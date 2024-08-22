The Benefits of a Fruitarian Diet

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

With so many diets out there today, it’s hard to keep up with them all. One of the diets that has been trending is called the fruitarian diet. Is it for you? Let’s find out.

The fruitarian diet, a variant of the vegan lifestyle, focuses mainly on eating fruits. Many people seem to highlight its possible health benefits, while skeptics question its nutritional sufficiency and possible dangers.

This particular diet is considered to be a restrictive vegan diet that has various benefits you can experience. The fruitarian diet is said to be rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants that help decrease inflammation and help in digestion.

However, since the fruitarian diet does not have any animal protein and some other key nutrients, it is not recommended to be used for a long duration. But in the short run, it can be quite effective.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the fruitarian diet and some of the benefits that you can experience when using it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is a Fruitarian Diet?

The fruitarian diet, a very restrictive form of veganism, excludes all animal products, including dairy. Those on this diet primarily consume raw fruits. In addition, vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are allowed but only in small quantities.

Other foods like grains and legumes are either severely limited or entirely excluded. The diet also avoids any kind of cooked food, even cooked fruit.

There are many methods to follow the fruitarian diet. Some fruitarians only eat fruit that has naturally fallen from trees, avoiding picked fruit. Others avoid seeds, as they can potentially grow into new plants.

What Can You Eat on a Fruitarian Diet?

To follow a fruitarian diet, at least half of your daily calories should come from raw fruits like bananas, papayas, grapes, apples, and berries. The remaining 25% to 50% of calories are typically derived from nuts, seeds, vegetables, and whole grains.

That said, strict fruitarians may consume up to 90% of their calories from fruit and just 10% from nuts and seeds.

The fruitarian diet mainly focuses on seven groups of fruits:

Subacid fruits : These include kiwis, blackberries, and pears.

: These include kiwis, blackberries, and pears. Sweet fruits : Common choices are mangoes, peaches, and plums.

: Common choices are mangoes, peaches, and plums. Nuts : Common options are macadamias, Brazil nuts, pecans, pine nuts, and chestnuts.

: Common options are macadamias, Brazil nuts, pecans, pine nuts, and chestnuts. Oily fruits : This category includes olives, durians, and acai berries.

: This category includes olives, durians, and acai berries. Acid fruits : Examples include strawberries, kiwi, and grapefruits.

: Examples include strawberries, kiwi, and grapefruits. Vegetable fruits : Examples are zucchinis, eggplants, pumpkins, and okra.

: Examples are zucchinis, eggplants, pumpkins, and okra. Seeds: These include flaxseeds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds.

Benefits of the Fruitarian Diet

Are you searching for a fresh and healthy nutrition plan? If you’re a fan of fruit, the fruitarian diet may be for you.

Below are some of the benefits of following a fruitarian diet:

1. Highly nutritious

Fruits are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients that are crucial for overall health and well-being. By eating a diverse range of fruits, fruitarians can potentially fulfill their nutritional needs.

2. Helps in weight loss

Fruitarians typically find it easier to maintain a healthy body weight compared to those on a standard Western diet. This is due to the lower calorie density of fruits and their high fiber content, which promotes a feeling of fullness for longer periods.

As a result, a fruitarian diet can be effective for long-term weight management and weight loss. Moreover, fruits provide a great source of energy, helping you stay active and burn calories throughout the day.

3. Keeps you hydrated

Since fruits typically contain about 70-99% water, switching to a raw fruit diet can significantly boost your hydration levels. By consuming enough high-water-content fruits, you might find that you don’t need to drink as much water throughout the day.

Eating foods with high water content is very different from consuming items like bread, crackers, and meat. Providing your body with foods that have a water content close to its own (70%) can greatly improve your overall well-being.

4. Digestion and gut health

Following a fruitarian diet can enhance digestion and gut health due to the high fiber content, which promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This can lower the risk of digestive issues like constipation, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Additionally, fruits contain enzymes that aid in food digestion, improving nutrient absorption and reducing gut inflammation.

5. Improves oral health

Oranges, red peppers, and strawberries are packed with vitamin C, essential for maintaining healthy teeth, and gums, and supporting a robust immune system.

6. Maintains healthy blood pressure

Bananas, guavas, cantaloupe, and mangos are high in potassium, which is crucial for maintaining optimal blood pressure and regulating fluid balance in the body.

7. Supports fetal development

Oranges and tropical fruits like mangos provide folate, which supports the production of red blood cells and contributes to healthy fetal development.

8. Good for skin

Fruits such as black plums, prunes, and berries are packed with antioxidants that help protect the skin and boost the immune system to help fight off illnesses.