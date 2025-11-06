5 Underrated Bodybuilding Foods

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When most people think about bodybuilding foods, the same options always come to mind — chicken breast, rice, eggs, and protein shakes. They’re staples for a reason. But if you want to build serious muscle and optimize your nutrition, you need to look beyond the basics, and we have some highly underrated bodybuilding foods that you need to put on your shopping list.

These are the foods that often get overlooked but are great when it comes to building mass, supporting recovery, and fueling performance. Here’s the thing, though: they aren’t foods that you’d typically think about eating (don’t yuck someone else’s yum).

Why?

Because I wanted to bring you something with options you’ve never considered, and I want us all to think outside the box of the normal bodybuilding foods we are all used to eating every day.

So, in this article, we will dive deeper and uncover five underrated bodybuilding foods that you can consider trying and adding to your nutrition plan to help improve muscle growth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

5 of the Most Underrated Bodybuilding Foods

Below are five underrated bodybuilding foods that you should start adding to your nutrition plan if you want to see some amazing results. For some reason, these foods don’t get enough attention.

1. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese doesn’t get the love it deserves. And honestly, that’s a shame.

This dairy food is loaded with casein protein — a slow-digesting protein that’s perfect before bed. It keeps amino acids flowing through your system for hours while you sleep. That’s ideal for recovery and muscle growth.

Cottage cheese also contains calcium and probiotics, which support bone health and gut health.

Pro tip: Add some fruit or natural peanut butter to cottage cheese to boost the taste and add extra nutrients.

2. Potatoes

Bodybuilders tend to worship rice and oatmeal, but potatoes often get left in the dust.

Here’s the truth: potatoes are one of the most underrated bodybuilding foods out there.

If you’re like most bodybuilders, you may be sick of setting your rice cooker every day to perfectly prepare your rice. Sometimes, you just want to change things up.

They’re a fantastic source of clean, fast-digesting carbs, which makes them perfect post-workout. They help replenish glycogen stores and shuttle nutrients into muscle tissue.

Plus, potatoes are packed with potassium — a critical electrolyte for muscle function and hydration. More potassium than a banana, actually.

Sweet potatoes and white potatoes both work. Pick your favorite and start rotating them into your meals.

3. Sardines

Next on our list of underrated bodybuilding foods is sardines.

Wait, what? Sardines?

Yeah, hear me out.

These tiny fish are muscle-building machines. Sardines are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and calcium. That combo supports joint health, reduces inflammation, and helps with hormone production.

Omega-3s alone are worth the price of admission. They’ve been shown to improve muscle protein synthesis and support recovery.

And since sardines are low on the food chain, they contain less mercury than bigger fish (which you may already be eating without knowing the mercury levels). That makes them a clean option.

Toss them into a salad or eat them straight out of the can. They’re convenient, nutritious, and perfect for serious lifters.

4. Liver

No,w this one’s old school — but it’s making a comeback (no thanks to the Liver King).

Liver (beef, chicken, or even duck) is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. It’s loaded with B vitamins, iron, zinc, and vitamin A. All of those are crucial for energy production, immune function, and muscle recovery.

You won’t find that nutrient profile in a protein shake (but then again, it also won’t taste as good either).

Liver supports testosterone levels thanks to its zinc and cholesterol content. And we all know how important testosterone is for building muscle.

But let’s be honest: It’s an acquired taste for sure. But if you can stomach it, liver is easily one of the most underrated bodybuilding foods available.

5. Fermented Foods

Gut health isn’t exactly glamorous. But if your digestion is off, your gains will be too.

Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and miso help restore and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. That means better digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function.

When your gut is in check, your body can actually use all that protein and fuel you’re eating to grow muscle — not waste it.

Fermented foods are also anti-inflammatory, which can help with recovery and keep your joints healthy after brutal training sessions.

It doesn’t take much. Just a few spoonfuls with a meal a couple of times a week can make a difference.

Why These Underrated Bodybuilding Foods Matter

Most of you already nail the basics. But growth comes from dialing in the details.

These underrated bodybuilding foods fill in the gaps. They support digestion, recovery, hormone health, and long-lasting energy. And they do it without all the hype.

If your progress has stalled or you just want to feel better while packing on size, mix a few of these into your meal plan.

It’s not about reinventing the wheel. It’s about rounding out your nutrition in a smart way.

Start Including Some Underrated Bodybuilding Foods into Your Nutrition

Bodybuilding isn’t just about eating more — it’s about eating better.

So, while the usual chicken and rice combo will always have its place, don’t sleep on the power of cottage cheese, potatoes, sardines, liver, and fermented foods.

They’re affordable. They’re accessible. And they work.

Start small. Swap one or two meals a week. Then, build from there.

Your gut, your joints, and your muscle gains will thank you.