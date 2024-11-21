Want More Power & Strength? Try Alpha-GPC!

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

A supplement that has been around for quite a while, but not many people have been talking about it for some reason is alpha-GPC.

Alpha-GPC, also known as alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine, is a choline-containing molecule that acts in our body as a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. It also offers precursor materials for phospholipids, which are an important constituent of cell membranes throughout the body.

In the brain, it simply crosses the blood-brain barrier and is incorporated into the brain cell membrane phospholipids quickly. You may notice a connection between brain health and alpha-GPC.

In this article, we will dive deeper into this supplement and help you understand why you may want to try it and all the benefits it has to offer you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Alpha-GPC?

Alpha-GPC is a choline-containing phospholipid typically derived from soy. It plays a crucial role in cognitive function and physical strength while also helping stimulate the release of growth hormone.

The lipid tail in alpha-GPC allows it to integrate into neuronal cell membranes, which provides the necessary choline for synthesizing acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter crucial for memory and learning.

Cholinergic neurotransmission is essential for memory formation, making alpha-GPC a key player in supporting brain health and cognitive performance.

What Does the Research Say?

Alpha-GPC has shown promising results in various studies related to power output, exercise recovery, growth hormone production, and cognitive support.

In a 2015 study, college-aged males who took 600 mg of alpha-GPC for six days had significantly greater mid-thigh pull power output compared to a placebo group.

A similar study found alpha-GPC improved mental speed and agility in tasks like serial subtraction and vertical jumps, though the results weren’t statistically significant.

For exercise recovery, Alpha-GPC taken before sprint interval training helped overweight women recover faster, with improvements in blood pressure and heart rate variability compared to placebo.

Alpha-GPC is also linked to increased growth hormone production. A 2008 study found it led to a 44-fold increase in growth hormone after resistance training, while another study showed a single 1,000 mg dose raised growth hormone levels 60 minutes after ingestion.

In terms of cognitive benefits, alpha-GPC has been shown to enhance memory and cognitive function in various populations. A 2023 meta-analysis highlighted its role in supporting cognitive function during post-stroke rehabilitation.

4 Benefits of Alpha-GPC

Alpha-GPC covers a wide range of potential health benefits, some of which are listed below.

1. Strength benefits

Alpha-GPC has been the focus of multiple studies that explore its potential to improve strength and human performance.

According to a study, taking alpha-GPC 90 minutes before weight training increased both growth hormone production and peak bench press force.

In another study, the effect of six days of alpha-GPC supplementation on isometric strength was evaluated. The results revealed that participants who took alpha-GPC showed a significant increase in mid-thigh pull peak force compared to the placebo group (98.8 ± 236.9 N vs -39.0 ± 170.9 N).

This improvement in lower body force production suggests that alpha-GPC may be a valuable supplement for athletes who want to boost strength and power.

2. Improves memory impairment

Alpha-GPC is commonly used to improve memory, learning, and thinking abilities by increasing acetylcholine levels in the brain, which is an essential neurotransmitter for cognitive functions.

Research suggests that alpha-GPC may help improve symptoms related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

In a 2003 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, the efficacy of alpha-GPC in treating mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s was evaluated. Patients received 400 mg of alpha-GPC or a placebo three times daily for 180 days.

The results showed significant improvements in cognitive assessments like the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale and Mini-Mental State Examination for those taking alpha-GPC, while the placebo group saw no change or a decline.

3. Improves blood flow to the brain

Alpha-GPC is also known to increase blood flow to the brain, which is crucial for enhancing cognitive function and mental clarity. Improved blood circulation supports better memory, concentration, and focus, helping individuals stay sharp and make more informed decisions.

In addition to boosting brainpower, alpha-GPC promotes creativity and focus, which is why it is commonly included in drinks or supplements aimed at improving mental performance.

Furthermore, alpha-GPC has been shown to protect the brain from damage caused by free radicals and environmental toxins, making it particularly beneficial for those exposed to harmful habits like smoking or alcohol consumption.

4. Improves recovery from stroke

According to research, alpha-GPC may help in recovery after strokes or mini-strokes by acting as a neuroprotective agent.

In a 1994 Italian study, patients receiving alpha-GPC after a stroke showed significant cognitive recovery. They were given 1,000 mg injections for 28 days, followed by 400 mg oral doses for 5 months.

By the trial’s end, 71% of patients showed no cognitive decline, and Mini Mental State Test scores improved significantly, with minimal adverse effects noted.