The Potential of Algae as a Superfood

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If I told you to eat algae, what would you tell me? Probably to choke on a brick, right? But what if I told you certain types of algae are considered superfoods? Would you reconsider, then?

As our planet grapples with dwindling farmland and the challenges of feeding a growing population, scientists are turning to unexpected solutions. Experts predict a staggering loss of up to 250 million acres of crop-producing land by 2050, driven by urbanization, soil degradation, and climate change.

Traditional farming and livestock raising face mounting obstacles, from water scarcity to soaring maintenance costs. It’s as if the deck is stacked against them, and researchers are exploring innovative alternatives to ensure we can continue to nourish ourselves sustainably.

Here’s where algae come in. It is a nutrient-rich, easily cultivated organism that could revolutionize our diets. But there’s more to the story.

In this article, we will dive deeper into this green revolution, we’ll discover how these tiny plants might just save our plates and our planet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What Are Algae?

Algae are simple, water-based organisms that use photosynthesis to produce nutrients and release oxygen. Often called “sea vegetables,” they differ from other aquatic plants as they don’t have leaves, roots, or stems.

Algae are rich in natural pigments like chlorophyll, phycobiliprotein, and carotenoids, which give them distinct colors.

There are a few main types:

Green and blue-green algae (found in both freshwater and saltwater)

Red and brown algae (found only in saltwater and known as seaweed).

These pigments have antioxidant properties and can help reduce inflammation, obesity, and lipids. Algae range from tiny microalgae to larger seaweed colonies.

Benefits of Algae as a Superfood

Research indicates that algae could be a promising superfood due to its high protein and rich nutritional profile. Algae contain essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, iron, vitamin K, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins B3, B6, C, and E. Its unique marine habitat allows seaweed to develop chemical properties different from terrestrial plants, such as antioxidant and antimicrobial compounds.

Seaweed from colder waters tends to have a higher content of polyunsaturated fats compared to species from warmer waters. This adaptability focuses on the impact of external factors like temperature and environment on the nutritional composition of algae.

In fact, seaweed contains a wider range of metabolites and higher levels of essential fatty acids, including omega-3 (EPA and DHA) and omega-6. The specific fatty acid profile of each type of seaweed depends on conditions such as location, salinity, and light exposure, which leads to biochemical variations within the same species.

Algal oils are an excellent vegetarian source of DHA and often include EPA. Plant-based sources of omega-3 from algal oil typically provide 100 to 300 milligrams of DHA.

Studies have shown that the bioavailability of DHA from algal oil is comparable to that of cooked salmon, offering a sustainable alternative for omega-3 intake.

5 Types of Algae as a Superfood

From boosting immunity to supporting heart health, these algae varieties are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Below are five types of algae to get familiar with.

1. Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae known for its vibrant color and high nutritional content. A single tablespoon provides around 4 grams of protein, along with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It has been used for centuries and is believed to support brain health, reduce fatigue, and protect against oxidative damage.

Spirulina is available in powder or tablet form and can be easily incorporated into smoothies, juices, or even salads.

2. Sea moss

Sea moss, or Irish moss, is a type of red algae packed with iodine, potassium, calcium, and various vitamins. It’s been traditionally used for its potential to support thyroid function and improve immune health.

Sea moss is also rich in sulfur, which may help improve skin health. You can make a sea moss gel by blending it with water and adding it to smoothies or soups as a nutritious booster.

3. Nori

Nori is the dark green seaweed most commonly used in sushi rolls. It’s not only a culinary staple but also a nutritional one, offering vitamins A, C, and E, along with essential minerals like iodine.

Nori may promote thyroid health, aid digestion, and help regulate blood pressure. It can be used in sushi, soups, and salads or enjoyed as a snack in its roasted form.

4. Wakame

Wakame is a dark green sea vegetable often found in Japanese dishes like miso soup. It’s loaded with vitamins and minerals, including iodine, calcium, and iron, and may support thyroid function, boost immune health, and improve bone health.

Its unique compound, fucoxanthin, may even help with fat metabolism. Wakame can be soaked and added to salads, soups, or stir-fries.

5. Chlorella

Chlorella is a freshwater algae known for its high chlorophyll content, which may help detoxify the body. Rich in proteins, vitamins (especially B12), and antioxidants, chlorella may support tissue repair and immune function.

It is available in tablet or powder form and can be blended into smoothies or juices for an easy nutritional boost.