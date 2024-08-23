Does Forest Bathing or Shinrin-Yoku Provide Health Benefits?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m going to be brutally honest: when a friend of mine said they tried forest bathing, I had no idea what the heck they were talking about. They told me I should look into it, and so I did.

In my research, I found some interesting things and benefits that I believe may be helpful to you, the reader.

Forest bathing, originating from Japan as shinrin-yoku, translates to “taking in the medicine or atmosphere of the forest.”

Emerging in the 1980s, it has gained global popularity as a response to high work stress and rising rates of autoimmune diseases.

Additionally, it aims to bolster rural economies affected by urban migration. Researchers in the 1990s began studying its physiological effects, confirming what many cultures have long understood: nature benefits human health.

We’ve been hearing that quite often, right?

Forest bathing serves as an eco-friendly remedy to our tech-heavy lives, offering various health benefits through immersive experiences in natural surroundings. This practice, also known as forest therapy, involves walking and relaxing among trees to promote overall well-being.

Forest bathing isn’t exclusive to wilderness enthusiasts; it can be as simple as walking in any natural setting and mindfully engaging with surroundings.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about forest bathing and its potential health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

Origin of Forest Bathing (AKA Shinrin-Yoku)

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, originated in response to escalating work stress levels in Japan during the early 1980s. Japanese leaders observed that increased stress was contributing to poor mental health and autoimmune diseases among the population.

To address these issues, they drew upon ancient Buddhist and Shinto practices to develop shinrin-yoku, focusing on immersion in natural environments as a therapeutic practice. This approach gained widespread popularity in Japan, with medical professionals even prescribing forest bathing to cure various health conditions.

Today, Japan has over 40 dedicated forest therapy trails, which points out its commitment to advancing research on the health benefits of spending time in nature. This ongoing research continues to explore how forest bathing can enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Tips for Forest Bathing

Leave behind distractions like your phone and camera to stay fully present.

Wander aimlessly without goals or expectations.

Pause to observe details like leaves and the path beneath your feet.

Find a comfortable spot to sit and listen to nature’s sounds.

Notice how wildlife behaves in your presence.

If walking with others, agree to maintain silence until the end to enhance the experience.

Benefits of Forest Bathing

Spending time immersed in lush natural environments offers numerous benefits for both mind and body.

Research indicates that being fully present in these green spaces can lead to a variety of positive outcomes.

1. Physical health benefits

Forest bathing offers surprising benefits for physical well-being, such as lowering blood pressure, boosting the immune system, and helping in quicker recovery from illness and trauma.

Recent meta-studies in 2016 have shown a significant reduction in blood pressure through shinrin yoku. This helps maintain heart health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular issues like angina, strokes, and heart attacks.

Forests release phytoncides, similar to essential oils from wood, which improve the immune system.

Research by Japanese scientist Qing Li revealed that Forest bathing increases Natural Killer (NK) cell activity, crucial for disease defense. This effect can last up to 30 days, suggesting regular forest trips may prevent disease development.

Nature’s impact on patient recovery is well-established. Studies demonstrate that exposure to nature accelerates healing. Even views of nature from hospital windows have led to innovations like hospital gardens and forest areas.

2. Mental health benefits

The benefits of forest bathing are gaining recognition, supported by recent studies. According to a recent study, participants who regularly walk through forests have shown lower blood pressure levels. Exposure to tree oils and strolls in forested areas may also contribute to reduced anxiety.

Previous scientific research has demonstrated that forest bathing can lower stress hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline in the body. This effect is beneficial not only for those facing temporary stress but also for individuals experiencing chronic stress.

As a result, forest bathing is increasingly recommended by psychologists as a stress reduction method alongside other tools. Research reviewing six studies on forest therapy published between 2010 and 2020 highlights its effectiveness in managing psychosocial stress-related diseases.

Research reveals insights into Forest bathing through a meta-study of existing literature. The findings support a “3 circles” model, where engaging with forests triggers emotional responses related to joy, calmness, and threat avoidance. Each state stimulates different hormones, contributing to overall happiness and mental well-being, which in turn affects physical health positively.

Natural England, the advisory body for England’s natural environment, has also reviewed various studies showing that spending time in natural environments correlates with positive outcomes such as improved attention, and reduced anger, fatigue, and sadness.

Additionally, research highlighted by Natural England indicates that children with ADHD tend to exhibit better concentration in woodland settings compared to urban environments.

Furthermore, a 2012 study demonstrated a remarkable 50% increase in creative problem-solving abilities among participants who spent four days immersed in nature without electronic devices. The meditative quality of forest bathing minimizes distractions in modern life, allowing the mind to focus and explore more freely.