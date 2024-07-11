Goob Reveals the Truth: John Dorsey Exposes Fitness Industry

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you haven’t heard of John Dorsey, also known as Goob online, you’re missing out on one of the few people who are actually doing good as a “fitness influencer.”

Honestly, I’m not even sure if that’s what you would call him, as he’s not really doing workouts that people can follow or even peddling a bunch of supplements in all of his posts, but what he’s doing on Instagram (in my opinion) is awesome.

When I first caught wind of Goob, I thought he was kind of a douche. It seemed like he was going out of his way to somewhat “pick on” people. I’m not sure at what point my viewpoint changed, but many people may be in the same boat as me.

At the time of writing this article, John Dorsey is sitting at 754,000 followers on Instagram, and that number continues to climb with each passing day. If my memory serves me correctly, he had less than half of that number when I first started following him, and then he blew up.

I’m personally not a fan of Instagram. If you go to any of my Instagram pages, they’ve been dormant for quite some time, other than stories being shared from my Facebook account. Being in the fitness and supplement industries, I can’t stand all these fake fitness influencers. I’ve even published articles about their scams, but John Dorsey is taking things to a whole new level on his Instagram page, and I salute Goob for his work.

I’d love to chat with him one day or meet up with him at an event. It’s always refreshing to see people out there trying to clean up the industry and expose frauds who are scamming the general public because they don’t know any better, in addition to protecting kids online from pedophiles.

Disclaimer: This article is my opinion on John Dorsey (aka Goob).

Goob Exposes Fake Fitness Influencers Who Alter Their Photos

On his Instagram bio, John Dorsey calls himself “Your favorite influencers least favorite influencer.” While Goob does online training and has his own clients, he’s most known for calling out fitness influencers who are altering their images to enhance their physiques.

Some people have no issue with this (which is typically the same people doing it), but for the honest ones in the industry like myself, I hate seeing people lied to.

Social media is a highlight reel for fitness influencers. They post their best shots, with the best lighting, with the best angle, all in an attempt to make their physique look insane. Unfortunately, many are using Photoshop to increase their glutes, legs, arms, chest, snatching in their waist, enhancing their abs, the list goes on and on.

For those outside the industry, they have no idea what to look at or what to look for.

What Goob is doing is exposing these fitness influencers and showing how they are changing their photos. Those unknown to how all this works, people will set themselves up for failure trying to look like these fitness influencers who are Photoshopping their images. And John Dorsey is out there to expose them.

The most interesting thing is that in most cases, when Goob exposes these people online, they want to be argumentive in the DMs and tell him he’s lying and try to prove he’s wrong (which no one has been successful doing).

The fact of the matter is John Dorsey does his homework before he puts out a video. He looks at several images and breaks them down to ensure he’s correct in his evaluation that photos are being altered.

While the majority of the people Goob exposes are fitness influencers, he’s been known to also include some top tier celebrities along with IFBB pros. It seems like no one is off-limit to being exposed, which I respect. I wish more people exposed these frauds for who and what they truly are.

Goob gets tons of DMs daily from people wanting to know if someone is fake, so his pipeline is always full of potential people to expose.

John Dorsey Takes to Instagram to Eliminate Pedophiles

Now for something that takes my respect for John Dorsey to the next level. As if it wasn’t enough for Goob to expose fitness frauds in the industry, he’s now targeting pedophiles on Instagram.

If you know anything about me, you know I’m big on protecting kids from pedophiles. I think every single one of them needs to be fed into a woodchipper. I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll repeat it now: I have no problem going to jail if I find out someone touched one of my kids.

But in case you didn’t know, registered sex offenders are not allowed on the Instagram platform per their rules and guidelines. However, as you would expect, these individuals don’t follow the rules, just like criminals break laws because they’re criminals.

My mind is blown at how many fitness influencers are registered sex offenders.

John Dorsey has been publishing video content on Instagram showing individuals, their profiles, and the criminal record of being a sex offender. I’d mention some of the stuff he found, but you’d be better off going to his Instagram page yourself and seeing it with your own eyes.

Mr. Goob, I salute you, Sir. Keep up the good work!