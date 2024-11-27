What is Mud Water, and Should You Drink It?



by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Imagine waking up to a steaming brew that tastes like coffee but without the hazards of caffeine that come with it. Mud water is being called one of the best alternatives to coffee and is slowly garnering rave reviews in wellness circles.

More importantly, coffee drinkers are looking for a way out, and non-coffee drinkers who have never tried it because of the fear of dependency are slowly beginning to change their minds.

In this article, we will dive deeper into mud water and explain what it is and all the benefits you can experience by drinking it daily.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What Are the Ingredients in Mud Water?

Mud water comprises mushrooms, cacao, adaptogens, and spices that create a blend that is not just energy-rich but is considered a viable alternative to coffee. It promises to offer the energy and focus of caffeine without exposing you to the pitfalls of crashes and jitters of the same.

The mushrooms themselves are grown using sustainable farming methods and are USDA-certified, where third-party testers audit their quality for contaminants and heavy metals.

Mushrooms in the morning might sound a bit outlandish, but when your morning beverage comes packed with so many health benefits, why not?

Ingredients in Mud Water

There are eight adaptogenic mushrooms with spices and herbs in mud water. The recipe has lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, cacao, cordyceps, and turmeric.

Below are some potential health benefits of the mushrooms in mud water:

Reishi : Considered the king of mushrooms, it has properties that aid the body’s ability to respond to stress and support the immune system.

: Considered the king of mushrooms, it has properties that aid the body’s ability to respond to stress and support the immune system. Lion’s Mane : A fungus that usually grows on trees, it has found its place in traditional Chinese medicine and is known to improve focus and cognition.

: A fungus that usually grows on trees, it has found its place in traditional Chinese medicine and is known to improve focus and cognition. Chaga : Famous for its medicinal properties, Chaga is an essential antioxidant that aids the immune system effectively.

: Famous for its medicinal properties, Chaga is an essential antioxidant that aids the immune system effectively. Cordyceps : From the arsenal of Chinese medicine, cordyceps also has antioxidant properties and supports the immune system.

: From the arsenal of Chinese medicine, cordyceps also has antioxidant properties and supports the immune system. Turkey Tail : Derives its name from its appearance, Turkey Tail is a very popular mushroom that has immuno-supportive properties and offers antioxidants.

: Derives its name from its appearance, Turkey Tail is a very popular mushroom that has immuno-supportive properties and offers antioxidants. King Trumpet Mushrooms : This variety of mushrooms is loaded with protein, fiber, B Vitamins, Vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, and potassium.

: This variety of mushrooms is loaded with protein, fiber, B Vitamins, Vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. Maitake and Shiitake: These mushrooms make excellent meals and are packed with Vitamin B and biotin.

8 Benefits of Mud Water

Below are some of the benefits you can experience by drinking mud water:

1. Reduced Caffeine

Mud water is an attractive proposition for many people because of its controlled caffeine content. It contains 35g of caffeine per cup, compared to around 90 to 100mg of caffeine in a cup of coffee. This is beneficial for people who are trying to cut their caffeine consumption or are sensitive to it.

2. Coping with Stress

Mud water contains herbal adaptogens, organic substances that help the body cope with stress. Studies reveal that chaga mushrooms have the potential to help your body fight cancer, diabetes, and other viruses, although the jury is still out on this.

3. Helps in Digestion

Cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger are included in mud water, and they provide digestive relief to the body and have anti-inflammatory properties. Cacao and cinnamon also help fight oxidative stress.

4. Controls Hypertension

Mud water is made of mushrooms, which have a comparatively lower sodium content than caffeine. Excess sodium is detrimental to people with hypertension, and using mud water can curb that possibility.

5. Enhances Cardiac Health

Cacao in mud water has a host of benefits. Firstly, it helps people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and promotes better digestion. However, cacao has also been shown to aid blood circulation because of the presence of flavonoids. To top it off, cacao is potassium-rich and can mitigate cardiac risks.

6. Keeps Blood Sugar in Check

Curcumin, a component of turmeric, has proven effective in controlling blood glucose and reducing weight in people diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Several studies have attributed cinnamon to similar effects. In addition, cinnamon can also reduce blood glucose fluctuation.

7. Improves Hydration

Sea Salts in mud water are rich in electrolytes. Apart from the salty taste, they help maintain the body’s electrolytic balance and promote better digestion.

8. Skin Health and Detoxification

Mud water also contains collagen, which is extremely important for keeping skin firm and reducing the chances of lines and wrinkles. Activated charcoal in mud water helps flush out toxins and impurities from the body, helping you feel refreshed and energized.

How to Make Mud Water?

With mud water slowly gaining traction, one might assume that with so many ingredients to offer, making mud water is an uphill task. However, it’s as simple as it gets. One tablespoon of mud water powder in 12 ounces of water, heated to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, gets you one steaming cup of a new morning beverage that’s as energizing as coffee but way friendlier to your long-term health.