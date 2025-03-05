5-Food-Groups-That-Are-Easy-to-Digest

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever felt like your stomach is giving up after a meal? You’re not alone. Digestive issues are incredibly common, affecting millions of people worldwide. In Western countries, about 15% of people struggle with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a severe form of gut sensitivity.

While tummy troubles can be frustrating and sometimes embarrassing, the good news is that our food choices can significantly impact our digestive health.

Whether you’re dealing with occasional bloating, gas, or more frequent digestive challenges, understanding which foods are gentle on your system can make a world of difference.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and explore five food groups that can serve as a solution to keep your digestion running smoothly and your gut happy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

5 Food Groups That Can Be Easily Digested

Below are five easy-to-digest food groups to focus on when your stomach or bowels are not happy with you.

1. Whole grains

If you want your gut to function better, go for whole grains over refined options like white bread or pasta. Whole grains, such as brown rice and whole-wheat bread, are rich in fiber and essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids.

Fiber plays a crucial role in gut health. Gut bacteria ferment it to produce short-chain fatty acids, which support the cells lining the colon, where 70% of our immune cells reside.

A diet rich in fiber ensures optimal colon function, requiring at least 25 grams daily.

While low-carb diets are popular for weight loss, cutting out grains entirely may negatively impact gut bacteria, which thrive on fiber. Choosing whole grains can be beneficial for both your digestive health and overall immunity, providing a reassuring balance.

2. Peeled, canned, or stewed fruits

Some fruits can be harder to digest because they’re packed with fiber, especially in their peels and seeds. For example, raspberries have tiny seeds, making them one of the most fiber-rich fruits.

When your stomach is giving you trouble with nausea or diarrhea, you might want to stick to easier-to-digest fruits like ripe bananas or honeydew melon.

If you have tummy issues, try peeling your apples and pears first. Soft fruits, like stewed plums or canned peaches, are also good choices. To keep things healthier, try to pick canned fruit in water rather than sugary syrup.

3. Lean protein

For individuals with IBS or sensitive bowels, it’s best to choose lean proteins and avoid high-fat foods, including anything fried. Fat-rich foods can cause the colon to contract, potentially triggering discomfort or other symptoms.

Red meat, in particular, is high in fat and can be harder to digest. It may also encourage the growth of colon bacteria linked to chemicals that could increase the risk of heart-related issues.

Choosing leaner, healthier protein options can support digestive and overall health.

4. Well-cooked veggies

When you cook vegetables, they are much easier on your stomach than when you eat them raw. The heat softens them, making it simpler for your body to break them down. Cooking basically gives your digestive system a head start by breaking down the tough plant walls.

If your stomach’s been sensitive, try these vegetables after cooking them well:

Peeled zucchini and squash (take out those seeds first)

Tender cooked spinach

Steamed carrots until they’re nice and soft

Smooth mashed potatoes without the skin

Soft green beans

Well-cooked beets

Remember, the key is to cook these until they’re tender; that’s when they will be most tender for your digestion.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with fiber and essential nutrients, including folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin A. These greens also contain a special type of sugar that promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Including plenty of leafy greens in your diet helps nourish your gut microbiome; the trillions of microorganisms in the colon play a vital role in digestion and overall health.

Combined with these greens, a fiber-rich diet supports a thriving and balanced gut environment.

Foods That Are Hard to Digest

Digestive discomfort often depends on the root cause of your symptoms, as not all foods affect everyone the same way. Below are some commonly hard-to-digest foods: