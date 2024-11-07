Can Bodybuilding.com Once Again Rise in 2025?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I remember back when Bodybuilding.com first got started and I was contacted by Ryan Deluca to be one of their first writers. I had the pleasure of writing hundreds of articles for the brand back in their heyday.

Then, unfortunately, once Ryan sold the company and stepped away, the wheels started to fall off, and so did their content.

What made Bodybuilding.com what it was is quite simple — providing the audience with information and guidance. The brand quickly became a central hub for supplement sales, workout programs, and a tight-knit online community (the forums).

Well, Bodybuilding.com has changed hands quite a few times, and it seems as if less and less people are visiting their website. That’s not to say they aren’t still making great money, but the brand has taken several steps backward.

The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and Bodybuilding.com faces challenges in adapting to new competitors and changing consumer expectations. Now, the company is gearing up for a transformative comeback with an ambitious 2025 relaunch that aims to position it as a leader in fitness and wellness once again.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into their plans and understand what you can expect to see from the brand moving forward into the future.

New Ownership, New Vision for Bodybuilding.com

Since its acquisition by Omni Retail Group, Bodybuilding.com has been set on a path to reinvention. The brand’s relaunch plans, set to fully unfold in 2025, include a comprehensive digital overhaul, new products, and innovations in health services. Omni Retail’s vision is clear: restore Bodybuilding.com to its former glory and beyond by making it an indispensable resource for fitness enthusiasts.

Sharon Leite, the CEO of Bodybuilding.com, has emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of today’s fitness consumers. “We’re thinking beyond just bodybuilding and supplements,” she stated, hinting at a broader, more inclusive approach. This strategy aligns with recent trends in fitness, where wellness and health take center stage alongside traditional goals of strength and aesthetics.

The Bodybuilding.com 2.0 Experience: New App, Telehealth Services, and In-Person Events

Central to Bodybuilding.com’s relaunch is a brand-new fitness app that will serve as a digital cornerstone. This app is designed to bring together exercise, nutrition, and mental wellness in one place, giving users a more holistic approach to fitness.

Key features of the app are expected to include personalized workout plans, meal tracking, and exclusive access to fitness experts. Bodybuilding.com also plans to integrate cutting-edge technology into the app, allowing for in-depth progress tracking and customized recommendations. The goal is to make the app an everyday companion for fitness enthusiasts, regardless of their experience level.

The brand is also diving into the realm of telehealth, with a particular focus on metabolic health. By connecting users with qualified professionals through the app, Bodybuilding.com aims to make it easier for people to understand and improve their metabolic function, which plays a critical role in both fitness and overall health. This service aligns well with the increasing consumer interest in individualized, data-driven health advice.

Furthermore, Bodybuilding.com plans to host a series of in-person events, creating spaces where fitness enthusiasts can gather, learn, and build community. These events will feature workshops, guest speakers, and hands-on product demonstrations, offering a real-world connection that many fitness brands overlook.

Competing in a Very Crowded Market

Bodybuilding.com’s comeback comes at a time when competition in the fitness and supplement industry is fiercer than ever. With companies like Amazon offering supplements at a lower price and social media influencers promoting a slew of fitness brands, Bodybuilding.com must find a unique position in the market.

This 2025 relaunch, however, focuses not just on being a retailer but on becoming a lifestyle brand that offers everything from personalized coaching to high-quality supplements and an active community.

One of the ways Bodybuilding.com aims to differentiate itself is by leveraging its rich history in fitness, which I was honored to be a part of.

As one of the original online fitness communities, Bodybuilding.com has credibility and a sense of legacy that newer brands cannot replicate. By reconnecting with its roots and simultaneously modernizing, the brand hopes to reignite the loyalty of past users while attracting a new generation.

Engaging Content and Community

Community has always been at the heart of Bodybuilding.com, and the relaunch will bring a renewed focus on this aspect. Users can expect a plethora of fresh, engaging content aimed at educating and inspiring, from workout guides to expert advice (which I would love to once again be a part of).

Moreover, Bodybuilding.com’s team plans to actively engage with the fitness community through social media and partnerships with well-known athletes and influencers. This outreach will not only help build awareness around the relaunch but also foster a sense of belonging among users. The company recognizes that today’s fitness enthusiasts seek a brand that resonates with their values and aspirations.

By focusing on authenticity and transparency, Bodybuilding.com hopes to rebuild its reputation as a trusted source in the industry.

Can Bodybuilding.com Make a Comeback in 2025?

The 2025 relaunch of Bodybuilding.com represents a pivotal moment for the brand. With its updated app, telehealth services, and in-person events, Bodybuilding.com is striving to create a fitness ecosystem that goes beyond traditional bodybuilding.

The goal is to deliver an inclusive, comprehensive platform that caters to the full spectrum of fitness needs, from mental well-being to physical performance.

For Bodybuilding.com, this comeback isn’t just about reclaiming lost ground; it’s about reimagining the future of fitness. The company’s leadership believes that by focusing on quality, community, and holistic health, Bodybuilding.com can reestablish itself as a powerhouse in the fitness industry.

How will this all pan out? Only time will tell.