Top 10 Summer Fruits and How to Add Them to Your Diet

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Summer is all about sea beaches, ice cream, and lightweight clothing. However, hot summer weather can also lead to excessive sweating, dehydration, and low energy levels. To maintain proper electrolyte balance and stay hydrated, it’s important to not only drink fluids but also eat summer fruits.

It is important to have fruits that are packed with water and essential nutrients that will keep your body hydrated and energized during the summer months.

In this article, we will dive deeper into summer fruits and how you can add them to your diet for a healthy, happy summer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

What Is So Special About Summer Fruits?

The fruits that grow during the summer months are known as summer fruits. These fruits have some key features:

They are rich in minerals to replace what is lost through sweating.

They are light and easy to digest.

They have a high water content to help hydrate the body.

They contain plenty of essential nutrients, vitamins, and beneficial plant compounds.

They offer a variety of delicious flavors.

These characteristics make summer fruits an excellent choice for staying healthy and refreshed when temperatures rise.

10 Summer Fruits to Add to Your Diet

Below are 10 summer fruits to add to your diet:

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the best summer fruits, with 92% water content. It contains anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and antioxidant nutrients that provide energy and may prevent diseases.

Watermelon is rich in beneficial plant compounds like lycopene and vitamin C. It hydrates the body during hot months while replenishing lost vitamins and minerals like B, C, E, iron, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

2. Papaya

Papaya is a nutrient-packed tropical fruit. It’s a good source of vitamins A, C, and E — nutrients that support a healthy immune system, promote skin health, and benefit the heart. Papaya also provides fiber, especially if you eat the seeds along with the fruit flesh.

While some may find the seeds a bit bitter tasting, they are perfectly edible and contribute to papaya’s fiber content.

3. Mango

Mangoes are called the “King of Fruits” because of their rich, delicious taste and excellent nutritional value. While high in calories, they also provide plenty of fiber along with vitamins A and C, the mineral potassium, and the plant compound zeaxanthin.

They work great in smoothies and taste amazing when combined with creamy coconut milk. Their natural sweetness and nutrient density make mangoes a premium summer fruit.

4. Blueberry

Blueberries act as a natural blood purifier and were historically used as a remedy for coughs and colds. They are an extremely rich source of antioxidants. Research also shows blueberries may boost brain function and health.

Blueberries are well-known for their tart, tangy flavor, which makes them a popular ingredient in desserts like muffins, tarts, and cheesecakes.

5. Strawberry

Strawberries are incredibly refreshing summer fruits loaded with vitamin C for immune health and antioxidants for healthy metabolism. Despite being low in calories, they provide plenty of energizing nutrients. Enjoy these berry delights for a hydrating, nutrient-dense treat that boosts immunity and metabolic function.

6. Pineapple

Pineapple boasts a delicious flavor and is packed with vitamin C, manganese, antioxidants, and fiber. Adding this tropical treat to your summer diet builds immunity, shields cells from damage, and aids digestion.

7. Raspberry

Raspberries are a summer delight for many due to their vibrant flavor and color. These berries are nutritional powerhouses, loaded with plant compounds called phytonutrients that give them their rich red color.

Research shows raspberries can promote heart health, boost metabolism, and reduce inflammation in the body because of their beneficial nutrient profile.

8. Apricots

Fresh apricots pack nutrients that support healthy vision, including lutein, vitamin E, and beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. These tangy stone fruits are a good source of these eye-friendly vitamins and plant compounds.

So, in addition to their sweet-tart flavor, fresh apricots can potentially benefit your eyesight and vision health.

9. Kiwi

According to research, kiwi is one of the best summer fruits, and it has benefits such as better sleep, digestion, and reduced depression.

In summer, we sweat a lot and lose some essential minerals from our bodies. Kiwi is loaded with vitamins A, B6, and C and minerals such as magnesium, iron, and potassium.

10. Peaches

Peaches are a favorite summer fruit that comes with fuzzy skin and a sweet, juicy flavor. They offer a generous amount of vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium.

Studies have shown peaches to reduce inflammation. Peaches also have the powerful antioxidant lutein, which helps to protect skin and eye health.