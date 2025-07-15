The TRT Loophole: A Legal Workaround for Steroid Use?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m going to have some haters after this article, but it needs to be said. Will TRT clinics not enjoy this article? Nope. Why? Because some of them are using a workaround for steroid use in the industry.

Now, do I care if people use steroids? Nope. I’ve published plenty of articles on my stance and that I believe steroids should be illegal.

But let’s be real for a second. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is supposed to help men who have clinically low testosterone levels. It’s a legitimate medical treatment for those who actually need it.

Unfortunately, these days, TRT clinics are popping up on every corner, and suddenly, guys who “just don’t feel like themselves” are getting a prescription for testosterone.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

We all know what’s happening. People are bypassing the underground steroid market and heading straight to the clinics to support their steroid use. They’re not treating a medical condition. They’re chasing gains.

And the clinics? Well, let’s just say they’re not exactly fighting to keep these guys out when there’s massive money to be made.

I will say this before we dive into this article. Not all clinics are bad. Not all of them are like what I’m portraying in this article. Just like doctors, you have good ones and bad ones. So, don’t think I’m painting every clinic out there as promoting steroid use.

Who Actually Needs TRT?

Before anyone gets their compression shorts in a twist, let’s set the record straight. Some men genuinely need TRT. As we age, testosterone levels naturally decline (typically starting around the age of 30).

For some guys, that drop is drastic enough to cause real issues — low energy, brain fog, fat gain, muscle loss, poor recovery, non-existent sex drive, and even depression. That’s where TRT comes in.

But what about the 22-year-old gym bro who suddenly has “low testosterone” after running a cycle of steroids? Or the guy who conveniently finds a doc willing to prescribe him a dose that turns him into a Greek god overnight?

You should be able to see where I’m going with this.

Clinics Know What’s Up — And So Do You

TRT clinics are businesses. They make money by putting more people on various treatments. And when there’s demand, there will always be a supply.

So, if you walk into a clinic claiming you have low energy, decreased libido, and trouble gaining muscle (cue the fake concern), chances are you’re walking out with a script.

Most clinics will force you to get blood work done and have the results checked by your doctor or their own. That said, don’t think for a second that there aren’t shady clinics out there that don’t have these requirements and simply sell you what you came in seeking.

Even better? Some of these places won’t just give you testosterone. They’ll stack it with human growth hormone (HGH), peptides, and other goodies to maximize “wellness.” And by wellness, I mean looking absolutely shredded for Instagram.

Sorry, not sorry. It’s the truth.

TRT vs. Steroid Use — Where’s the Line?

Here’s where things get messy. The difference between TRT and straight-up steroid use is the intention.

TRT is meant to restore normal testosterone levels. But when you start pushing beyond physiological doses and stacking other compounds, that’s no longer TRT. That’s steroid use with a doctor’s note.

And don’t even get me started on guys who hop on TRT because they wrecked their natural testosterone levels after years of juicing in their teens or early 20s. That’s not hormone replacement therapy. That’s self-inflicted damage control.

My Take: Been in the Industry, Seen It All

I’ve been in the fitness industry for years. I’ve worked with supplement companies, trained clients, and written about everything from nutrition to performance-enhancing drugs. I’ve also seen firsthand how this TRT explosion is changing the game.

Back in the day, if you wanted to run gear, you had to find a source, risk getting fake or underdosed products, and hope you didn’t end up on some government list. Now? Just walk into a clinic, flash some cash, and boom — you’re “medically treated.”

And let’s not pretend this is just about getting healthy. Most guys jumping on TRT aren’t trying to feel better — they’re trying to look better. They want the edge. The muscle. The shredded abs. And sure, they’ll justify it by saying they had low testosterone, but come on. We all know the deal.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The big question is, where does this lead? Are we just going to accept that anyone can hop on TRT for their recreational steroid use to boost their physique?

Are we cool with the fact that this is just legalized steroid use with a fancier name?

At some point, this trend is going to catch up with us. Will insurance companies start cracking down? Will regulations tighten up? Or will we just keep pretending TRT is only about health while guys walk around looking like G.I. Joe action figures?

I’m not here to tell you what to do. In fact, I don’t care what you do (you’re not my responsibility). I’m just here to point out the obvious.

If you truly need TRT, great. Get your levels checked, work with a legit doctor, and do it the right way. But if you’re just trying to find a legal way to hop on the sauce, let’s not kid ourselves. You’re not on TRT. You’re just running a cycle with a prescription pad for your steroid use.

And if that’s the case, own it. Just don’t pretend you’re any different from the guys hitting the underground labs.