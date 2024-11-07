8 Edible Flowers That Have Amazing Benefits

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever considered adding flowers to your diet? No, I’m not joking. While floral centerpieces are a common sight on tables, edible flowers are making their way into cuisines worldwide, with more than just visual appeal.

These delicate blooms can bring unique flavors and vibrant colors to a variety of dishes, from salads to sauces and even beverages. But their benefits go beyond taste and aesthetics.

Many edible flowers are packed with essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, offering health benefits that rival those of fruits and vegetables. Some have even been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years.

From lavender to dandelion and hibiscus, these floral ingredients have been valued for their nutritional properties and potential to address various health concerns.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn about eight edible flowers and how they can benefit your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

8 Edible Flowers and Why They Are Good for You

Not all flowers you grow in your garden are good for you, but some definitely are. Here are some edible flowers and their benefits.

1. Hibiscus

Hibiscus plants produce big, ornate blossoms that generally grow in tropical and subtropical climates worldwide. Hundreds of hibiscus species exist, but roselle is the most popular edible variety.

Hibiscus flowers can grow as big as 6 inches in diameter, and they are found in various colors, such as red, yellow, white, and plenty of pink shades. Hibiscus is mostly known for ornamental purposes, but they are also popular for culinary and medicinal reasons.

You can consume hibiscus directly or make tea, relishes, salads, or jam with it. Some studies show that hibiscus may help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

2. Calendula

Calendula is more than a pretty flower in the garden. This vibrant flower has been brightening up both landscapes and dinner plates. Packed with potent compounds, calendula brings some great health benefits to the table.

Calendula contains flavonoids, natural substances that pack an antioxidant punch. These compounds help protect the body from harmful free radicals and fight inflammation.

Some studies suggest calendula might even help keep viruses at bay. Calendula also contains linoleic acid, a natural fatty acid known for its ability to calm inflammation in the body.

3. Sunflowers

Sunflowers, originating from North America, are renowned for their seeds, but their petals offer significant nutritional value. These vibrant blooms contain high levels of calcium, phosphorus, and iron, making them beneficial for bone health and individuals with anemia.

Sunflower petals also provide vitamin E and essential amino acids, including valine, leucine, and isoleucine, which support muscle development. This nutritional profile makes sunflower petals a valuable dietary addition for athletes.

4. Chamomile

Chamomile has long been recognized for its role in increasing longevity. Its flowers are commonly brewed into tea and are known for easing inflammation, helping in relaxation, improving sleep quality, and clearing congestion.

Chamomile flowers are rich in antioxidants and can be found in dried powders and extracts. However, the simplest way to enjoy its soothing properties is to drink chamomile tea, which offers a gentle, calming experience.

5. Lavender

Lavender, a fragrant herb with woody, floral notes, originally comes from Northern Africa and the Mediterranean. Despite its small size, its violet flowers grow in abundance.

Known primarily for its soothing scent, lavender is valued for its relaxing properties. Its vibrant color and aroma make it a popular choice in various culinary creations like baked goods, herbal teas, syrups, spice rubs, and herb blends.

6. Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum, commonly called “mum,” is a perennial herb rich in anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that support a healthy inflammatory response.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, chrysanthemum is known for its ability to promote relaxation and improve sleep. This edible flower is also valued for its detoxifying properties and how it can enhance energy.

7. Honeysuckle

There are nearly 200 species of honeysuckle, with Japanese and woodbine being the most well-known. These flowers, usually pale yellow or white, produce sweet nectar that can be eaten directly from the bloom.

Honeysuckle has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. The flowers and extracts are used internally or on the skin to cure inflammation.

8. Marigold

Marigolds, with their vibrant orange blooms, are edible flowers often used in herbal teas, ointments, and tinctures. When applied to the skin, they provide soothing relief for sunburns, bites, warts, and dry patches.

Marigold tea is valued for its anti-inflammatory properties and abundance of antioxidants.

Research suggests that the flower’s components possess antiseptic qualities, and they are occasionally used to treat infections as a natural alternative to antibiotics.