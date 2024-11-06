What Are the Benefits of the Noom Diet?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Weight loss apps have become increasingly popular tools for those planning to shed pounds and improve their health. Among these, Noom has emerged as a helpful application since its launch in 2013. The Noom Diet, a comprehensive weight loss program, uses its app to take a unique approach by focusing on the psychology behind eating habits and promoting long-term behavioral changes.

This app aims to help users not only lose weight but also develop a healthier relationship with food and exercise. By merging personalized weight loss plans with insights into the mental aspects of eating, the Noom app offers a comprehensive solution to weight management.

As more people turn to technology for health guidance, it’s worth exploring what Noom brings to the table.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn how Noom works, its potential benefits, and whether the Noom Diet might be the right choice for your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is the Noom Diet?

Noom offers a fresh take on weight loss that helps you finally stick to a diet plan. This program focuses on changing your mindset about food and health, using principles from cognitive behavioral therapy.

Unlike many diets, Noom doesn’t restrict any foods or set strict eating schedules. Instead, the objective is to shift your entire lifestyle for better eating habits, more physical activity, stress reduction, and improved sleep.

While nutrition plays a key role in Noom’s approach, it’s just one part of a larger picture. The app helps you track your progress and provides support from trained health coaches.

Noom uses a simple color system to guide food choices, categorizing items as green, yellow, or red based on their nutritional value and recommended frequency of consumption. This approach helps users make informed decisions about their diet without feeling restricted.

What Can You Eat on a Noom Diet?

Noom’s approach to food categorization is based on calorie density rather than strict restrictions. The Noom Diet system uses a traffic light color scheme to guide food choices:

Orange foods are calorie-dense and should be eaten in smaller portions. These include red meat, full-fat dairy, processed items, desserts, olive oil, nuts, and peanut butter.

Yellow foods are to be consumed in moderation. Examples are avocado, salmon, chicken, turkey, beans, tofu, whole eggs, tempeh, and low-fat dairy products.

Green foods are nutrient-rich and low in calories. These filling options include most fruits and vegetables, oats, quinoa, and whole-grain bread.

This color-coding helps users make informed choices about their diet without completely eliminating any food groups. The system promotes a balanced eating method, focusing on portion control and nutrient density rather than strict rules.

Benefits of the Noom Diet

Here are some of the benefits of the Noom Diet.

1. Whole foods for a healthier lifestyle

The Noom Diet encourages users to prioritize whole foods, which is a solid foundation for better health. In fact, research shows that up to 80% of chronic illnesses can be prevented with simple lifestyle shifts, like adopting a whole-food, plant-based diet.

2. Access to certified health coaches

All of Noom’s health coaches complete a four-week training program provided by Noom.

In this program, they learn the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), the core method behind Noom’s weight loss approach. These professionals help guide you along your journey, providing expert advice and accountability.

3. Social events

Another great feature of Noom is its focus on social eating. Whether you’re preparing for parties, holidays, or vacations, Noom helps you develop strategies to enjoy these occasions while staying on track. This behavioral change is key to maintaining long-term weight loss success.

4. Long term focus

The Noom Diet focuses on long-term habit formation using psychological strategies for sustainable weight management. Instead of promising quick results, it concentrates on developing a healthy mindset around food, fitness, and wellness.

This method helps participants maintain progress over time. By focusing on mental and behavioral changes, Noom helps users with tools to make lasting lifestyle improvements, setting it apart from short-term diet trends.

5. Noom and weight loss

Noom promotes weight loss by creating a personalized calorie deficit. It calculates your daily calorie needs and provides a “weight loss zone” — a calorie range that encourages gradual, sustainable weight reduction.

To ensure safety and proper nutrition, the Noom Diet sets minimum calorie ranges: 1,200-1,320 for women and 1,400-1,540 for men. The program encourages daily food logging and weekly weigh-ins, practices linked to successful long-term weight management.

Noom’s food logging feature helps you track your intake while weekly weigh-ins monitor progress. These self-monitoring tools are proven to support long-term weight management. The color-coded food system educates users about food choices, helping them make informed decisions within their calorie budget.