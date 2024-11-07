TYSON 2.0 Enters the Supplement Ring: Can Mike Tyson KO the Industry?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When you hear Mike Tyson’s name, supplements might not be the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, it may be a vision of the monster he was in the ring, destroying anyone who put on gloves and stood across from him. Or perhaps it was his fight against Evander Holyfield where he got hungry in the middle of the fight and decided to snack on his opponent’s ear. Either way, the name Mike Tyson and supplements were never heard together in the same sentence.

So, what is Mike Tyson coming out with? Jokingly, many may assume a pigeon supplement. I’m joking. But we know how much he loves his pigeons.

That all said, Mike Tyson is putting on his entrepreneurial cap and dipping his toes into something new.

Tyson, through his brand TYSON 2.0, is making his mark in yet another industry. After building TYSON 2.0 around cannabis in 2021, the former champ is now stepping into the supplement game, offering products that deliver enhanced focus, mood, and wellness — all while sticking to natural ingredients.

“Expanding TYSON 2.0 into supplements is huge for me,” Tyson shared, as the brand prepares to tackle the health and wellness space. “As someone who’s benefited from natural supplements myself, I’m proud to bring products that offer boosted focus and mood.”

This strategic pivot for TYSON 2.0 has been backed by Carma HoldCo, a branding and licensing company known for reshaping industries through collaborations with high-profile cultural figures.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this new supplement line by Mike Tyson and whether or not I feel it’s going to do well or not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Breaking Ground in Supplements with UltimateFocus

For this new venture, TYSON 2.0 and Carma HoldCo partnered with Kappa Nutrition Labs, a Texas-based supplement manufacturer. Together, they developed UltimateFocus, a cognitive-support supplement aimed at boosting mental performance and clarity.

The formula includes a blend of B vitamins, Albion boron, acetyl-L-carnitine, GreenGin green tea extract, theobromine, taurine, cayenne pepper, hesperidin, AstraGin, ActiGin, piperine, and huperzine A. To top it off, it has a bit of Himalayan pink salt and yohimbe to help provide a natural edge.

“After over a year of perfecting this formula, I can confidently say it’s unmatched in delivering focus and memory support,” said Armando Alfaro, CEO of Kappa Nutrition Labs.

Alongside UltimateFocus, TYSON 2.0 is also launching Mikenesium, a magnesium complex featuring Albion’s chelated magnesium. Designed to support muscle recovery, heart health, stress relief, and better sleep, Mikenesium is crafted for anyone looking to improve their well-being on multiple levels.

Both products are already available in select stores, including 7-Eleven, and online through Amazon and Kappa Nutrition’s site. Plus, we can expect to see these supplements in more locations soon, with an upcoming rollout across Global Tobacco’s massive network of U.S. convenience stores.

Tyson’s “Win from Within” Collection and LF*GO! Partnership

Mike Tyson has been building his wellness arsenal throughout the year. Earlier in 2024, he teamed up with e-commerce giant iHerb to launch his “Win from Within” supplement collection. This line includes Tyson’s go-to vitamins and wellness products — everything from vitamin D3 and Curcumin C3 complex to ashwagandha, marine collagen, stabilized R-lipoic acid, and NMN.

Each of these supplements has been selected to help Mike Tyson maintain his fitness and health at age 57, and they cover a full spectrum of wellness from joint support to immune health.

And it doesn’t stop there. Tyson also took on a brand ambassadorship with energy supplement company LF*GO!, a brand that delivers clean caffeine in pouch form. Tyson was enthusiastic about this partnership, saying, “I’m feeling better than ever and partnered with LF*GO! because it increases my energy and keeps me focused. Just pop a pouch, and I’m ready.”

Will Mike Tyson Win or Will He Take a KO for This?

I’m a fan of Mike Tyson. Even when everyone attacked him for things he said or did, I don’t think enough people gave him credit for his brain. Sure, he’s taken a few too many punches to the head, but the man is actually very smart.

I don’t feel like the profile of the supplements he’s coming out with is bad (granted, I haven’t seen the dosages of the ingredients, only an outline of what’s in them), I’m not sure if people will relate to him in the sense that they want to take Mike Tyson supplements.

While I wish Mike Tyson the best, I just don’t see this brand doing well. Sure, he has a podcast that does well, and people are again on the Mike Tyson bandwagon, there are far too many brands out there already who have scooped up the market share.

In my opinion, it’s going to take a lot of work by Mike Tyson and the group to grow legs and get moving with this brand.

But overall, I love competition (probably as much as Mike does), and I hope he goes out there and dominates like he did in the ring. Only time will tell, but this is something we should all keep our eyes on.