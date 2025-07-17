Are Cheat Meals Ruining Your Relationship with Food?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

What is your relationship with food? Would you say it’s good or bad? Do you list foods as things you can and can’t eat? Do you have cheat meals? I’m setting the stage for a massive issue that many of us face or have faced in the past (some may face it in the future — but not if they’re reading this article).



You crushed your workouts all week. You ate nothing but lean protein, complex carbs, and veggies. No liquid other than water and protein shakes was consumed. It was the perfect week for your diet. Now it’s the weekend, and it’s time for your reward — pizza, burgers, ice cream, or whatever else you’ve been craving.

But here’s the problem. You’ll find yourself in a “cheat meal trap.”

When you label something as a “cheat meal,” you’re putting food into two categories — good and bad. This mindset can seriously mess with your relationship with food. Instead of seeing food as fuel or nourishment, you start seeing it as a moral choice. Eating “clean” makes you feel accomplished. Eating “bad” makes you feel guilty and full of regret.

I’ve seen it firsthand with clients, friends, and even myself in my early fitness days. And trust me, it’s a slippery slope.

Let’s take a deeper dive into cheat meals and how your relationship with food can make or break your results when it comes to making improvements to your diet.

The Problem with Labeling Food

When you constantly think about food as either good or bad, you set yourself up for an unhealthy relationship with food. Here’s why:

Guilt and Shame Take Over: If you “cheat,” you feel like you failed. That guilt can spiral into binge eating or completely falling off the wagon. And I’m not just saying you fell off the wagon, but the wheels fell off the wagon, too. It can be that bad. Food Becomes a Reward or Punishment: You “earn” the right to eat certain foods. But what happens when you eat something off-plan on a random Tuesday? Do you punish yourself with extra cardio or skip a meal to make up for it? Probably not. More than likely, you forget it like it never happened and move on. It Creates an All-or-Nothing Mentality: If you’re 100% on point with your diet all week but then go off-track for one meal, do you think, “Well, I already screwed up… might as well keep going and jump back on plan tomorrow”? That mindset leads to overeating and undoing all the progress you’ve made.

I’ve seen plenty of people struggle with this. Some go into full binge mode on their cheat days (much worse than a cheat meal), stuffing themselves until they’re absolutely uncomfortable. Others beat themselves up over a single cookie like they just lost their wedding ring and know their wife is going to kill them for being so stupid.

Neither of these is healthy.

The Long-Term Effects of a Negative Relationship with Food

If you keep viewing food this way, it can lead to serious issues:

1. Yo-Yo Dieting

Ever wonder why so many people gain and lose the same 10-20 pounds over and over? It’s because they go all-in on strict eating, then crash and burn when they “cheat.” That’s a cycle that’s hard to break.

2. Increased Risk of Eating Disorders

I’m not saying cheat meals cause eating disorders, but a rigid diet combined with guilt and shame can push people toward disordered eating habits. Obsessing over food and feeling the need to constantly “make up” for indulgences isn’t a healthy way to live.

3. Stress Around Food Choices

Eating out should be enjoyable. But if you’re stuck in a good vs. bad food mindset, dining at a restaurant becomes a stressful experience. You spend more time worrying about what you “should” eat than actually enjoying the meal.

A Better Way to Approach Food

So, what’s the fix to this? How do you improve your relationship with food while still staying on track with your fitness goals?

1. Ditch the “Cheat Meal” Mentality

Stop calling it a cheat. Just eat the food. If you want a burger on a Wednesday, have one and move on. One meal won’t ruin your progress, just like one healthy meal won’t suddenly make you ripped.

2. Practice Balance and Moderation

Instead of restricting yourself all week and then going wild on the weekend, include foods you love in moderation throughout the week. Love chocolate? Have a small piece daily instead of saving it all for a binge session.

3. Listen to Your Body

Eat when you’re hungry. Stop when you’re full. Sounds simple, but when you’re used to restrictive dieting, it can take time to relearn your body’s cues.

4. Focus on Nutrients, Not Just Calories

Instead of obsessing over macros or labeling foods as good or bad, think about what food does for your body. How does it make you feel? Does it give you energy, support recovery, or help build muscle?

My Own Journey and Relationship with Food

I’ll be honest — when I first got into fitness, I used to be all about cheat meals. I’d eat super clean all week and then go overboard on my cheat days. It felt like a reward, but it always ended with me feeling bloated and sluggish.

Eventually, I realized that a sustainable approach to eating was key. I stopped looking at food as something I had to earn or deserve. Instead, I focused on balance. Now, I can enjoy a burger without guilt because I know it’s just food. It’s not “good” or “bad.” It’s just part of a well-rounded diet.

Your Relationship with Food Can Make or Break Your Results

If you’ve been stuck in the cheat meal mindset, it’s time to rethink your relationship with food. Stop putting food into categories. Stop feeling guilty for eating what you enjoy. The key to long-term success isn’t perfection — it’s consistency and balance.

At the end of the day, food is fuel. Food is enjoyment. Food is part of life. Don’t let a flawed mindset ruin your experience with it.