesn’t mean you have to drain your wallet every time you shop. With the right strategies, you can cut costs and still eat well.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into how you can fight back against grocery prices being shot into space. I’ll explain some of the strategies we’ve used in our household that you can implement and try to help save money. After all, who wouldn’t want to make your grocery budget stretch a little further these days?

Let’s jump into it!

12 Ways to Fight High Grocery Prices & Save Money

We have a dozen ways for you to save big and slash your grocery bill today. Check out the strategies below to keep some dough in your wallet!

1. Buy in Bulk

Buying in bulk can save you a ton of money over time and help you fight high grocery prices.

Big retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club offer large quantities at lower prices per unit. Stock up on non-perishable items like rice, pasta, canned goods, and frozen foods. Just make sure you have enough storage space to keep everything fresh (ask me how I know this and feel the need to remind you).

For fresh foods, consider freezing items like meat, bread, and even dairy products like shredded cheese. We stock up, and the entire freezer we keep in our garage is slammed with foods we stockpile in bulk.

I recommend portioning out bulk items and storing them in freezer-safe bags so you don’t waste anything. This allows you to pull out just what you need for a meal.

Another great bulk-buying tip is to team up with friends or family members. Splitting large purchases means you both save without being overwhelmed by extra food. What do I mean? Why not buy a cow to have butchered and split it with friends and family so you all enjoy the cost savings and help fight grocery prices?

2. Shop at Wholesalers

Somewhat piggybacking off of the above is leveraging wholesalers.

Wholesale clubs aren’t just for businesses. Regular shoppers like you and me can take advantage of bulk savings, too. Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s offer lower prices than traditional grocery stores. While you may pay a membership fee, the savings often outweigh the cost if you shop there multiple times throughout the year.

Many wholesale clubs also offer discounts on non-food essentials like toiletries, cleaning supplies, and even pet food (which is where we get food for our little monster). If you use these items regularly, buying in bulk can significantly cut your household expenses.

3. Stick to a Shopping List

I’m the worst person to send to the grocery store. There will be 12 items on the list, and I’ll come home with 27.

Impulse purchases can absolutely wreck your budget. Before you go shopping, make a list and stick to it. This helps prevent overspending on things you don’t need. Planning meals ahead of time makes this even easier.

A great way to stay on track is by using grocery store apps. Many stores offer features that allow you to create digital lists, find discounts, and even check prices before heading out.

Even better, we now do store pick-up. So, we use the app to order all the groceries we need, and they pick everything for us and bring it out to our vehicle when we arrive. This prevents people (I’m “people”) from buying stuff not on the shopping list.

4. Use Coupons and Cashback Apps

Coupons aren’t just for extreme savers, and they’re great for saving money on high grocery prices.

Many grocery stores have digital coupons on their apps. Cashback apps like Ibotta and Rakuten can give you money back on purchases. It may not seem like much at first, but the savings add up over time.

5. Buy Generic Brands

Name brands cost more, but be aware that they aren’t always better. Store-brand products are often just as good and way cheaper. Compare labels and see if there’s really a difference. In most cases, you won’t even notice a change and can save a ton on high grocery prices.

Some generic brands are even made by the same manufacturers as their name-brand counterparts, just with different packaging. Switching to store brands can lead to huge savings on grocery prices over time.

6. Shop Sales and Stock Up

Check store ads for weekly sales and discounts. When you find a good deal on essentials, buy extra. Just be sure to look at expiration dates. Stocking up when prices are low means you won’t have to pay full price later.

If a certain item you use often is on sale, buy multiple and store them properly. Non-perishables like canned goods, pasta, and grains are perfect for stocking up.

7. Avoid Pre-Packaged and Pre-Cut Items

Convenience costs money. Pre-cut fruits, veggies, and shredded cheese are marked up a ton. Buy whole foods and prep them yourself. It takes a little extra time, but the savings on grocery prices are worth it.

A good way to save even more is by meal prepping. Cut and portion your veggies at the start of the week so they’re ready to use when you need them.

8. Buy Seasonal Produce

Out-of-season produce is expensive because it’s shipped from far away. Stick to fruits and vegetables that are in season. They’re fresher, taste better, and cost less. Local farmers’ markets are also a great place to find deals, or if you live near a farm, you can buy directly from them to save big on grocery prices.

You can also preserve seasonal produce by freezing, canning, or dehydrating. This lets you enjoy lower-priced fruits and veggies all year round.

9. Shop at Discount Grocery Stores

Stores like Aldi, Lidl, and Grocery Outlet sell quality products for less (assuming you have these where you live or similar discount grocery stores).

These discount stores keep grocery prices low by cutting overhead costs. The selection may be smaller, but the savings are huge.

Many discount grocery stores carry the same essential items as big-name grocery chains, just with lower prices. Try shopping at these stores first before heading to a traditional supermarket.

10. Freeze What You Don’t Use

Food waste is money wasted (and trust me, we throw away TOO MUCH food every week from our refrigerator).

If you have extra meat, bread, or produce, freeze it before it goes bad. This helps prevent throwing food (and cash) in the trash. Meal prepping and portioning out meals can also help cut waste.

Leftovers can also be frozen and used for future meals. Making larger portions of meals like soups, casseroles, and stews can save time and money.

11. Compare Prices Per Unit

Bigger packages aren’t always cheaper. Check the unit price on the price tag to see what you’re really paying. Sometimes, buying two smaller packs costs less than one big one.

Apps like Flipp and Basket let you compare prices between different stores, so you always get the best deal on your grocery prices.

12. Join Store Loyalty Programs

Most grocery stores have free loyalty programs that offer discounts and rewards. Sign up and take advantage of the perks. Some stores even send exclusive coupons to members.

Many programs also offer fuel rewards (like Giant Foods if you have one near where you live), helping you save money at the gas pump, too.