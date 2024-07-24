What is the Hype Behind On Cloud Shoes?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Anyone who knows me, knows I’m a fan of the little brands. Being a business owner myself, I know what it’s like to go up against giant brands. And when it comes to shoes, I’m always on the lookout for something new and On Cloud seems to be a brand many are “running” to.

To be fair, some people call this brand “On,” while others say “On Cloud.” Which is right? I don’t even care, as long as it’s not Nike or Adidas.

I’m so sick of the big brands pushing agendas, playing politics, and simply not focusing on what they’re good at. Those of us who enjoy fitness, we have our favorite brands. Those like Alphalete, Gym Shark, etc. And when it comes to shoes, many fitness enthusiasts are making the switch to On shoes.

The question becomes, “Why are so many people jumping on the On Cloud bandwagon?” In this article, we are going to dive deeper into why On Cloud may be a great brand for you, especially if you live an active lifestyle.

Let’s dive into it!

What Are On Cloud Shoes?

On Cloud shoes are a product of the Swiss company On, which has become incredibly popular in the athletic and casual footwear market, with both men and women lacing them up and tackling their day.

This shoe brand is known for its unique design and advanced technology, these shoes are engineered to deliver an exceptional combination of comfort, performance, and style.

Funny enough, just a quick glance at their shoes gives me those old-school Reebok Zig shoes (if you don’t know what those are, look them up, and you’ll see the resemblance).

The main feature of On Cloud shoes is their patented CloudTec® technology, which consists of individual cloud-like pods on the outsole. These pods compress upon impact, providing a cushioned landing and a firm push-off, aiming to create a sensation akin to running on clouds. Hence why I feel some people call them On Cloud shoes instead of simply “On.”

Why Are On Cloud Shoes So Popular?

Will On Cloud shoes ever surpass the likes of brands like Nike? Probably not. And that’s ok. My purchasing power has shifted from Nike and Adidas to brands like Merrell and other smaller shoe brands. On Cloud is one I’ve been eyeing up and doing a lot of research on (hence the creation of this article following all my research).

Below are some of the most common reasons people go out and purchase On Cloud shoes:

1. Innovative Design and Technology

The CloudTec® sole is what seems incredibly popular today among those who engage in running and walking. That said, they even have shoes that cater to the gym rather than the streets. The design of the sole not only looks modern and sleek but also serves a functional purpose. The pods adapt to the runner’s gait and provide targeted support, making the shoes suitable for various types of workouts and daily activities to match your active lifestyle.

2. Comfort and Performance

On Cloud shoes are engineered for comfort without compromising your performance. The shoes offer excellent shock absorption and energy return, which can enhance your athletic performance and reduce fatigue. This can help you push harder and longer during your workouts and training sessions. The shoes are lightweight, breathable, and often come with a sock-like fit, making them insanely comfortable. That said, I’m a huge barefoot (zero drop) shoe kind of guy, and that’s one of the main reasons I haven’t jumped on this shoe train yet.

3. Aesthetic Appeal

Beyond the performance aspects mentioned above, On Cloud shoes have a minimalist and stylish aesthetic that appeals to a broad audience. They are versatile enough to be worn for both athletic activities and casual outings, making them a popular choice for those who value both function and fashion.

4. Endorsements and Visibility

The brand has gained visibility through endorsements by professional athletes and celebrities. Additionally, the distinctive design has made On Cloud shoes a frequent feature in fashion and fitness magazines, further helping boost the brand’s popularity. Again, they may never be Nike or Adidas, but they are definitely paving their own path in the footwear market.

Why Do People Buy On Cloud Shoes?

Clearly, we went over some of the main features above that set them apart from other shoes on the market, but what are some of the other reasons why people buy On Cloud shoes over something else on the market? Below are some reasons:

1. Versatility

On Cloud shoes are suitable for a wide range of activities, from running and gym workouts to everyday wear around town. This versatility makes them a practical choice if you’re looking to get the most out of your footwear.

2. Quality and Durability

If you’re like most people, you’re willing to invest in products that promise longevity. No one wants to wear out their shoes from running or training after a few weeks. On Cloud shoes are made with high-quality materials that can withstand regular use, providing you with a good value over time.

3. Health Benefits

The advanced cushioning and support systems can help prevent injuries and provide relief for those with existing foot issues. If this sounds like you, it’s going to be a massive selling point. Runners and fitness enthusiasts appreciate the reduced impact on joints and muscles thanks to the CloudTec® sole, which can enhance your overall performance and recovery.

4. Eco-Friendly Options

On is committed to sustainability, offering options like the Cloudneo, which is made from 100% recyclable materials (if you follow my content, you’d remember me talking about this with the Merrell Hydro Moc shoes that always seem to find their way on my feet). This eco-conscious approach attracts environmentally-minded consumers.

Overall, if you’re looking for a new shoe to rock during your workouts, training sessions, or around town, On Cloud shoes may be exactly what you’re looking for. If you have a pair, let us know down in the comments what you like about them so more people can learn about On Cloud Shoes.