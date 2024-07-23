What Should You Eat, Drink, and Do During a Heat Wave?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

In the summer months, finding yourself in a heat wave is a common occurrence. But do you know what you should eat, drink, and do during a heat wave to stay hydrated and healthy?

As a sports nutritionist, I work with a ton of athletes in the heat, and while you may not consider yourself an elite athlete, the same rules can apply.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into the crucial aspects of nutrition and hydration during a heat wave. Maintaining proper hydration and nourishment is vital for your health and performance in extreme temperatures.

Things You Should Eat, Drink, and Do During a Heat Wave

Let’s dive into some of the things you should eat, drink, and do during a heat wave.

1. Stay Hydrated with Water

It seems somewhat of common sense, but water should be your go-to beverage during a heat wave. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, more if you’re active or sweating heavily. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink. By then, you’re already mildly dehydrated.

Keep a water bottle with you at all times. Take small sips throughout the day rather than large amounts at once. This helps your body absorb the fluid more effectively.

2. Electrolyte-Rich Drinks

While water is essential, it’s not always enough during intense heat. Electrolytes are crucial for maintaining proper hydration. Consider sports drinks or electrolyte-enhanced water, especially if you’re exercising or spending time outdoors.

Something else to consider drinking is coconut water. Coconut water is an excellent natural source of electrolytes. It’s rich in potassium and provides a refreshing alternative to plain water, especially if you’ve been outside during a heat wave.

3. Fruits and Vegetables with High Water Content

While drinking water is important, you can also incorporate foods with high water content into your diet. Watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, and oranges are excellent choices. These foods not only help hydrate you but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Leafy greens like spinach and lettuce are surprisingly hydrating. They’re also packed with nutrients that support overall health during heat stress.

4. Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol

Limit your intake of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages during a heat wave. Sure, a cold beer may sound nice, but that’s not idea if you’ve been sweating outdoors. Alcoholic beverages and caffeine act as diuretics, increasing fluid loss through urination. If you do consume them, make sure to drink extra water to compensate.

Herbal teas, especially when served cold, can be a great alternative to caffeinated drinks. They provide you with hydration without the dehydrating effects of caffeine.

5. Light, Cooling Foods

Choose light, easily digestible meals during a heat wave. Heavy, fatty foods require more energy to digest, which can raise your body temperature. Choose salads, fresh fruits, and lean proteins when the temperatures outdoors are scorching.

Cold soups like gazpacho or cucumber soup are refreshing and hydrating. They’re easy to prepare and can be a welcome change from hot meals.

6. Yogurt and Kefir

Dairy products like yogurt and kefir are excellent choices during hot weather. They’re hydrating and provide probiotics that support gut health. Choose low-fat options to keep meals light.

Greek yogurt, in particular, is high in protein and can help you feel fuller for longer. This can be beneficial if the heat is suppressing your appetite. You can also add in hydrating fruit like strawberries and put it in your Greek yogurt.

7. Frozen Treats

Homemade popsicles or frozen fruit can be a refreshing way to stay cool and hydrated. Make them with fresh fruit juice or purees for added nutritional benefits. Avoid store-bought (already prepared in cans) options that are often high in sugar.

Frozen grapes or berries make for a quick, healthy snack that can help lower your body temperature.

8. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are excellent for maintaining hydration. They can absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, helping to prolong hydration. You can add them to smoothies, yogurt, or make a chia seed pudding.

These tiny seeds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, supporting overall health during stressful weather conditions.

9. Mint and Citrus

Incorporate mint and citrus fruits into your diet. They have cooling properties and can make water more flavorful (because, let’s be real, plain water is pretty boring). Add lemon slices or fresh mint leaves to your water for a refreshing twist.

Mint tea, served cold, can be particularly refreshing and may help alleviate any nausea caused by the heat wave.

10. Balanced Meals

While it’s important to focus on hydration, don’t neglect balanced nutrition. Include lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your meals. These nutrients support your body’s ability to cope with heat stress.

Quinoa salads with vegetables and lean protein or whole grain wraps with hummus and fresh veggies are excellent meal options during a heat wave.

11. Salt Intake

Don’t completely eliminate salt from your diet during a heat wave. When you sweat, you lose both water and electrolytes, including sodium. A moderate amount of salt in your diet can help you replenish fluids.

However, avoid excessive salt intake as it can lead to health issues. You should look for a balanced approach.

12. Listen to Your Body

Pay attention to your body’s signals during a heat wave. If you’re feeling thirsty, drink water immediately. If you’re not urinating regularly or your urine is dark, increase your fluid intake.