Are Today’s Food Choices Killing Your Testosterone?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Look, there’s no nice way to put this: we’re in the middle of a testosterone crisis. You’ve probably seen the headlines saying that men’s testosterone levels are declining every decade. And unfortunately, there’s a growing body of evidence suggesting that our modern diets may be a big part of the problem.

Our convenience-driven, sugar-loaded, heavily processed food culture is more than just a culprit for expanding waistlines — it’s a potential wrecking ball for hormone health, including testosterone.

If you watch the news or scroll through social media, you’ll find a bunch of beta males crying and getting emotional over the weirdest things. Far too many men are walking around with feminizing traits, and I truly believe it’s due to the terrible food we are consuming daily.

So, in this article, we’re going to dive deeper into exactly why the foods we’re choosing are dragging men’s testosterone down and what you can do to fix it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

6 Things That Are Killing Your Testosterone Levels

There are many things causing men to experience a massive dip in testosterone levels. Below are six of them you should know about and help prevent to optimize your testosterone production.

1. The Sugary, Processed Food Trap

When you walk down any grocery store aisle, the options are mind-boggling: chips, sodas, frozen meals, and snacks, all loaded with refined sugars and processed carbs. Sure, they’re convenient, but convenience is a double-edged sword here.

High amounts of sugar and processed carbohydrates can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and even obesity — conditions all directly linked to lower testosterone levels.

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism shows that men carrying extra body fat often have lower testosterone levels. Extra fat tissue in the body can actually convert testosterone to estrogen, leading to even lower levels.

And what’s feeding that extra fat? Sugary, processed foods. Eating for convenience is often costing us hormonally in ways we’re just beginning to understand.

2. The Impact of Soy and Phytoestrogens

Soy products have been a hot topic when it comes to testosterone, and it’s no wonder why. Soy contains compounds called phytoestrogens that act similarly to estrogen in the body.

While not everyone will experience a testosterone dip from enjoying some soy sauce or tofu now and then, a diet that’s heavy on soy-based products might add up over time.

People are starting to look at the ingredient lists, and if they see soy, they put it back on the shelf. This can range from protein powders that add soy to lower the price or even protein bars that claim a high amount of protein until you look at the label and the main protein source is soy protein.

Research is mixed on this, and moderate soy intake may not be an issue. But when you’re replacing animal protein with soy-based proteins too often or consuming large amounts of processed foods that sneak soy in, you’re potentially setting the stage for a hormonal shift.

As with anything, moderation is key — overdoing it on soy-based proteins just may impact your testosterone in ways you don’t want. Personally, if you asked me what you should do, I’d eliminate all soy from your diet (but that’s just me).

3. Chemical Additives and Endocrine Disruptors

Here’s something a lot of people don’t realize: the chemicals that end up in our food through packaging and processing may be harming us more than we think.

BPA (bisphenol-A) is one of the biggest offenders. This chemical, used in plastics and can linings, can actually disrupt your endocrine system (your hormone powerhouse) and lower testosterone levels.

But it doesn’t end with BPA. Phthalates, another group of chemicals, are found in a lot of food packaging and even in some processing equipment. Every time we heat something in plastic or eat canned foods, there’s a chance we’re getting a dose of these endocrine disruptors.

Over time, exposure to these chemicals accumulates, leading to hormonal imbalance and, you guessed it, reduced testosterone. Limiting packaged and processed foods can go a long way in reducing your exposure.

4. The Low-Fat Diet Fad and Its Aftermath

If you’re old enough, you remember when low-fat diets were all the rage. Everything on the shelves suddenly became “low-fat” or “fat-free,” and we were all told to believe that fat was the enemy.

Here’s the truth: our bodies need fat — healthy fats, to be specific. Testosterone synthesis is closely linked to dietary fats, particularly cholesterol. You need to consume cholesterol to help support testosterone production.

When we avoid fats altogether or go for ultra-low-fat diets, we actually sabotage testosterone production.

Studies have shown that men on very low-fat diets often experience a drop in testosterone. And while saturated fats should still be enjoyed in moderation, other sources, like olive oil, avocado, and nuts, provide the fats you need for healthy testosterone production.

5. Alcohol, Processed Meats, and Their Hidden Dangers

It’s no secret that excessive alcohol can tank testosterone levels. But it’s not just the liver taking a hit here. Alcohol impacts testosterone directly by interfering with the body’s ability to metabolize it. And, to make matters worse, it can boost cortisol levels — a stress hormone that has the opposite effect of testosterone. I’ll just go ahead and be your dad for the moment and tell you to stop drinking alcohol. Nothing positive comes from it.

Processed meats are also a hidden minefield for testosterone health. Loaded with preservatives, nitrates, and other chemicals, they’re associated with inflammation and various other health risks.

Some observational studies even suggest that men who consume a lot of processed meats tend to have lower testosterone levels. Stick with whole food sources of protein whenever possible — your body will thank you.

6. Obesity, Inactivity, and Their Role in Lower Testosterone

Lastly, let’s not ignore the elephant in the room: obesity and inactivity. These aren’t just lifestyle issues; they’re directly related to diet. Look around you. Over 70% of Americans are overweight, and we’re getting close to 50% of them being considered obese. That’s insane when you think about it.

When we’re feeding our bodies low-nutrient, high-calorie foods, we’re contributing to weight gain, which can wreak havoc on our hormone levels. Higher body fat is linked to higher estrogen levels and reduced testosterone because fat cells convert testosterone to estrogen.

And with obesity often comes a more sedentary lifestyle, which only worsens the problem. Strength training, exercise, and staying active boost testosterone levels naturally. Combine that with a diet rich in nutrient-dense foods, and you’re on the right track to counteracting this hormonal decline.

What’s the Fix to Stop Killing Your Testosterone?

When it comes to keeping testosterone levels healthy, diet plays a huge role. Here are some practical steps you can take:

Cut down on sugars and processed foods. Aim for whole foods that are as close to their natural state as possible.

Watch your soy intake. Moderate amounts of soy are fine, but if you’re downing soy protein daily, you may want to reconsider.

Avoid chemicals in packaging and processing. Choose fresh, organic, and unpackaged foods when possible.

Don’t be afraid of healthy fats. Incorporate foods like eggs, avocados, olive oil, and nuts. These fats are essential for testosterone.

Limit alcohol and processed meats. Moderation is key, and swapping these for whole-food alternatives can make a big difference.

Get active. Incorporating regular exercise, especially strength training, can be one of the most powerful ways to keep your testosterone levels up.

Our food choices can either support your testosterone levels or hurt them, and while change won’t happen overnight, making these adjustments can have a lasting impact.

So next time you’re reaching for that snack or wondering what to have for dinner, remember: your testosterone levels might just depend on it.