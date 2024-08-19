by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Muscle loss is a serious issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It’s not just about looking less toned or feeling weaker. The consequences of muscle loss run deep, impacting your overall health and quality of life.

As a certified strength and conditioning specialist and personal trainer, I’ve seen firsthand how muscle loss can transform a person’s body and life — especially age-related muscle loss (also known as sarcopenia).

In this article, we’ll dive deeper into what really happens when you experience muscle loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

The Basics of Muscle Loss

Muscle loss, also known as muscle atrophy, occurs when muscle fibers shrink in size and number. This can happen due to various factors:

Aging

Inactivity

Poor nutrition

Certain medical conditions

Stress

When you lose muscle, you’re not just losing your overall muscle mass and bulk. You’re losing a vital component of your body’s functional system.

Various Negative Things Happen with Muscle Loss

Below, let’s identify what really happens when you experience muscle loss.

1. Metabolic Rate Takes a Hit

One of the most significant impacts of muscle loss is on your metabolic rate. Muscle tissue is metabolically active. It burns calories even when you’re at rest. That means the more muscle mass you have, the more you’re able to burn calories even while sleeping.

When you lose muscle, your body’s calorie-burning engine slows down. This means you burn fewer calories throughout the day, even if your activity level remains the same.

The result? It becomes easier to gain fat and harder to lose it. This can lead to a frustrating cycle of weight gain and further muscle loss.

2. Strength and Power Decline

Muscles are your body’s power generators. They allow you to lift, push, pull, and move. As muscle mass decreases, so does your strength and power.

This decline isn’t just about struggling with heavy grocery bags. It can affect your ability to perform daily tasks like climbing stairs or getting up from a chair, which tend to get more challenging as you age.

For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, muscle loss can significantly impact performance. You may notice a decrease in your ability to lift weights or maintain endurance levels during cardio sessions.

3. Balance and Coordination Suffer

Muscles play a crucial role in maintaining balance and coordination. They work together with your nervous system to keep you stable and agile.

When muscle mass decreases, and you experience muscle loss, your balance and coordination can deteriorate. This increases the risk of falls, especially in older adults.

Poor balance doesn’t just affect the elderly. Even younger individuals may notice clumsiness or difficulty with activities requiring fine motor skills.

4. Bone Density Decreases

Your muscles and bones have a symbiotic relationship. Muscles pull on bones during movement, which stimulates bone growth and maintenance.

When you lose muscle, this stimulation decreases. As a result, bone density can drop, ultimately increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

The combination of muscle loss and lower bone density can make you more fragile and susceptible to injury.

5. Insulin Sensitivity Changes

Your muscles are major players in glucose metabolism. They help regulate your blood sugar levels by absorbing glucose from the bloodstream.

With muscle loss, your body’s ability to manage blood sugar effectively decreases. This can lead to reduced insulin sensitivity and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Even if you don’t develop diabetes, poor blood sugar control can affect your energy levels, mood, and overall health.

6. Joint Health Deteriorates

Strong muscles provide support and stability to your joints. They absorb shock and distribute forces evenly across joint surfaces.

As muscle mass decreases, joints bear more direct stress. This can accelerate wear and tear, potentially leading to conditions like osteoarthritis.

You may experience more joint pain and stiffness when you experience muscle loss, making movement uncomfortable or even painful.

7. Body Composition Shifts

Muscle loss often coincides with an increase in body fat percentage. Even if your weight on the scale doesn’t change, your body composition can shift (and not in a good way).

This change in body composition can affect your appearance, but more importantly, it impacts your health. Increased body fat, especially around the abdomen, is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and other health issues.

8. Recovery Becomes Slower

Muscles play a vital role in recovery from physical stress and injury. They help distribute nutrients and remove waste products from your body, which is important for those who exercise regularly.

With less muscle mass, your body’s ability to recover from exercise, illness, or injury decreases. You may notice that you feel sore for longer after workouts or take longer to bounce back from minor ailments.

9. Hormonal Changes Occur

Muscle tissue influences hormone production and sensitivity. Testosterone, growth hormone, and insulin-like growth factor-1 are all affected by muscle mass.

If you suffer from muscle loss, it can lead to hormonal imbalances. These changes can affect everything from your mood and energy levels to your libido and sleep patterns.

The Good News: You Can Fight Back Against Muscle Loss

While the effects of muscle loss are serious, there’s hope. You can combat muscle loss through:

Regular strength training

Adequate protein intake

Proper nutrition

Stress management

Quality sleep

By prioritizing muscle health, you can maintain your strength, metabolism, and overall well-being as you age.