What is Slow Running, and How Does It Work?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Sometimes, you can run slow to get fast. Weird, right? But it’s true. Slow running is gaining a lot of traction and for good reasons. This approach to running isn’t about breaking speed records; it’s about building endurance, preventing injuries, and making running accessible to everyone.

Surprisingly, even elite athletes have started including slow running in their training routines. It’s not just for beginners or those who struggle with speed. Running at a conversational pace offers numerous benefits, from improving your overall endurance to reducing the risk of burnout.

Many runners, especially those without professional guidance, often push themselves too hard, leading to injuries and frustration. By choosing slow running, you can build a solid foundation for your fitness journey, enhance your performance, and even enjoy your runs more.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore why slowing down might be the key to becoming a better, happier, injury-free runner.

What is Slow Running?

Slow running is exactly what it sounds like — running at a pace that’s slower than your usual speed. It’s a relative concept, varying from person to person based on their individual fitness levels.

While the actual pace differs for each runner, there are some common indicators of a slow run.

You should be able to maintain a conversation without gasping for air.

Your heart rate should stay below 70% of your maximum, which you can estimate by subtracting your age from 220.

Generally, a slow run is about 90 seconds to two minutes slower than your average pace. For instance, if you typically run a 10-minute mile, your slow run might be around 12 minutes per mile.

It’s your “happy pace” — a speed you can comfortably maintain for an extended period.

This approach allows you to cover your desired distance while focusing on endurance rather than speed.

Benefits of Slow Running

Here are some of the notable benefits of slow running:

1. Add variety to your training

Variety is key to improving your running and keeping it interesting. Sticking to one speed can slow your progress and make your runs feel monotonous. Polarized training is a method that mixes up your running intensity. This approach involves alternating between slow, easy runs and high-intensity workouts.

One day, you might run at a relaxed pace, while the next, you push yourself to go faster. Another way to add variety is by changing your running environment. Try running with a partner or joining a local club for some of your weekly runs. This not only adds a social element but also naturally varies your pace.

2. Prevents injuries

You are less likely to get injured when you run at a slower pace. The impact on your joints is decreased, and there is a low risk of overtraining your muscles. This is ideal for runners who are just starting out, those who are recovering from injury, or anyone looking to increase their daily steps.

Also, when you are less focused on speed, you are more aware of your surroundings and can easily spot any hazards ahead of time.

3. Reduces mental stress

Running is also a great natural stress reliever — and when you get rid of those feelings of anxiety about meeting specific targets or running at a certain pace, it is even more rewarding.

Similar to any exercise, the emotional benefits and improvement in your mood don’t change based on exercise intensity. Hence, slow running will serve up a lot of mental health perks.

4. Better recovery

Running hard all the time can lead to cumulative fatigue, which can then affect performance in all your workouts. Therefore, incorporating slow running into your schedule can help promote recovery and conserve energy so when it is time for the speed workout, you can run at a high level and achieve your target pace.

It is very important to keep those easy days easy so the hard days can be hit hard.

In addition, many people do not realize that the adaptations we make from hard training happen during the recovery period after the workout, not during the workout. When you take it easy after intense and fast runs, you will reap the full gains of the runs.

5. Keeps your metabolism efficient

Runners often use terms like aerobic and anaerobic thresholds, but here’s what they mean in simple terms. The aerobic threshold is your body’s “normal mode” of generating energy by using oxygen to burn fats and carbs. The anaerobic threshold kicks in when you’re pushing hard, and your body starts producing more lactic acid to keep up. You’ll know you’re there when your breathing gets heavy and your muscles start to burn.

That’s why slow runs are important. By running at an easy pace, you train your body to stay in its “default mode” during moderate efforts. As you improve, your anaerobic threshold increases, which delays pain and fatigue for longer periods.