2 Supplements to Boost Cold Weather Endurance Performance

Endurance performance training in cold weather isn’t the same as training in moderate conditions. Don’t believe me? Track your training when it’s 76 degrees outside and then do the same when it’s 33 degrees outside. I’m willing to bet your performance in the cold weather is much lower.

But it doesn’t have to be like that if you apply what I’m about to talk about in this article.

In cold environments, the body works harder to maintain its core temperature. This increases oxygen consumption and fat oxidation. While this might sound like a good thing for energy efficiency, it often comes at a cost (more discomfort, higher perceived exertion, faster fatigue, and lower overall performance).

Finding strategies to manage these challenges can give endurance athletes a serious advantage in cold weather endurance performance. And according to new research, two simple supplements may help: green tea extract and ginger.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into how green tea extract and ginger can help you boost cold weather endurance performance and continue training hard even when the frigid months hit where you live.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

A First-of-Its-Kind Study on Cold Weather Endurance Performance

Researchers from universities in Turkey, Tunisia, and Norway conducted the first randomized, double-blind crossover trial to look at how green tea and ginger (both alone and in combination) impact endurance performance in cold versus moderate temperatures.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, looked at how these supplements influenced performance, metabolism, thermal sensation, and muscle soreness. What they discovered is that while both ingredients have individual benefits, their combined effects in the cold are the most impressive.

Why Green Tea and Ginger?

Green tea is well known for its catechins (especially epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG) and caffeine content. Together, they can:

Enhance fat oxidation

Increase energy expenditure

Conserve glycogen for prolonged activity

Reduce perceived exertion through caffeine’s stimulant effect

Ginger, on the other hand, is rich in gingerols. These compounds provide:

Anti-inflammatory benefits

Mild thermogenic effects

Improved circulation

Reduced muscle soreness

Better thermal comfort in the cold

Individually, both can support endurance. But in colder conditions, combining them may help offset the discomfort and fatigue that typically come with cold exposure.

So, if you want to boost cold weather endurance performance, this stack would be ideal.

How the Cold Weather Endurance Performance Study Was Designed

The trial included 16 healthy males between the ages of 18 and 35 who regularly performed aerobic exercise.

Researchers tested eight different conditions:

Placebo

Green tea extract (500 mg, standardized to ~45% EGCG or ~225 mg)

Ginger extract (1,000 mg)

A combination of green tea and ginger

Each of these conditions was tested in both moderate temperatures (21–24 °C) and cold temperatures (5–7 °C)

During each session, participants performed a submaximal cycling test to exhaustion at 70% of their VO₂ max. The researchers tracked:

Metabolic response (via gas analyzer)

Perceived exertion (using the Borg RPE scale)

Thermal sensation (before and after exercise using a seven-point scale)

Muscle soreness (24 hours later with a visual analog scale)

What the Results Showed

The findings of the trial highlighted how temperature influenced the effects of supplementation:

Green tea alone : Improved time to exhaustion and reduced respiratory exchange ratio (RER) in moderate temperatures

: Improved time to exhaustion and reduced respiratory exchange ratio (RER) in moderate temperatures Green tea + ginger : Delivered the most benefits in cold conditions, including: Longer time to exhaustion Lower RER (indicating improved metabolic efficiency) Better thermal sensation (participants felt less cold) Reduced delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS)

: Delivered the most benefits in cold conditions, including:

The researchers noted that these effects were most noticeable in cold weather. The combination not only supported cold weather endurance performance but also helped reduce the negative impacts of cold exposure.

Why Does This Matter for Athletes?

Cold-weather endurance training isn’t just about mental toughness. Physiology plays a big role in whether athletes can sustain performance and comfort.

This study suggests that supplementing with green tea and ginger could provide a simple nutritional strategy to help athletes:

Perform longer in the cold

Maintain better energy efficiency

Feel more comfortable during training

Recover faster with less soreness

While the effects may not be experienced in warm conditions, they could make a meaningful difference when those temperatures start to drop.

Grab Some Green Tea and Ginger for Cold Weather Endurance Performance

Training and competing in cold weather can bring a unique set of challenges that can hinder your endurance performance. But the combination of green tea and ginger may provide you with a natural way to combat fatigue, discomfort, and muscle soreness.

This first-of-its-kind trial provides evidence that these two supplements (especially when combined) can help athletes go longer and feel better when exercising in the cold.

For endurance athletes looking to maintain their endurance performance in the winter months, green tea extract and ginger could be worth adding to their supplement routine.