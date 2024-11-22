What Impact Does Citrulline Malate Have on Exercise Performance?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When first exploring supplement ingredients to create an effective pre-workout blend, citrulline often goes unnoticed. It might be listed as an ingredient in various products, yet its significance is easily overlooked when included in minimal doses.

However, as research has evolved, citrulline malate has emerged as a powerful supplement with a ton of amazing benefits.

Initially, it might not seem essential, but a deeper investigation into the science behind citrulline malate reveals its impressive potential to maximize your results in the gym.

Known for improving performance, it supports increased endurance, reduces fatigue, and improves recovery time, making it something many people should consider adding as part of their pre-workout routine.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about citrulline malate, its benefits, and how it impacts exercise performance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Citrulline Malate?

Citrulline malate is a compound that combines citrulline, a naturally occurring amino acid, with malate, an organic salt derived from malic acid commonly found in fruits. Together, they play an important role in enhancing the body’s energy production during exercise.

While L-citrulline, the standalone form of citrulline, may offer some benefits, it’s the inclusion of malate that significantly boosts energy production. This makes citrulline malate a more effective choice for athletes seeking improved endurance and performance.

This combination sets it apart as a superior supplement, particularly in supporting physical activity that demands sustained energy output.

How Does Citrulline Work in Your Body?

Citrulline malate plays a key role in enhancing energy production and improving exercise performance by supporting several processes in the body.

Here’s how it works:

Energy Production: Malate, a component of citrulline malate, regulates enzymes involved in converting glycogen (stored carbohydrates) into usable energy. This boosts the body’s efficiency in tapping into its energy reserves during physical activity.

Arginine Conversion: Citrulline is more effective than arginine supplements at raising arginine levels in the body. Once converted to arginine, citrulline malate supports physical performance in three major ways:

Increasing Nitric Oxide: Arginine produces nitric oxide, which dilates blood vessels, improving blood flow. Enhanced circulation during intense exercise boosts performance and endurance. Removing Ammonia: Strenuous exercise leads to muscle breakdown and the accumulation of ammonia in the blood, which causes fatigue. Citrulline malate helps eliminate this waste via the urea cycle, enhancing recovery and reducing muscle fatigue. Clearing Lactic Acid: Arginine assists in clearing lactic acid from muscles, which helps delay fatigue and maintain muscle function during anaerobic exercises, such as weightlifting or sprinting.

Citrulline malate improves blood flow, reduces waste buildup, and helps in energy production. It helps athletes recover faster and perform better in aerobic and anaerobic exercises.

Citrulline Malate and Weight Training

Several studies have shown that citrulline malate can significantly improve weight training performance.

In one study with 41 men, researchers studied the effect of citrulline malate on upper body exercise. Participants who ingested citrulline malate before their workout performed 53% more repetitions than those who took a placebo. Additionally, they experienced 40% less muscle soreness in the two days following the workout.

Another set of researchers explored the impact of citrulline malate on lower body weight training performance. The findings revealed that citrulline malate not only improved lower body performance but also helped reduce fatigue during exercise, which shows its potential to improve endurance and overall muscle output.

In both of these studies, participants took citrulline malate 60 minutes before their workout, showing the importance of timing in boosting the supplement’s benefits.

What’s the Optimal Dosage of Citrulline Malate?

Current research recommends a daily dose of 3-6 grams of L-citrulline or about 8 grams of citrulline malate for the best benefits. Since 1.75 grams of citrulline malate provides 1 gram of L-citrulline, the remaining 0.75 grams consists of malate.

Here are some specific recommendations based on different uses:

Weight Training : Eight grams of citrulline malate, providing approximately 4.5 grams of citrulline, is effective for enhancing performance.

: Eight grams of citrulline malate, providing approximately 4.5 grams of citrulline, is effective for enhancing performance. Blood Pressure : A typical daily dose for blood pressure support is 3-6 grams of L-citrulline.

: A typical daily dose for blood pressure support is 3-6 grams of L-citrulline. Oxygen in Muscle: Consuming 6 or more grams of L-citrulline daily for seven days can improve oxygen levels in muscles.

Additionally, doses of 10 grams or more generally do not cause stomach upset, which makes citrulline a more tolerable option than other amino acids.

Who Should Take Citrulline Malate?

Most studies on citrulline malate focus on highly active young adults who may benefit the most from this supplement.

While the results show positive effects on performance, the sample sizes are often small, so the findings should be interpreted cautiously.