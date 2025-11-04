Should Samson Dauda Be Worried?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There’s already talk about Samson Dauda after some of the changes he’s made to his physique leading into 2025 shows.

Some people are wondering if he lost his “look” and if these changes could damage his placings moving into 2026.

Personally, I’m not all that worried, but there is some concern. Especially after just losing to Martin Fitzwater at the Prague Pro.

In this article, let’s dive deeper into Samson Dauda and what the focus should be on moving forward after leaving his fans disappointed in 2025.

Samson Dauda’s 2025 Season Raises Some Concerns

Samson Dauda entered the 2025 season as the reigning Mr. Olympia. Expectations were sky-high. Fans and experts alike thought he’d go on a dominant run this year. But instead of solidifying his place at the top, the year didn’t go quite as he had probably planned.

After placing fourth at the 2025 Mr. Olympia and then finishing runner-up at the Prague Pro, many are now asking if Samson Dauda should be worried.

The short answer is… maybe.

Too Many Changes, Not Enough Consistency

One of the biggest issues for Samson Dauda in 2025 seemed to be his approach. He and his team appeared to make too many changes from his 2024 Mr. Olympia-winning formula.

Whether it was his prep strategy, diet, posing, or overall presentation, something just didn’t click.

When Samson won the Olympia in 2024, his look was complete. He had fullness, shape, and just the right level of conditioning. He was massive, aesthetic, and dominant.

But in 2025, he seemed to lose a bit of that magic… especially in the Olympia lineup, where finer details can make or break your placing.

A Physique That Still Commands Respect

Despite the dip in placings, let’s be real: Samson Dauda is still one of the most impressive bodybuilders on the planet. His combination of size, round muscle bellies, and flowing lines is rare. When he nails his conditioning, few can hang with him onstage.

At the 2025 Olympia, his physique looked not only downsized but not quite sharp enough to battle guys who were dialed in to the extreme, like what we constantly see show after show with Hadi.

The difference between fourth and first in that lineup often comes down to conditioning. If Samson can get that back, the conversation changes entirely. But if he continues to go down the path he’s taking, there’s reason for concern.

What Happened at the Prague Pro

Coming off the Olympia, Samson headed to the Prague Pro looking to redeem himself. He placed second. It was a solid showing compared to what he brought to the 2025 Olympia, but not the win he was hoping for.

Again, it seemed like his look was slightly off. Still great, but not the version that won him the Sandow in 2024. He added some of the size he dropped for the Olympia, but this round, his conditioning was off, and it allowed Martin Fitzwater to steal the show.

All of this raises a valid question: Did Samson Dauda try to reinvent himself too much this year? Sometimes, in chasing perfection, bodybuilders drift away from what made them great in the first place.

If Samson had simply brought his 2024 Olympia look to every stage in 2025, he might still be the man to beat.

The Rise of Andrew Jacked and the Similar Physique Battle

While Samson Dauda was trying to regain his footing, other guys have been moving up fast (especially Andrew Jacked, who is literally one of my favorite physiques on stage today).

Andrew’s physique shares some similarities with Samson’s: tall, aesthetic, and incredibly balanced. But Andrew seems to be getting sharper with each show.

If Andrew keeps improving while Samson experiments, the tables could turn quickly. Judges love the combination of structure and conditioning, and Andrew’s been nailing both lately.

The battle between these two could define the next few years of bodybuilding. And right now, Andrew might have the momentum.

What Samson Dauda Needs to Do Next

If Samson Dauda wants to reclaim the top spot, the solution isn’t complicated — it’s about going back to what worked. The 2024 version of Samson was everything a Mr. Olympia champion should be: big, conditioned, confident, and complete.

He doesn’t need to chase what others are doing. He needs to focus on his strengths: his fullness, shape, and stage presence. When Samson is on, his physique flows like few others in the sport.

The next Olympia will be a major test. If he brings back that 2024 package, tightened up with just a bit more size, he’ll be right back in the title conversation.

Should Samson Dauda Be Worried?

Worried? Maybe a little. Concerned enough to overhaul everything? No way.

Bodybuilding is all about fine-tuning. Samson Dauda doesn’t need a complete reset. What he just needs to do is return to his roots. The last thing he should do is turn all Nick Walker and fire coaches all the time.

The sport moves fast, and when guys like Andrew Jacked, Derek Lunsford, and Hadi Choopan are all pushing harder than ever, staying consistent becomes even more critical.

Samson’s physique has “champion” written all over it. But the margin for error at the top of bodybuilding is razor-thin. If he brings the big, conditioned look that earned him the Sandow in 2024, he can absolutely start winning again.

The question now is whether he can stop tinkering and start trusting what already worked.

Samson Dauda Will Be Back

Samson Dauda’s 2025 season wasn’t what he (or his fans) expected. But setbacks happen, even to the best. What matters is how he responds.

If he locks in, stays true to his strengths, and shows up looking like the best version of himself, he’ll remind everyone why he was Mr. Olympia in the first place.

Because when Samson Dauda is at his best, he’s not just competitive… he’s nearly unbeatable.