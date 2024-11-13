Is Jon Skywalker Alive? 1000s of Fans Deeply Worried…

Jon Skywalker a very popular fitness influencer is facing a life threatening situation that is causing edema in both feet and ankles. Greg Doucette has commented on his promotion of partying and steroid abuse in the past and now it seems to caught up with him. It is now confirmed to be in the hospital and being treated for congestive heart failure. 1000’s of his fans don’t know if he is alive or dead and are deeply concerned due to the viral video of Vitaly and Bradley Martyn discussing his health. This is the inside story.



