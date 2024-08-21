7-Taoist-Secrets-to-Unwavering-Discipline

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Those who pay attention to history tend to be better off in the end, and that’s exactly why I’m writing about some Taoist secrets that you need to know.

Taoism is a 5,000-year-old spiritual tradition from China that offers us timeless wisdom. Taoism guides us in harnessing the natural and potent energy within our bodies — our qi — to advance our spiritual journey.

If you’re like most people living a crazy and hectic life, finding balance and peace can seem challenging. Yet, Taoism’s ancient wisdom offers a peaceful approach to building discipline, harmony, and tranquility in our busy lives.

With the rising global interest in mindfulness and self-improvement, embracing Taoist principles can provide a solid foundation for personal growth and well-being.

Taoism, which has been around for thousands of years, focuses on living in harmony with the natural flow of life. Aligning with the Tao (the “Way”) helps create a sense of ease, gratitude, and inner peace. In this context, discipline shifts from strict control to a gentle guide towards balance and self-awareness.

Having Taoist practices in our daily lives can greatly improve our productivity, focus, and inner calm.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about Taoist secrets to help unlock unwavering discipline.

What is Taoism?

Taoism, also known as Daoism, originated from ancient Chinese teachings, with significant contributions from the philosopher Lao Tzu. This spiritual and philosophical tradition focuses on living in harmony with the Tao, representing the essential nature of the universe.

Key principles of Taoism are:

Maintaining a balance between yin and yang

Adapting to life’s natural cycles for spiritual growth

Embracing simplicity and tranquility

Taoism is more than an ancient philosophy; it is a vibrant, living collection of ideas and practices that offers deep insights into our existence. This philosophy provides a fresh yet familiar way of viewing the world.

Sounds familiar right?

It is because Taoism speaks to the intuitive, primal part of us that modern routines often overshadow. It gently encourages us to acknowledge our inherent connection with nature and the cosmos, highlighting the harmony that arises when we align with the natural rhythms of the universe.

Principles of Taoism for Unwavering Discipline

Here are seven of the Taoist secrets you need to learn to navigate life with strong discipline.

1. Cultivate Wu Wei

Wu Wei, a fundamental concept in Taoism, promotes the idea of achieving through non-action. It encourages us to flow with life’s natural rhythms, avoiding undue effort and resistance.

By adopting Wu Wei, you can reduce stress and achieve more with less effort.

Here’s what you should do:

Start with mindful breathing : Each morning, take deep, intentional breaths to ground yourself in the present moment.

: Each morning, take deep, intentional breaths to ground yourself in the present moment. Commit to meditation: Spend 10-15 minutes daily in meditation to cultivate a sense of ease and flow.

2. Detach from material possession

This can be an extremely difficult one as everyone is trying to keep up with the Jones’ but… Own nothing. Consider yourself a temporary guardian of things that are not part of your true nature.

While material possessions are necessary for functioning in today’s world, avoid becoming overly attached to them. You may be surprised by how much you can do without when it really matters.

3. Be One with nature

Taoism highlights the profound connection between us and the natural world. Reestablishing this bond can bring balance and inspire us.

Consider taking daily walks. Try to spend 15-20 minutes each day immersed in nature, soaking in its beauty. Engage with life’s cycles by gardening, whether indoors or outdoors.

4. Let go of expectations

Living without expectations is key in Taoism. While some expectations are necessary, excessive ones can hinder growth.

Like Stoicism, Taoists advise letting go of outcomes. Focus on a single expectation for each future experience, such as expecting to smile or have fun, rather than expecting to learn or change. Learning and growth happen naturally without these burdens. Complex expectations or attachment to outcomes often lead to disappointment.

By keeping expectations simple and within your control, like smiling, you empower yourself to fulfill them consistently. This approach fosters contentment and allows life to unfold naturally.

5. Mindfulness

Mindfulness, the art of being fully present, is a powerful tool for discipline. It lowers stress and enhances life’s richness.

Daily Practices:

Practice mindful eating : Once daily, eat attentively, savoring each bite.

: Once daily, eat attentively, savoring each bite. Engage your senses: Every day, you should take moments to fully immerse yourself in sensory experiences, deepening your present awareness.

6. Embracing silence

Taking time for silence is crucial. It offers a break for the soul, allowing freedom and peace to flourish.

In our busy lives, embracing silence provides a precious opportunity to pause, reflect, and reconnect with ourselves. It’s a powerful practice that nurtures inner calm and clarity.

By having moments of silence, we create space to listen deeply, observe without judgment, and find solace in the quietude.

7. Nurture your essence

Explore your essence by learning to trust your intuition and listen to your heart. If something feels off, take time to understand why.

Release judgments that disturb your growth and let go of conflict and anger in relationships. If you find yourself in dysfunctional relationships, establish clear boundaries or consider stepping away for your well-being.

It’s about honoring your instincts, nurturing positive interactions, and creating a supportive environment for personal growth and fulfillment.