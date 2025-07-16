Are Personal Training Certifications a Scam?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Some people reading this are going to laugh and nod their heads in agreement, and then there are going to be others who will want me dead for my opinion. I’m cool with both. Because it’s time we had a discussion on whether or not personal training certifications are a scam or not.

Personal training certifications are everywhere. You’ve got organizations like NASM, ACE, ISSA, and NSCA, all claiming to be the gold standard. They make it seem like if you don’t have their piece of paper, you’re not a real trainer or educated enough to be working with clients.

Honestly, I find it hilarious.

But let’s be real for a second — does having a personal training certification automatically make you a great trainer? Absolutely not.

In this article, I’m going to break down the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to personal training certifications. Are they worth their weight in gold, or are they truly a scam? Let’s dive into my thoughts and opinions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Importance of Personal Training Certifications

Before you think I’m here to trash personal training certifications, let me clarify — they’re important. As a certified personal trainer myself, I get it. And every year, I do my continuing education and pay my fees like a good little peasant in order to keep my certifications up to date (which I hold three different certifications).

A certification proves you’ve at least learned the basics of anatomy, physiology, and exercise programming. It also gives clients some peace of mind that you’re not just some random person throwing together workouts based on Instagram reels (which, trust me, there are a lot of fake trainers on Instagram).

Personal training certifications set a baseline standard, which is necessary in an industry where people’s health is on the line. But here’s the kicker — getting certified is just step one.

A Piece of Paper Doesn’t Make You a Great Trainer

I’ve met plenty of trainers with fancy personal training certifications who were absolutely clueless in the gym. They memorized the textbook, passed the exam, and then never learned another thing. They rely on cookie-cutter programs and buzzwords but can’t adapt to real-world situations.

On the flip side, I’ve met trainers without big-name personal training certifications who were incredible. Why? Because they constantly educated themselves, experimented with different training methods, and actually listened to their clients.

Here’s the deal. I’d put my 4-year kinesiology degree up to any personal training certifications out there. I think if you have a degree in kinesiology, there’s zero reason you need to spend the time and money to get “certified.”

A 4-year kinesiology degree will run circles around anyone who studies a single book, takes a test, and receives a piece of paper. But here’s the real kicker… after being a trainer in the industry for over 20 years, I have never had a client ask me if I was certified. Not one.

So, is that piece of paper really meaningful?

The Real Key to Being a Great Trainer

The best trainers are lifelong students. They don’t stop learning once they get certified. They read research, attend seminars, and test out new techniques. They watch how clients move and adjust on the fly. They know that the human body isn’t a textbook — it’s complex and ever-changing.

A great trainer doesn’t simply give clients cookie-cutter programs and then stand there to count reps for them like The Count in Sesame Street.

I’ve been in the industry for years, and I still learn new things all the time. When I started training clients, I thought I knew everything (rookie mistake). Then reality hit. Every client is different, and no single method works for everyone. That forced me to dig deeper, experiment, and evolve as a trainer.

This is something you don’t get through personal training certifications. The need to always learn and evolve is a must.

Experience > Certification

If you had to choose between working with a trainer who has 10 years of hands-on experience or someone who just got certified last week, who would you pick? Easy choice, right?

Experience teaches you things no certification ever could. It helps you recognize movement dysfunctions, understand the psychological side of training, and know when to push a client or back off. You don’t get that from a multiple-choice exam.

But again, starting off your training career following a 4-year kinesiology program puts you way ahead of the game. You have four years of learning and training under your belt rather than potentially only a few weeks after reading a book.

Trainers Who Stop Learning Fall Behind

Here’s where the problem lies — too many trainers get certified and think their education is over. They follow the same outdated methods year after year. They don’t bother to learn new mobility drills, nutrition strategies, or strength techniques. They become stuck in their ways.

Meanwhile, the best trainers are out there evolving. They’re learning from top coaches, reading studies, and staying ahead of trends. They realize that fitness is an ever-changing field, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re falling behind.

Even having a 4-year kinesiology degree means nothing after you graduate in the sense that things are always changing, and some of the things you learned over those four years could be obsolete shortly after graduation.

Clients Care About Results, Not Certifications

At the end of the day, clients don’t care what certification you have. Again, no one has ever asked me if I’m certified or what certification(s) I have. All clients care about are results.

Can you help them lose fat? Gain muscle? Move without pain? If you can, they’ll stick with you. If you can’t, they’ll move on — regardless of how many letters you have after your name.

I’ve had clients come to me after working with “certified trainers” who had no clue what they were doing. These trainers were just running clients through generic workouts without considering their individual needs.

That’s not training — that’s babysitting in a gym.

So, Are Personal Training Certifications a Scam?

Not exactly. They serve a purpose, so I wouldn’t exactly call them a scam. They’re certainly better than having zero education at all and telling people you’re a trainer.

Personal training certifications create a foundation and a standard for trainers to meet. But they don’t guarantee that someone is a great trainer just because they have that piece of paper and letters after their name.

If you’re looking for a trainer, don’t just ask what certifications they have. Ask them about their experience. Ask how they continue their education. See if they actually care about helping clients or if they’re just in it for the paycheck.

And if you’re a trainer yourself, don’t stop learning. Your personal training certifications might get you in the door, but your hunger for knowledge is what will set you apart.