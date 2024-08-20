Is the Low Histamine Diet Something You Should Try?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There has been some talk about the low histamine diet lately, and it caused me to go down the rabbit hole to better understand exactly what it is and how it benefits people.

Histamine functions as both a hormone and neurotransmitter, playing a vital role in the body. It helps regulate the immune system, aids digestion, and assists neurotransmission. Histamine is produced by the body’s cells and is naturally found in certain foods that we consume pretty regularly.

Although histamine is essential, some individuals may suffer adverse reactions when its levels become imbalanced, leading to a condition known as histamine intolerance. This can result in various “unpleasant” symptoms.

A low histamine diet may benefit those who experience symptoms like sneezing, itching, or hives after consuming histamine-rich foods. By following a low histamine diet, individuals can identify which foods trigger their symptoms and potentially see improvements.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss histamine’s role in the body and explore how a low histamine diet can help manage histamine intolerance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is Histamine?

Histamine is a chemical that regulates the body’s response to foreign substances and injuries. When the body encounters a perceived threat, it releases histamine, which causes inflammation and dilates blood vessels, leading to symptoms like:

Swelling

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Despite the discomfort these symptoms cause, histamine plays a crucial and complex role in the body’s defenses.

A 2018 review highlights histamine’s ‘paradoxical nature,’ noting that it can both increase and decrease inflammation levels. Laboratory experiments cited in the review also suggest that histamine may help wound healing and prevent tumor growth.

What is the Low Histamine Diet?

A low histamine diet is a wipe-out diet designed to manage histamine intolerance. The aim is to minimize the consumption of histamine-rich foods to reduce symptoms like migraines, skin irritations, and digestive problems.

This diet involves avoiding foods high in histamine or those that trigger histamine release in the body. Fresh, unprocessed produce usually has lower histamine levels, whereas fermented foods are often high in histamine.

By following the low histamine diet, individuals can identify and avoid foods that exacerbate their symptoms, improving overall health and well-being.

Foods Safe on a Low-Histamine Diet

Eggs : Whether boiled, fried, or poached, eggs are low in histamine, making them suitable for a low-histamine diet.

: Whether boiled, fried, or poached, eggs are low in histamine, making them suitable for a low-histamine diet. Boiled Meat : Boiling meat helps keep histamine levels low, making it a safer option and protein source.

: Boiling meat helps keep histamine levels low, making it a safer option and protein source. Boiled Fish : Boiling fish results in lower histamine levels, unlike frying or grilling.

: Boiling fish results in lower histamine levels, unlike frying or grilling. Legumes: Foods like chickpeas, peanuts, and lentils have low histamine levels and are safe to eat.

Foods High in Histamines

Fermented Foods : Foods like wine, cheese, sauerkraut, and beer have high histamine levels due to the fermentation process.

: Foods like wine, cheese, sauerkraut, and beer have high histamine levels due to the fermentation process. Altered Meat : Processed meats, grilled pork, and grilled chicken have high histamine levels, making them unsuitable for a low-histamine diet.

: Processed meats, grilled pork, and grilled chicken have high histamine levels, making them unsuitable for a low-histamine diet. Vegetables : Spinach, eggplant, and tomatoes have naturally high histamine levels and should be avoided.

: Spinach, eggplant, and tomatoes have naturally high histamine levels and should be avoided. Fruit : Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and tangerines, as well as bananas, grapes, and strawberries, release histamines when eaten.

: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and tangerines, as well as bananas, grapes, and strawberries, release histamines when eaten. Altered Fish: Fried or smoked fish, such as fried anchovies and smoked mackerel, have high histamine levels and should be avoided.

Benefits of the Low Histamine Diet

Those who try a low histamine diet often find themselves pleasantly surprised by the results.

While a low histamine diet is not typically a miracle cure, it can significantly improve a patient’s overall well-being.

Below are a few reasons how the low histamine diet can be beneficial:

1. Diagnostic Tool

A low histamine diet can help confirm histamine intolerance or other related health conditions.

By monitoring symptom changes when histamine intake is reduced, individuals and healthcare professionals can identify whether histamine is a contributing factor to their health issues. This clarity allows for more targeted and effective treatment plans.

2. Symptom Relief

One of the primary advantages of a low histamine diet is the significant relief it can provide from various symptoms.

Controlling dietary histamine intake often leads to symptom improvement for many people, including fewer migraines, clearer skin, better digestion, and other health benefits. This decrease in symptoms not only improves physical health but also improves overall quality of life.

People often report feeling more energetic and less burdened by their symptoms, which can positively impact their daily activities and mental well-being.

3. Customized Approach

The low histamine diet offers flexibility and customization to meet individual needs and preferences. This approach helps individuals pinpoint particular foods that worsen their condition, enabling them to customize their diet accordingly. This personalized approach ensures that the diet is both effective and sustainable, as individuals can tailor their food choices to suit their health requirements and lifestyle.

By focusing on fresh, low-histamine foods and avoiding known triggers, individuals can create a balanced diet that supports their overall health.