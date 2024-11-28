What Are the Benefits of Miso Paste?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you travel overseas, you probably already know what miso paste is. It’s actually quite common in other parts of the world and is only getting a little more known here in the US.

Miso is a fermented condiment widely popular in parts of Asia, and in recent years, it has also made its way to the Western world. Although the name rings a bell, it is still awaiting popular acceptance, as consumers have usually tasted miso paste as part of a Japanese cuisine called Miso soup.

Miso is nutrient-dense and has been associated with many health benefits, including a better digestive system and a stronger immune system.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into miso paste and unpack the many benefits you can experience when including it in your diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Miso Made Of?

This traditional condiment is made of soybeans fermented with salt and a koji starter, which contains the Aspergillus oryzae fungus.

The process of making miso paste involves soaking, steaming, and fermenting the soybeans with the koji starter and salt. This fermentation process can take anywhere from a few days to several years, depending on the desired flavor and texture.

Miso paste can be used to make sauces, spreads, soup stocks, and pickling vegetables and meat. Although traditionally made of soybeans, other variants can be made based on what is being used as an alternative.

What Are the Different Varieties of Miso?

Initially, there were more than 1,000 varieties of miso out there, and they had been produced and consumed for more than 1,000 years.

However, there are three main types that you can find while shopping, which include:

Mugi Miso : Made of soybeans, roasted barley, and salt. This is a sweeter and lighter variant of miso.

: Made of soybeans, roasted barley, and salt. This is a sweeter and lighter variant of miso. Kome Miso : It is made of soybeans, malted rice, and salt. It is also known as rice miso, and there are white, yellow, and red varieties.

: It is made of soybeans, malted rice, and salt. It is also known as rice miso, and there are white, yellow, and red varieties. Mame Miso: Made of soybeans, malted soybeans, and salt. This is a dark, reddish-brown color and is purely made of soybeans.

Nutrients in Miso Paste

Carbs : One tablespoon of miso paste has 33.7 calories and 4.3 grams of carbohydrates. However, carbs will not substantially make their mark since you will not consume the miso paste in larger quantities.

: One tablespoon of miso paste has 33.7 calories and 4.3 grams of carbohydrates. However, carbs will not substantially make their mark since you will not consume the miso paste in larger quantities. Fats : According to USDA data, Miso has just 1 gram of fat per serving, of which 0.2 grams is unsaturated, 0.2 grams is monounsaturated, and about 0.5 grams is polyunsaturated.

: According to USDA data, Miso has just 1 gram of fat per serving, of which 0.2 grams is unsaturated, 0.2 grams is monounsaturated, and about 0.5 grams is polyunsaturated. Proteins : Miso paste provides about 2.2 grams of protein in one tablespoon serving.

: Miso paste provides about 2.2 grams of protein in one tablespoon serving. Vitamins and Minerals: Sources mention the existence of vitamins and minerals in miso paste, specifically B Vitamins, copper, vitamin K, and manganese. However, the only significant micronutrient is sodium. One tablespoon contains 643 mg of sodium.

7 Health Benefits of the Miso Paste

If you have been using miso paste as a condiment, consider making it part of your diet because of its host of health benefits.

Below are some of the health benefits associated with miso paste:

1. Improved Blood Sugar Control

Research shows that soybeans and other soy products improve glycemic responses in some people.

One study even proves that adding miso paste to white rice lowered its glycemic index by 20%. Soy-based foods can be considered an appropriate diet intended to regulate insulin and glucose.

2. Lower Blood Pressure and Heart Rate

Reviews have shown a stark difference between the salt we consume and the salt we intake as a part of the miso paste. Salt is known to increase blood pressure in people.

However, the salt in the miso paste has no such effect. This is partly due to the other ingredients in the miso paste, which reduce the effects of sympathetic nerve activity.

3. Lower Cholesterol

Due to their high protein content, soy-based foods like miso can reduce serum concentrations of total cholesterols, triglycerides, and LDL cholesterol. This effect is observed when soy protein is consumed as an alternative to animal protein.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Soy foods, upon fermentation, create phytoestrogens, which contain isoflavones. Isoflavones are excellent antioxidants with anti-microbial, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Studies suggest soy can protect you against chronic diseases in which inflammation is a significant cause.

5. Improves Gut Health

Apart from isoflavones, fermentation also produces melanoidins, which were previously considered inert. However, more studies into their nutritional and functional properties have shown that they have antioxidant properties that help cells oxidize against free radicals. Melanoidins also are fiber-rich and promote the growth of gut bifidobacteria.

6. Improves Cognitive Function

Choline and B vitamins, like niacin and folate, improve cognitive function and promote development; miso has all three. Choline is also essential in our nervous system and controls mood, enhances muscle control, and improves memory.

7. Rich in Electrolytes

The high sodium content of miso makes it a unique supplement for athletes who want faster recovery. After an intense session, if miso paste is spread on lean meat before consumption, it rapidly increases electrolytic imbalance while providing protein. This is especially helpful for track and field athletes.