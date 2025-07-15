Are New-Age Commercial Gyms Creating Mediocre Results?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Walk into any modern commercial gym today, and you’ll feel like you stepped into a high-end lounge. Flat-screen TVs on every wall. Massage chairs. Juice bars. Fancy machines that practically do the work for you.

What you essentially have is a little piece of paradise for the casual gym-goer. But for those who actually want results? It’s a nightmare (in my opinion).

In this article, I want to dive deeper into my opinion as to why commercial gyms today are creating mediocre (at best) results for members. My opinion won’t be true for some people, but I believe, for the most part, I’m spot on.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Problem with Today’s Commercial Gyms

Let’s be real — commercial gyms today are soft. They’re designed to be a “comfortable” place to work out. But comfort and progress don’t mix.

Years ago, gyms were raw. Dingy walls, iron plates clanking, and the smell of sweat and body odor filling the air. The kind of place that made you want to push yourself past your limits. There were no distractions. Just you, the weights, your willpower, and your buddies in the gym telling you to quit being a little bitch and push.

Today? It’s the opposite. Bright lights. Rainbow-colored paint on the walls. Lounge music. A vibe that says, “Take it easy, bro.” That’s a problem.

The feel of commercial gyms is too spa-like. This isn’t a place for comfort. It’s a place to be a beast and push yourself past what you thought was humanly possible.

Why Soft Gyms Create Soft People

If you’re training in an environment that feels like a spa, your workouts will reflect that. You’re not going to war with the weights. You’re just casually moving some dumbbells between Instagram scrolls.

In old-school gyms, intensity was the standard. No one sat on their phones between sets. If you weren’t lifting heavy or pushing your limits, you stood out. You felt the pressure to work harder. And for those weak-minded, they didn’t last long at all.

But in today’s commercial gyms? The only pressure is deciding between a protein smoothie or a latte after your half-hearted workout.

The Distraction Epidemic

Back in the day, the gym was a temple. A place to focus, get stronger, and push boundaries. The music and bass were so loud in old-school gyms that if anyone ever coded from pushing their body too hard, the bass would punch them straight in the chest and get their heart beating again.

Then, to follow it up, all your gym buddies would have said how cool it was and that it’s still your set while patting you on the back with so much force that it would paralyze most of these soy latte-sipping beta-males we see in gyms today.

Gyms these days? It’s a social club. You might as well lift with your pinkies out.

Between TVs playing endless sports highlights for the people who would rather watch athletes build their dreams than build their own and people taking gym selfies, it’s a miracle anyone actually works out.

And don’t get me started on WiFi in the gym. It’s one of the worst things to happen to fitness. Instead of crushing sets, people are scrolling through their feeds, waiting for “motivation” to hit them.

Spoiler: It won’t.

The Hardcore Gym Advantage

I’ve been in the fitness industry for decades. I’ve trained in both hardcore gyms and new-age commercial gyms. The difference is absolutely night and day.

In a hardcore gym, you can’t slack off. The guy next to you is deadlifting 585 pounds. The woman across the room is pushing heavier weight than most guys. There’s energy in the air. You feed off it.

That’s where real progress happens. Not in these commercial gyms with scented towels and mood lighting. You should just sign up for Silver Sneakers if you enjoy that stuff.

Bringing Back the Right Mentality

I get it. Not everyone wants to train in a dungeon with rusty plates and a busted squat rack. But that doesn’t mean you have to train like a tourist at a luxury resort.

Here’s the fix:

1. Find a Gym with the Right Atmosphere

If your gym feels more like a country club than a training facility, it’s time to switch. Look for a place that prioritizes hard work over amenities (it’ll probably be less expensive, too).

2. Ditch the Distractions

No phone. No TV. No nonsense. Treat the gym like a job. You’re there to put in work, not be entertained. You get in, pay your dues, and get out.

3. Train With Purpose

Set real goals. Track your progress. Push yourself. If your workout feels “comfortable,” you’re doing it wrong. I look around commercial gyms today, and no one is tracking their workouts. Not only that, but they’re pushing weights my 10-year-old uses.

Commercial Gyms May Look Nice But Lack Intensity

New-age commercial gyms aren’t helping people get stronger. They’re making them weaker — mentally and physically.

They’ve turned what used to be a place of hard work into a cushy hangout spot where you feel the need to brag that you have a gym membership to all your friends while your body looks like you haven’t stepped foot in a gym — ever.

If you want real results, stop looking for comfort. Find a gym that challenges you. Surround yourself with people who push themselves. And most importantly, train like you actually mean it. If you want results, you can’t be sandbagging your workouts.

But maybe what I’m saying isn’t for you. Keep taking it easy. Just don’t complain when your results are as mediocre, and you can’t figure out why you’ve had a dad bod the last 10 years you’ve been a member at the gym.